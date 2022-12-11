Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Boxing 2022
Image: Boxing News

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan Live Score in Boxing 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan fight for the Boxing 2022 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendele, Arizona on VAVEL US.
4:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan fight for Boxing 2022?

This is the start time of the game Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan of December 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 AM on Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 AM on Star +

Brazil: 1:00 AM on Star +

Chile: 1:00 AM at Star +

Colombia: 11:00 PM at Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 PM on Star +

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on DAZN

Spain: 5:00 AM on Star +

Mexico: 10:00 PM on Star + and ESPN

Paraguay: 1:00 AM on Star +

Peru: 11:00 PM on Star +

Uruguay: 1:00 AM on Star +

4:50 PM2 hours ago

Last fights Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan

After several months of negotiation, this fight will finally come to fruition in the quest to be one of the best boxing evenings at the close of 2022.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

Crawford explains the reasons for his fight

It should be noted that many people asked for Crawford to fight Errol Spence but that, by things of fate and business, it could not be concreted, reason why he explained that it did not depend on him and hopes that it will be concreted for 2023.

"I continue with my career," he said. "If it happens, it will be next year. I don't like that there are a lot of people blaming me, because I tried to make the fight. I blame the boxing business, and I don't blame me for not being part of this fight. I took what I needed to take, and I feel like I did everything an independent fighter is supposed to do. Not much more than all that," he explained in an interview with MMA Hour.

4:40 PM2 hours ago

Full card

Here's the full lineup for this Saturday:

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan; For Crawford's WBO welterweight title.

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway; welterweight

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez; featherweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway; N/A.

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard; Light Heavyweight

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar; Light Heavyweight

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral; Welterweight

Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez; Junior Featherweight

4:35 PM2 hours ago

Mark of David Avanesyan

While the Russian David Avanesyan, also very experienced at 34 years old, will be looking to win the title again, since in his record he has 33 fights and has won 29, of which 17 have been by way of chloroform and has three defeats and a draw. On March 19 of this year was his last fight where he defeated Oskari Metz in the first round.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

Terence Crawford's record

Veteran Terence Allan Crawford, 35 years old, is looking to retain his title and for that he has prepared himself as well as possible, although he has a year of inactivity because his last fight took place on November 20, 2021 when he defeated Shawn Porter by knockout. In total he has had 38 fights with the same number of victories and no defeats. Of those wins, 29 are by knockout and nine by decision. 
Foto: Agencias
Foto: Agencias
4:25 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan fight will be played at the CHI Health Center, in Nebraska, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Boxing 2022: Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan !

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo