Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs South Alabama Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAAF Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch CWestern Kentucky Hilltoppers vs South Alabama Jaguars Live Score Here
Speak up, Jaden Voisin!
" It is very serious. We are training a week and a half before our game pads and all.''
" a great feeling. I have a lot of friends who play college football and are at home right now. Only to know that we are still practicing and doing something that many people can't do is a pleasure. rewarding."
Speak up, Carter Bradley!
"They are a good team. They do a lot up front. They will try to take the ball away, so we have to try to protect it like in any other game. They flow linebacker-wise well, and they have some really good defenses and safeties that hide things well, so we have to be on our game."
"I am definitely excited. I like where we are as a team and how we finished the regular season. All the praise we received as a team, as a positional group, or as an offensive or defensive unit was huge for us. I feel very good with us when we enter the bowling game.''
"It is definitely here. hitting me now as I spar with the guys for the last time. I know it will hit me even harder when we arrive [in New Orleans] with all the bowl activities. I want to enjoy and be in the moment.”
"Coach Kane [Wommack] is here. He is definitely interested and wants us to get the win. We, as a team, also want to win to maintain the standard and have the program trajectory still facing upwards. I don't want to leave [South Alabama] at a loss, personally."
Speak up, Kane Wommack!
"We are so excited to play in the [R+L Carriers] New Orleans Bowl. It's the reward of a bowling game and the practice reps we're getting with young bowlers now and the opportunity for them to compete. What is carried over from preparing the bowl to It's spring football for a lot of players on our team, but we also have a lot of young, talented players who are getting extra replays, and that's what we're all about. It's great to see that.
"Our players are looking forward to playing in this bowl game. It's a bowl that comes with a lot of notoriety, a lot of exposure because it's a bowl. It is a primetime game and the only game of the day. It’s one that our fans will be able to attend, and regionally, it will give us a lot of space. There's a lot of exposure in recruiting. These are really great things to point out.
a very good opponent. They are well trained. They play very hard and are very versatile in defense. Offensively, they have one of the most prolific offensive passing attacks in the country, I believe they are second in the country in offense. They have some similarities to what we've seen in our Georgia Southern league, but they certainly have a quarterback who can deliver the ball and turn it around. He sticks to the schedule and they have some dynamic players in their offensive skill positions. It's a big challenge [for us], but we look forward to participating.”
" think about the fact that some of these guys have never been to a bowling game. Bowling games are always fun and unique experiences where you get to know the world. You have a chance to play in a game where you haven't thought about the venue or the opponent. one year. finds out and plays a few weeks later. There are many things to be excited about in a game of bowling and there are many things to be excited about. There are certain things that I want bowlers to enjoy about the bowling process and the overall experience, but at the same time, as I told the guys again this morning, the ball is good. It is in sight at 8:05 pm and southern Alabama is in sight. to win the soccer game. That should be the mindset for everyone on this show. Equally , I think we can keep the enjoyment of the bowling game while at the same time acknowledging that work needs to be done. I hope that the experience of our coaching staff, who have been to many bowling games, will be able to help you. impart that wisdom to our players."
" the construction of the program. What does he do? You’ll bridge the gap from playing late-season regular football to spring football so there’s more retention for your players. É There is an extra fall camp or spring camp if you like. And you do this well in terms of who you are. prepare. For us, we literally went back to a fall camp practice schedule. They [the players] are doing exercises that they haven't been able to do in the last four months. We certainly have our eyes on Western Kentucky at certain times, but a lot of the work now being 10 days before the game and not 'Game Week' allows us to get representatives of the autumn camp. huge in terms of fundamentals. Bowling games are fun, but they're also very important, and part of that importance is the game of bowling. show up and win the game. very special."