Kansas Jayhawks vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NCAAF Match
Photo: Handout/Arkansas Razorbacks

1:00 PMan hour ago

12:55 PMan hour ago

Good numbers

Arkansas Razorbacks average 44% on third down games.
12:50 PMan hour ago

Average!

The Arkansas Razorbacks are averaging 30.7 points per game and 453.8 yards per game.
12:45 PMan hour ago

How do the Arkansas Razorbacks arrive?

The Arkansas Razorbacks arrives for the confrontation with a defeat in the bag in the last duel. In the last 10 games, the team lost six times.
12:40 PMan hour ago

Open quotes!

“When we hired Lance Leipold a few years ago 19 months in, we were confident that we had found the ideal fit for KU and that has been reinforced every day since his arrival. In a short time, Lance and his family took root in the Lawrence community and have made an impact that extends well beyond the football program to the wider communities at the University and in Lawrence. This new lease, along with the upcoming investment in our facilities, is a must. a direct reflection of our deep commitment to building a world-class football program –   We are grateful for the support of our fans and alumni this fall and, looking to the future, we will challenge them to join us in our ambitious activities, starting by attending our bowling game and purchasing tickets for the 2023 season.''

“I am so grateful to Chancellor Girod and Travis Goff and their commitment to this program and our entire team. My wife Kelly and I couldn’t be more excited to hear that we will be staying in Lawrence for so long We've said from the beginning how happy we are here and that we plan to stay here for a long time to come. From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed and accepted by the Lawrence and KU communities, and we are so grateful.  We are very proud of the progress the program has made over the past 18 months, and even more excited about what the future holds as we continue to build a program that will leave a mark on everyone's lives. Proud Jayhawk fans everywhere," said head football coach Lance Leipold.

“Our program is ready for you. "I'm very excited about the opportunity to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and travel to a great city like Memphis," said coach Lance Leipold. “Earning the right to play such a historic game of bowling against such a quality opponent is a must. something our players and staff can be proud of. We are looking forward to the next few weeks of preparation and taking advantage of this valuable time to focus on development and continue to improve our football team”.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time in nearly 50 years. We are overwhelmed by the new enthusiasm and excitement around the Kansas Football program created by          from Jayhawk are looking forward to celebrating their team's return to the post-season and accompany them on their trip to Memphis.” 

12:35 PMan hour ago

Average!

Kansas Jayhawks are averaging 34.2 points per duel while passing for 424.2 yards per game.
12:30 PMan hour ago

How do the Kansas Jayhawks arrive?

The Kansas Jayhawks arrive for the showdown with three straight losses and just four wins in the last 10 duels.
12:25 PMan hour ago

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Foto: Divulgação/Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
12:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

The Kansas Jayhawks vs Arkansas Razorbacks game will be played at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, with a capacity of 58.325 people.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NCAAF: Kansas Jayhawk vs Arkansas Razorbacks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
