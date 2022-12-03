Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Result Updates in Boxing 2022
Image: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

1:00 PM35 minutes ago

Tune in here Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 Live Result Updates in Boxing 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 fight for the 2022 Boxing 2022 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendele, Arizona on VAVEL US.
12:55 PM40 minutes ago

What time is Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 fight for Boxing 2022?

This is the start time of the game Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez of December 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 AM on Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 AM on Star +

Brazil: 1:00 AM on Star +

Chile: 1:00 AM at Star +

Colombia: 11:00 PM at Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 PM on Star +

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on DAZN

Spain: 5:00 AM on Star +

Mexico: 10:00 PM on Star + and ESPN

Paraguay: 1:00 AM on Star +

Peru: 11:00 PM on Star +

Uruguay: 1:00 AM on Star +

12:50 PMan hour ago

Last fights Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3

This bout will define who is the better boxer between these two great athletes. The first time they faced each other happened on November 17, 2012 with Chocolatito winning by unanimous decision and the second one happened just last year, on March 13 with a split decision win, so it is very even the record between these fighters.
12:45 PMan hour ago

Do not underestimate him

Gallo Estrada's trainer, Alfredo Caballero, said that this time they will not underestimate Chocolatito as they did in the second fight and explained the reason for his words.

"They are the two best fighters at the moment in bantamweight. We will not underestimate Chocolatito. In the second I assure that we underestimated him," he reiterated. "Maybe because on that occasion we were in the super flyweight division, the last one was a light flyweight, but this time we are not going to underestimate him," he said in an interview with Izquierdazo.

12:40 PMan hour ago

Comparison between Gallo and Chocolatito

This is the comparison between Gallo Estrada and Chocolatito Gonzalez:

Total landed 314 391

totals launched 1212 1317

Percentage 26% 30%

Punches landed 17 39

Jabs thrown 395 434

Percent 4% 9%

Power landed 297 352

Power thrown 817 883

Percent 36% 40%

12:35 PMan hour ago

How does Chocolatito Gonzalez arrive?

Nicaraguan-born Roman Alberto Gonzalez Luna has fought a total of 54 fights, winning 51 of them and 41 by way of chloroform, in addition to 3 defeats. The most recent time he stepped into the ring was on March 5 of this year when he defeated Julio Cesar Martinez by unanimous decision.
Foto: Telemundo
Image: Telemundo
12:30 PMan hour ago

How is Gallo Estrada doing?

Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, born in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico, has fought a total of 46 fights, with 43 victories, 28 of them by knockout and only three defeats. The last fight was last September 3, when he defeated Argi Cortes by unanimous decision.
12:25 PMan hour ago

Now they fight

It should be noted that this fight was scheduled to take place at the beginning of the year, however, due to scheduling issues and also because of the Covid-19 suffered by Gallo at the beginning of the year, the long-awaited trilogy between these two great boxers had to be postponed.
12:20 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 fight will be played at the Desert Diamond Arena, in Glendele, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
12:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Boxing 2022: Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
