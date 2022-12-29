Texas Tech vs Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NCAAF Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Texas Tech vs Ole Miss Rebels Live Score Here
Speak up, Lane Kiffin!
" would think. We didn't like to call and say 'How are we going to do this?' If you know our personalities, you'll learn more. you could have guessed what it would be like if we didn't fall for it, ah now let's change and not like each other. I was at my first SEC coaches meeting, and another head coach said, 'Well, I can't ride the elevator with you! because if our fans see me hanging out with you, they're going to be furious. I was like, okay, I don't understand this. My point is. É this is how it should be here, and we never had a conversation because this is not the way it is. our personality and how we would be. I don't always look forward to every coaching meeting before games, but I always have, and he's always been amazing. I always had to say, 'Okay, I have to go now, Coach. Because he was going to keep talking forever. It was always unique. Every conversation, I would always say to myself or he went back to a coach who played for him or something, somehow we started here and I have no idea how we got there. here in the conversation. It was just him."
"Crazy. so much going on. With practice, getting on a plane now and you’ll know what to do. recruit, which has always been the case. But then the guys come over here and fly back because there's no way. official visitors here at the same time as training, at the same time as you; You will see the kids, at the same time as the guys every day entering the portal. It’s like the old days when you used to work. knew who the recruits were. They are changing everyday. really ideal. É what is. We are trying to manage it as best as possible. I think at some point they'll have to let the portal guys sign off or something. Now these guys come in and you are there. actually recruiting them up to the end of the year. the start of classes, which is sometime in january. It's a long time for a lot of people chasing a lot of people around."
"NIL comes with every portal guy now, where before, there were just a few. I kind of said, we hit a window last year where everyone wasn't going in that direction, and if teams were successful with portal players playing well, like you? If you saw across the country, more trainers would make decisions to do this. Some at the beginning said, 'Well, we're not going in the portal direction.' I don't think anyone else is. saying this. It got much more competitive. I don’t think there has been any conversation with a portal player, or a recruit these days, where they or someone around them doesn’t mention NIL in the first conversation."
"Great trainer, great person. I actually tried to hire him before, but I couldn't get him out when we got here. It's a really nice transition to go on the road with him yesterday. É It's unique to have a head coach, an offensive coordinator, and an offensive line coach who's already trained. have worked together before in the same roles. We were all in FAU at the same time, so this makes the transition very easy for players and recruits alike."
Average!
How does Ole Miss Rebels arrive?
Open quotes!
"Tuesday on a Saturday, this is the day to go. "It's a great day to establish the effort we're going to play with," McGuire said. It's our first day of the week and I thought our effort went really well today."
"Rusty is the best. He's one of the top centers in the country who really understands this offense well," said McGuire. "We really like the depth weve added to our offensive line over the last two days. We can't wait to get Rusty on campus in a few weeks."