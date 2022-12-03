Stephen Thompsons vs Kevin Holland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UFC Fight Night Match
Photo: Publicity/UFC

Stephen Thompson vs Kevin Holland

Cartel: 16-6-0 x 23-8-0

Country: United States x United States

Height: 1.82cmx 1.90cm

Weight: 77.1kg x 77.1kg

Wingspan: 190.5 cm x 205.74 cm

Main card - 11:00pm

Preliminary card - 8:00pm

Speak up, Stephen Thompson!

“I think it’s good. What's number 1, how is my body doing? "I don't take much punishment in the fight game. I've been knocked out once in my entire career, my entire fighting career with kickboxing and MMA combined." that after that people already know. they said: ' I need to retire. I'm like, what? If I'm getting knocked out consistently, then let's think about it. Taking punishment is a bad thing. This is a big deal, and I don't take many punishments. But also how my body is feeling. How are you feeling and how are you doing? my recovery.”

“As long as I am feeling healthy and not taking too many punishments, I will continue to do what I do,” You've been part of my camp since day one and probably know me more than myself and as a fighter. I want to keep fighting, and sometimes we're going to overlook the fact that maybe we shouldn't. So ;o, when he says it's over, it's over.

Hey Kevin Holland!

“We are two people who like to watch fights, go there and stay there. and fight," Holland told UFC.com.“"They can see us fighting the kind of fights we like to fight.”

“I respect his attitude, his personality, how he is doing. I'm happy all the time because I'm such a good guy and so positive,” Holland said of Thompson. “ What kind of person are you? gift for everyone in your life.  It's good to be a good person, it's good to be a good person. I can't be a good person. Don't be me because you don't.   both.”

“'Wonderboy' It's kind of been on the radar since forever. Even when I was at middleweight, I was like, 'If I go down to welterweight, this is the right weight. one of those fights I would love to do,'" Holland said.“'Wonderboy' was one of the reasons I was willing to drop to 170lbs when I wasn't really into this whole weight loss business.  It's a beautiful fight to have, a legend of the sport, he's the best. A magnificent person, wonderful fighter, beautiful striking, but beautiful striking is not always the case. effective.''

“When it comes to putting people to sleep... I do it really well.”

“What can I say, I’m here in Orlando, sun shining, doing my thing. I know I deserve to be here,” .  I'm here to pay my taxes and bring someone down at the same time.”

“I got a fat paycheck and a lot of bling bling,” Holland chuckled.“Its been a weird, crazy week.”

“Man, the “Wonderboy” shows how much he is.  You are talented.  You have to look at your karate background. and kickboxing to really understand how good he is,” know what I mean?"

“I think he is. I'm thinking of retiring from this fight,”

“I have more MMA fights than him, he has MMA less fights than me. I'm younger, I'm handsome.  only my turn.

Main Card

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Stephen Thompson x Kevin Holland

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Bryan Barberena x Rafael dos Anjos

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Matheus Nicolau x Matt Schnell

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Tai Tuivasa x Sergei Pavlovich

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Jack Hermansson x Roman Dolidze

Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Eryk Anders x Kyle Daukaus

Preliminary Card

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Niko Price x Phil Rowe

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Angela Hill x Emily Ducote

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Clay Guida x Scott Holtzman

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Michael Johnson x Marc Diakiese

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Darren Elkins x Jonathan Pearce

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Natan Levy x Genaro Valdez

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Marcelo Rojo x Francis Marshall

Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Yazmin Jauregui x Istela Nunes

The game will be played at Amway Center

The Stephen Thompsons vs Kevin Holland game will be played at Amway Center with a capacity of 17,030 people.
