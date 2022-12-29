Texas Tech vs Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NCAAF Match
"Ive talked about this before on SportsCenter, but a tragic loss, someone I was very close to, an incredible person. I was thinking, there is no such thing. There are many people who, when you knows you, no matter who you are.   Do you know Mike Leach, you know? I remember meeting him because he made such an impact on people. É It's crazy to think that just a few weeks ago, hugging him and seeing him walk away a winner, I would never have thought it was his last game. I see people talking about a state or even a team now. When we got here together, people criticized us for not hating each other. É   You can be very competitive, passionate, have rivalries in life and sports, but be respectful and love people. É really a shame."

"    would think. We didn't like to call and say 'How are we going to do this?'  If you know our personalities, you'll learn more. you could have guessed what it would be like if we didn't fall for it, ah now let's change and not like each other. I was at my first SEC coaches meeting, and another head coach said, 'Well, I can't ride the elevator with you! because if our fans see me hanging out with you, they're going to be furious. I was like, okay, I don't understand this. My point is. É this is how it should be here, and we never had a conversation because this is not the way it is. our personality and how we would be.   I don't always look forward to every coaching meeting before games, but I always have, and he's always been amazing. I always had to say, 'Okay, I have to go now, Coach. Because he was going to keep talking forever. It was always unique. Every conversation, I would always say to myself or he went back to a coach who played for him or something, somehow we started here and I have no idea how we got there. here in the conversation. It was just him."

"Crazy.   so much going on. With practice, getting on a plane now and you’ll know what to do. recruit, which has always been the case. But then the guys come over here and fly back because there's no way. official visitors here at the same time as training, at the same time as you; You will see the kids, at the same time as the guys every day entering the portal.   It’s like the old days when you used to work. knew who the recruits were. They are changing everyday.   really ideal. É what is. We are trying to manage it as best as possible. I think at some point they'll have to let the portal guys sign off or something. Now these guys come in and you are there.   actually recruiting them up to the end of the year. the start of classes, which is sometime in january.   It's a long time for a lot of people chasing a lot of people around."

"NIL comes with every portal guy now, where before, there were just a few. I kind of said, we hit a window last year where everyone wasn't going in that direction, and if teams were successful with portal players playing well, like you? If you saw across the country, more trainers would make decisions to do this. Some at the beginning said, 'Well, we're not going in the portal direction.' I don't think anyone else is. saying this. It got much more competitive. I don’t think there has been any conversation with a portal player, or a recruit these days, where they or someone around them doesn’t mention NIL in the first conversation."

"Great trainer, great person. I actually tried to hire him before, but I couldn't get him out when we got here.     It's a really nice transition to go on the road with him yesterday. É It's unique to have a head coach, an offensive coordinator, and an offensive line coach who's already trained. have worked together before in the same roles. We were all in FAU at the same time, so this makes the transition very easy for players and recruits alike."

Ole Miss Rebels averages  34.2 points per game and 491.3 yards per game.
How does Ole Miss Rebels arrive?

Ole Miss Rebels arrive for the showdown with three straight losses in the season. In the last 10 games, there were six wins and four losses.
"I was excited (to get to Houston)," said coach Joey McGuire   "We had three days off, letting the guys go home . I thought we trained really fast today, which was nice to see. We had a lot of work because we had a lot of practice preparing for Ole Miss. It was a very good day."

"Tuesday on a Saturday, this is the day to go. "It's a great day to establish the effort we're going to play with," McGuire said. It's our first day of the week and I thought our effort went really well today."

"Rusty is the best. He's one of the top centers in the country who really understands this offense well," said McGuire. "We really like the depth weve added to our offensive line over the last two days. We can't wait to get Rusty on campus in a few weeks."

Texas Tech is averaging 33.6 points per game and 459.5 yards per game.
How does Texas Tech arrive?

Texas Tech arrives for the showdown with three straight wins in the season. The clipping on the last 10 games is calculated. of five wins and five losses.
The game will be played at NRG Stadium

The Texas Tech vs Ole Miss Rebels game will be played at NRG Stadium, with a capacity of 72.220 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NCAAF: Texas Tech vs Ole Miss Rebels live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
