Highlights: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland in UFC

The winners
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov
Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa
Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Bobby Green
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk.
THE WINNER!
Vitória de Jared Cannonier por decisão dividida na luta principal do #UFCVegas66!
JARED CANNONIER
END OF FIGHT
Fourth round
Third round
Second round
First round
IT STARTED
WILL START
AND NOW!
Tsarukyan
And there's more!
Penultimate fight
Albazi
Five fight
Cáceres
Third fight
Dober
Second fight
Oleksiejczuk
First fight
Main card
Pre
Watch Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland Live Score Here
INFORMATION!
Cartel: 15-6-0 x 24-4-0
Country: United States x United States
Height: 180.3cm x 185.4cm
Weight: 83.6kg x 84.1kg
Wingspan: 196.8cm x 183cm.
Schedules!
Preliminary card - 6 pm.
Speak up, Strickland!
"You know what? After watching him, I like Alex, is it? a tough ass guy. But after seeing his wrestling... I don't know (if he stays champion for a long time). I don't think anyone other than me would want to trade with him. By the way, you're welcome, UFC. to throw myself at his legs. I gave you guys a great title fight because I didn't attack his legs, I did it for you. But that being said, nobody is going to do what I did. So we'll see. He has to learn to use wrestling. you have to learn wrestling, come to the gym", advised Sean.
Speak up, Cannonier!
“When I came back, I felt refreshed,” he told UFC.com.“I felt more motivated (and) inspired to get in there than I did before. and start to improve. It showed in my performances in practice. I felt sharper. My technique felt cleaner. Just continually building all the things I've been building. throughout my entire career. Everything from the (Derek) Brunson fight, we built into the Adesanya fight. Everything from that fight, from that camp, is going to go into this fight. It's been a lot. A lot of construction going on in the last five years at the MMA Lab. It's definitely going to be great to let it all go for the past five years. and show the world what we are doing.”
If I were fighting the me that fought Israel, I would scream right now,” he said. “I feel so much better, a different fighter, a different animal. It's going to be a different approach, a different Killa Gorilla.”
“If I can throw him to the ground, jump on top of him, and finish him off like a Killa Gorilla would, thats good. That's what I'm going to do. All he can do is go back. try to fight me.
Main card
Preliminary Card
Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn
Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Lightweight: Hayisaer Maheshate vs Rafa Garcia
Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs Rinat Fakhretdinov
Flyweight: David Dvorak vs Manel Kape
Bantamweight: Sergey Morozov vs Journey Newson