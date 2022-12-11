Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Boxing 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan Live Score in Boxing 2022
What time is Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan fight for Boxing 2022?
Argentina: 1:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 1:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 1:00 AM at Star +
Colombia: 11:00 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on DAZN
Spain: 5:00 AM on Star +
Mexico: 10:00 PM on Star + and ESPN
Paraguay: 1:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 11:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 AM on Star +
Last fights Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan
Crawford explains the reasons for his fight
"I continue with my career," he said. "If it happens, it will be next year. I don't like that there are a lot of people blaming me, because I tried to make the fight. I blame the boxing business, and I don't blame me for not being part of this fight. I took what I needed to take, and I feel like I did everything an independent fighter is supposed to do. Not much more than all that," he explained in an interview with MMA Hour.
Full card
Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan; For Crawford's WBO welterweight title.
Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway; welterweight
Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez; featherweight
Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway; N/A.
Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard; Light Heavyweight
Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar; Light Heavyweight
Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral; Welterweight
Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez; Junior Featherweight