UFC Live Results: Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev Stream info and How to Watch UFC 282

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here UFC 282 Live Results in Las Vegas
What time is Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev fight for UFC 282?
Argentina: 12:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 AM at Star +
Colombia: 10:00 PM at Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on Star +
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on DAZN
Spain: 4:00 AM on Star +
Mexico: 9:00 PM on Star + and ESPN
Paraguay: 12:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on Star +
UFC 282 Fight Card
Main card
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight title
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, light heavyweight
Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Welterweight
Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, Featherweight
Preliminaries
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus, heavyweight
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, bantamweight
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight
Self-confidence.
"I'm always an underdog, so I don't care. I will go there and do my job, win the fight, celebrate and take the belt back to Poland again. This is what I want to do, and I will do it. I don't care if I'm the loser or not," he commented.