Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NCAAF Match

Watch Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Live Score Here
"As always, bowl practice is important. It's very important to our team culture and progress," Gundy said. another spring ball. We had the opportunity to do 14 real trainings, which is amazing! -- 15 would be spring training. So we managed to do a really good job for our young players. And then obviously we have periods to prepare for Wisconsin. É It's really important to get really quality work, basic fundamentals, keep the guys together, good meeting time. It's important for us to be on site in a bowl, for our guys to be able to spend six or seven days together and enjoy the work they did last year, a whole year of work. very important for our group. Therefore, it benefited us a lot. Very similar to having another spring workout. "
"I liked the Main Event," Brown said."We did this with the kids with muscular dystrophy. It was really fun with that, seeing their faces light up.”
"I mean, is it? "It's important," Martin said. " you need to adjust to the schedule. We are playing an extremely late game. At home, it would be 9:15. So make that time adjustment, which is fine. It’s important to us. And adjust to the weather. É almost freezing now. So we are lucky to have good weather here. Therefore, adjusting to the climate, &agra; humidity and that kind of thing and the weather is different. It's important to us.''
" He's a guy who shows up to work every day," said Cassity. "That says a lot about his character. As the captains work with us, the coaches will pick one each week - or four of them each week - and at the end of the year, players vote on the people the coaches selected. That says a lot about how he is. with all the guys on the team, the leadership that he brings. And just the work he puts in every day. So is he? doing everything right. And you? you know, super proud of him. É my first year as a captain as well. It is a great deal and I am very happy to be doing it alongside him."
"Definitely for me, I think it’ll be one of the best. big for me. If I decide to leave this year or come back, I think Oklahoma State will be the best choice. my home independently, and I think I will enjoy it in my future years."
How do the Oklahoma State Cowboys arrive?
"I’m the kind of guy that, you’ You know, maybe a little more like a figurehead and we'll communicate with these guys in situational situations, but we haven't changed a thing - the way we practice, the way they act about a Tuesday practice, a Wednesday practice, a Thursday practice, a Friday practice, how they are going to do the day of the game."
"I didn’t want to be that guy who was on the Zoom call while the game was going on, and while the guys on your show and crew were sweating and working hard and stuff like that," ;And really, just with the new era of college football now, and how do you learn? Can you really take care of your program, your team and your guys if you're not around them? ... I mean, if you do? If you're not talking to them these days, someone else is, and I don't think there's any way to keep what you learned intact. What are you doing unless you are doing this? be constantly near them and communicating with them.''
"How arrogant are you? What would that have to be to come in three weeks and think you know best what you're talking about? what's going on within the program, what these guys did, whether it's a five-year stint with Chase Wolf or even a year-long stint with Myles [Burkett] , to make that decision", he said.
" He's our third head coach of the year," he said. I don’t know how many times that has happened in college football.
" only need to move on. É So the season has been up to now. now."
" It's cool to just have him around," said sophomore running back Braelon Allen." for him to be here with us and just build a relationship with him, see what it's like. His coaching style, although he hasn't been with the running backs or the offense much, just sort of being more of a defensive guy.
"But just having him around, being able to build a relationship and a connection, has been cool. I'm excited for him to take it all on and make it his show."
"All the practices have been really hard," he said with a laugh. "Its been hard during practice to just bite your lip a little bit and keep moving and, It’s hard too, because you have to do it. you don’t know the language. I know the defense, but not "I don’t know the defense. you don’t want to spend a lot of time studying and learning everything, because obviously some things are going to change here in a few weeks.''
"So, all those things together, it has been uncomfortable."