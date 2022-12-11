UFC Live Results: Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev Stream info and How to Watch UFC 282
Tune in here UFC 282 Live Results in Las Vegas

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev fight for the 2022 UFC 282 on VAVEL US.
What time is Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev fight for UFC 282?

This is the start time of the game Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev of December 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM on Star +

Bolivia: 11:00 PM on Star +

Brazil: 12:00 AM on Star +

Chile: 12:00 AM at Star +

Colombia: 10:00 PM at Star +

Ecuador: 10:00 PM on Star +

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on DAZN

Spain: 4:00 AM on Star +

Mexico: 9:00 PM on Star + and ESPN

Paraguay: 12:00 AM on Star +

Peru: 10:00 PM on Star +

Uruguay: 12:00 AM on Star +

UFC 282 Fight Card

These are all the fights that will take place this Saturday

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, light heavyweight

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Welterweight

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria, Featherweight

Preliminaries

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus, heavyweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin, bantamweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, bantamweight

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley, middleweight

Self-confidence.

Although the Polish fighter doesn't start as a favorite for this fight, he indicated that doesn't matter to him because he has been hard at work to take the win and the belt straight back to Poland.

"I'm always an underdog, so I don't care. I will go there and do my job, win the fight, celebrate and take the belt back to Poland again. This is what I want to do, and I will do it. I don't care if I'm the loser or not," he commented.

Record of Magomed Ankalaev

The 30-year-old Russian Magomed Ankalaev can start as the favorite for being 9 years younger than his opponent and with a greater mobility, where he records only 19 fights, of which he has won 18 (10 by knockout and 8 by way of decision), while he has only lost once and that was against Paul Craig in 2018. His last fight happened on July 30 this year against Anthony Smith, whom he defeated by way of knockout in the second round.
Jan Błachowicz's record

Poland's Jan Błachowicz is in the twilight of his career, but he is still at a great level and will be looking to add one more title to his illustrious career. He has fought a total of 38 fights with 29 wins (9 by knockout and 9 by submission) along with 9 losses. His last fight was last May 14, 2022 with a knockout victory over Austrian Aleksandar Rakić.
What is the fight between Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev?

This Saturday for UFC 282, which will be the penultimate function of the year, will be disputing the UFC light heavyweight title, so the fight will be five rounds and not three, as is normally done with the rest of the fights.     
The Kick-off

The Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev fight will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
