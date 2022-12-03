Stephen Thompsons vs Kevin Holland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UFC Fight Night Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Stephen Thompsons vs Kevin HollandLive Score Here
Cartel: 16-6-0 x 23-8-0
Country: United States x United States
Height: 1.82cmx 1.90cm
Weight: 77.1kg x 77.1kg
Wingspan: 190.5 cm x 205.74 cm
Preliminary card - 8:00pm
Speak up, Stephen Thompson!
“As long as I am feeling healthy and not taking too many punishments, I will continue to do what I do,” You've been part of my camp since day one and probably know me more than myself and as a fighter. I want to keep fighting, and sometimes we're going to overlook the fact that maybe we shouldn't. So ;o, when he says it's over, it's over.
Hey Kevin Holland!
“I respect his attitude, his personality, how he is doing. I'm happy all the time because I'm such a good guy and so positive,” Holland said of Thompson. “ What kind of person are you? gift for everyone in your life. It's good to be a good person, it's good to be a good person. I can't be a good person. Don't be me because you don't. both.”
“'Wonderboy' It's kind of been on the radar since forever. Even when I was at middleweight, I was like, 'If I go down to welterweight, this is the right weight. one of those fights I would love to do,'" Holland said.“'Wonderboy' was one of the reasons I was willing to drop to 170lbs when I wasn't really into this whole weight loss business. It's a beautiful fight to have, a legend of the sport, he's the best. A magnificent person, wonderful fighter, beautiful striking, but beautiful striking is not always the case. effective.''
“When it comes to putting people to sleep... I do it really well.”
“What can I say, I’m here in Orlando, sun shining, doing my thing. I know I deserve to be here,” . I'm here to pay my taxes and bring someone down at the same time.”
“I got a fat paycheck and a lot of bling bling,” Holland chuckled.“Its been a weird, crazy week.”
“Man, the “Wonderboy” shows how much he is. You are talented. You have to look at your karate background. and kickboxing to really understand how good he is,” know what I mean?"
“I think he is. I'm thinking of retiring from this fight,”
“I have more MMA fights than him, he has MMA less fights than me. I'm younger, I'm handsome. only my turn.
Main Card
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Bryan Barberena x Rafael dos Anjos
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Matheus Nicolau x Matt Schnell
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Tai Tuivasa x Sergei Pavlovich
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Jack Hermansson x Roman Dolidze
Average weight (up to 83.9 Kg): Eryk Anders x Kyle Daukaus
Preliminary Card
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Angela Hill x Emily Ducote
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Clay Guida x Scott Holtzman
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Michael Johnson x Marc Diakiese
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Darren Elkins x Jonathan Pearce
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Natan Levy x Genaro Valdez
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Marcelo Rojo x Francis Marshall
Strawweight (up to 52.1 Kg): Yazmin Jauregui x Istela Nunes