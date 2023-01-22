Vuelta a San Juan 2023: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 1 in San Juan

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 1 of Vuelta a San Juan 2023?
Argentina: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM on EuroSport
Mexico: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Route of Stage 1
The route of the first day is 144 kilometers long; the riders will start from the Aldo Cantoni Stadium. This stage will have two third category awards, at kilometers 63.3 and 72.7 in the Las Vacas sector. There will be two intermediate sprints (flying goals) and the finish line will be at the same starting point.
Presentation of the teams
Route of the Vuelta a San Juan 2023
Stage 1: Flat | Day: Sunday, January 22nd | Route: San Juan - San Juan | Distance: 143.9 km
Stage 2: Flat | Day: Monday, January 23rd | Route: Villa San Agustín - San José de Jáchal | Distance: 201.1 km
Stage 3: Flat | Day: Tuesday, January 24th | Route: San Juan Villicum - San Juan Villicum Circuit | Distance: 170,9 km
Stage 4: Medium Mountain | Day: Wednesday, January 25th | Route: Circuito San Juan Villicum - Barreal | Distance: 196,5 km
Rest: Thursday, January 26th
Stage 5: Mountain | Day: January 27th | Route: Chimbas - Alto del Colorado | Distance: 173.7 km
Stage 6: Flat | Day: January 28th | Route: San Juan - San Juan | Distance: 144,9 km
Stage 7: Flat | Day: January 29th | Route: San Juan - San Juan | Distance: 112,7 km
Recent champions
2012: Juan Pablo Dotti
2013: Daniel Zamora
2014: Laureano Rosas
2015: Laureano Rosas
2016: Laureano Rosas
2017: Bauke Mollema
2018: Óscar Sevilla
2019: Winner Anacona
2020: Remco Evenepoel
List of winners of the last edition
The champion of the mountains was the French Guillaume Martin (22 points); the winner of the flying goals was the Argentinean Daniel Juarez (17 points); the best team was Movistar Team (69 hours, 54 minutes and 14 seconds).
Preview of the start of the competition
Other outstanding Colombians who will take part in the competition are Sergio Higuita, who participates with BORA - Hansgrohe, Fernando Gaviria and Einer Rubio of Movistar Team, Harold Tejada of Astan Qazaqstan, César paredes of the Sindicato de empleados públicos de San Juan team, and both Cristhian Montoya and Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez of Team Banco Guayaquil.