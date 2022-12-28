Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NCAAF Match
Photo: Handout/Oklahoma State Cowboys

"Once again, we are so excited to be here in the Valley of the Sun," Gundy said. "We had a great week. Our players really liked Yellow Jackets, and the hospitality and accommodations and everything was fantastic; the people here, the food. So we are looking forward to tomorrow's game. à night against Wisconsin, and our players are excited. We're working. So now we're looking forward to a visit to the stadium a little later today, and a good night's sleep, and finding a way to kill a little time tomorrow, and get excited to play tomorrow. à night."

"As always, bowl practice is important. It's very important to our team culture and progress," Gundy said. another spring ball. We had the opportunity to do 14 real trainings, which is amazing! -- 15 would be spring training. So we managed to do a really good job for our young players. And then obviously we have periods to prepare for Wisconsin. É It's really important to get really quality work, basic fundamentals, keep the guys together, good meeting time.   It's important for us to be on site in a bowl, for our guys to be able to spend six or seven days together and enjoy the work they did last year, a whole year of work.   very important for our group. Therefore, it benefited us a lot. Very similar to having another spring workout. "

"I liked the Main Event," Brown said."We did this with the kids with muscular dystrophy. It was really fun with that, seeing their faces light up.”

"I mean, is it? "It's important," Martin said. " you need to adjust to the schedule. We are playing an extremely late game. At home, it would be 9:15. So make that time adjustment, which is fine. It’s important to us. And adjust to the weather. É almost freezing now. So we are lucky to have good weather here. Therefore, adjusting to the climate, &agra; humidity and that kind of thing and the weather is different. It's important to us.''

" He's a guy who shows up to work every day," said Cassity. "That says a lot about his character. As the captains work with us, the coaches will pick one each week - or four of them each week - and at the end of the year, players vote on the people the coaches selected. That says a lot about how he is. with all the guys on the team, the leadership that he brings. And just the work he puts in every day. So is he? doing everything right. And you? you know, super proud of him. É my first year as a captain as well.   It is a great deal and I am very happy to be doing it alongside him."

 

"Definitely for me, I think it’ll be one of the best. big for me. If I decide to leave this year or come back, I think Oklahoma State will be the best choice. my home independently, and I think I will enjoy it in my future years."

The  Oklahoma State Cowboys are averaging 31.8 points per game, in addition to 415.5 yards advanced per game.
How do the Oklahoma State Cowboys arrive?

The Oklahoma State Cowboys arrive for the duel with two straight losses and needing to recover. In the last 10 games, there were five wins and five losses.
Speak up, Luke Fickell!

"I'm training in a way that really allows these guys to handle things the way they handled them," Fickell said during the Badgers media day.  . They've been very mature about it. Jim has been amazing.

"I’m the kind of guy that, you’ You know, maybe a little more like a figurehead and we'll communicate with these guys in situational situations, but we haven't changed a thing - the way we practice, the way they act about a Tuesday practice, a Wednesday practice, a Thursday practice, a Friday practice, how they are going to do the day of the game."

Average

Wisconsin is averaging 26.5 points per game for the season, averaging 362.8 yards per game.
How does Wisconsin arrive?

Wisconsin comes into the matchup with a rather patchy record. In the last 10 games, there were five wins and five losses, losing the last match to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Wisconsin

Photo: Disclosure / Wisconsin
Photo: Disclosure / Wisconsin
The game will be played at SChase Field

The Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State game will be played at Chase Field, with a capacity of 48.519 people.
