Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Result Updates in Boxing 2022

Tune in here Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 Live Result Updates in Boxing 2022
What time is Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3 fight for Boxing 2022?
Argentina: 1:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 1:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 1:00 AM at Star +
Colombia: 11:00 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on DAZN
Spain: 5:00 AM on Star +
Mexico: 10:00 PM on Star + and ESPN
Paraguay: 1:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 11:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 AM on Star +
Last fights Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez 3
Do not underestimate him
"They are the two best fighters at the moment in bantamweight. We will not underestimate Chocolatito. In the second I assure that we underestimated him," he reiterated. "Maybe because on that occasion we were in the super flyweight division, the last one was a light flyweight, but this time we are not going to underestimate him," he said in an interview with Izquierdazo.
Comparison between Gallo and Chocolatito
Total landed 314 391
totals launched 1212 1317
Percentage 26% 30%
Punches landed 17 39
Jabs thrown 395 434
Percent 4% 9%
Power landed 297 352
Power thrown 817 883
Percent 36% 40%