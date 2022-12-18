Highlights: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland in UFC
Photo: Publicity/UFC

10:18 PM8 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION!

Thanks so much for joining Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland at VAVEL. Have a great night everyone and see you next time.
10:14 PM8 hours ago

The winners

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov
Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa
Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Bobby Green
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk.
10:07 PM8 hours ago

THE WINNER!

10:05 PM8 hours ago

JARED CANNONIER

Jared Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland via split decision.
9:57 PM9 hours ago

END OF FIGHT

The duel is over. Cannonier with 116 strikes and 100% on hits, but Strickland has a takedown. Decision goes to the judges.
9:52 PM9 hours ago

Fourth round

The fight is still balanced, with many strikes, but with Cannonier landing all of them. Strickland has the lead for the takedown. The last round of the night will begin.
9:44 PM9 hours ago

Third round

Fight remains balanced. Cannonier with 100% of his strikes, landing all 59, but Strickland has more total, but landing 57.
9:38 PM9 hours ago

Second round

The two athletes with very similar amounts of strikes, but Strickland has the advantage due to the takedown he applied.
9:36 PM9 hours ago

First round

A very balanced fight, with the two athletes exchanging a lot of blows, Cannonier with a slight advantage in the hits.
9:28 PM9 hours ago

IT STARTED

Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland at VAVEL.
9:25 PM9 hours ago

WILL START

The big fight of the night will begin. Follow everything in real time on VAVEL
9:18 PM9 hours ago

AND NOW!

The most anticipated fight of the night. Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland have their last UFC battle this Saturday.
9:17 PM9 hours ago

Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan won by unanimous decision after three disputed rounds and the final being decided by the judges.
9:03 PM9 hours ago

And there's more!

Tsarukyan and Ismagulov have a balanced duel and take the fight to the third round.
8:52 PM10 hours ago

Penultimate fight

Tsarykyan and Ismagulov make the penultimate UFC fight of the night.
8:42 PM10 hours ago

Albazi

Albazi defeated Alessandro Costa in the third round via TKO.
8:18 PM10 hours ago

Five fight

Albazi and Alessandro Costa will have their fifth fight of the night.
8:12 PM10 hours ago

Cáceres

Cáceres won in the first round by technical knockout.
8:00 PM11 hours ago

Third fight

Cáceres and Erosa have their third fight of the night. The final duel is approaching.
7:50 PM11 hours ago

Dober

Dober won the second main card match. Victory in the second round by TKO with just over two minutes left.
7:28 PM11 hours ago

Second fight

Dober and Green make the second fight of the night on the main card.
7:22 PM11 hours ago

Oleksiejczuk

First winner of the night. Oleksiejczuk won the first round via TKO with just over three minutes to go.
7:11 PM11 hours ago

First fight

Main card started. Brundage and Oleksiejczuk open with the first fight.
6:40 PM12 hours ago

Main card

Main card is scheduled to start at 9 pm.
6:34 PM12 hours ago

Pre

UFC started with fights on the preliminary card.
2:00 PM17 hours ago

Watch Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 PM17 hours ago

INFORMATION!

Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland

Cartel: 15-6-0 x 24-4-0

Country: United States x United States

Height: 180.3cm x 185.4cm

Weight: 83.6kg x 84.1kg

Wingspan: 196.8cm x 183cm.

1:50 PM17 hours ago

Schedules!

Main card - 21h

Preliminary card - 6 pm.

1:45 PM17 hours ago

Speak up, Strickland!

“Maybe I will take him down, kickbox him, or box him. I don't know about these things.     asking me about things I haven't thought about yet," Sean said.

"You know what? After watching him, I like Alex, is it? a tough ass guy. But after seeing his wrestling... I don't know (if he stays champion for a long time). I don't think anyone other than me would want to trade with him. By the way, you're welcome, UFC.     to throw myself at his legs. I gave you guys a great title fight because I didn't attack his legs, I did it for you. But that being said, nobody is going to do what I did. So we'll see. He has to learn to use wrestling.   you have to learn wrestling, come to the gym", advised Sean.

1:40 PM17 hours ago

Speak up, Cannonier!

“If he’s If I'm doing this, then I'm not doing my job well enough. I'm not putting pressure on him to make him focus more on the fight instead of talking nonsense and getting me mad. I think he's going to have his hands a little full talking shit and if he is talking shit, good for him. I'm waiting for him. I know he wants to attack me. He says he wants to go to the center of the octagon to fight. I hope he's the same old Strickland and tries to pressure me, put jabs in my face, throw some kicks.   which I hope he tries to do. I have answers to these attempts. If he doesn't want to do any of that, I'm ready to lead the dance", declared the fighter.


“When I came back, I felt refreshed,” he told UFC.com.“I felt more motivated (and) inspired to get in there than I did before. and start to improve. It showed in my performances in practice. I felt sharper. My technique felt cleaner. Just continually building all the things I've been building. throughout my entire career. Everything from the (Derek) Brunson fight, we built into the Adesanya fight. Everything from that fight, from that camp, is going to go into this fight.  It's been a lot. A lot of construction going on in the last five years at the MMA Lab. It's definitely going to be great to let it all go for the past five years. and show the world what we are doing.”

If I were fighting the me that fought Israel, I would scream right now,” he said. “I feel so much better, a different fighter, a different animal. It's going to be a different approach, a different Killa Gorilla.”

“He looks genuine,” “Is not it? how to put on a character or anything when the UFC cameras come on. So I guess what you need?     Sean Strickland in real life.   You are admirable in my book, whether people like you or not.   be genuine.   If you're going to be a bad guy, I want you to be a genuine bad guy.     You're a bad guy, so I know how to act around you.''

 

“F*** yeah, he is! "I'm definitely right about that," Cannonier said. “I hit hard, and I'm hitting harder. I'm hitting faster than ever before now, fiercer. And by that, I mean I'm going to implement more grappling. So more of the gorilla, the primitive thing is there. coming out of me when I'm fighting. Striking is good. turn on and off. Grappling is fun. - you? you have to be into grappling.  a different type of on.


“If I can throw him to the ground, jump on top of him, and finish him off like a Killa Gorilla would, thats good. That's what I'm going to do. All he can do is go back. try to fight me.

1:35 PM17 hours ago

Main card

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Bobby Green

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk.
1:30 PM17 hours ago

Preliminary Card

Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas vs Cory McKenna

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Lightweight: Hayisaer Maheshate vs Rafa Garcia

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs Rinat Fakhretdinov

Flyweight: David Dvorak vs Manel Kape

Bantamweight: Sergey Morozov vs Journey Newson
1:25 PM17 hours ago

UFC

Photo: Publicity/UFC
1:20 PM17 hours ago

The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland will be played at UFC Apex with a capacity of 20.000 people.
1:15 PM17 hours ago

