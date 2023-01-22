Vuelta a San Juan 2023: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 1 in San Juan
Image: VAVEL

This is the start time for stage 1 of Vuelta a San Juan on January 22nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM on EuroSport
Mexico: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Route of Stage 1

The route of the first day is 144 kilometers long; the riders will start from the Aldo Cantoni Stadium. This stage will have two third category awards, at kilometers 63.3 and 72.7 in the Las Vacas sector. There will be two intermediate sprints (flying goals) and the finish line will be at the same starting point.

Presentation of the teams

Route of the Vuelta a San Juan 2023

Stage 1: Flat | Day: Sunday, January 22nd | Route: San Juan - San Juan | Distance: 143.9 km

Stage 2: Flat | Day: Monday, January 23rd | Route: Villa San Agustín - San José de Jáchal | Distance: 201.1 km

Stage 3: Flat | Day: Tuesday, January 24th | Route: San Juan Villicum - San Juan Villicum Circuit | Distance: 170,9 km

Stage 4: Medium Mountain | Day: Wednesday, January 25th | Route: Circuito San Juan Villicum - Barreal | Distance: 196,5 km

Rest: Thursday, January 26th

Stage 5: Mountain | Day: January 27th | Route: Chimbas - Alto del Colorado | Distance: 173.7 km

Stage 6: Flat | Day: January 28th | Route: San Juan - San Juan | Distance: 144,9 km

Stage 7: Flat | Day: January 29th | Route: San Juan - San Juan | Distance: 112,7 km

Recent champions

2011: Daniel Zamora

2012: Juan Pablo Dotti

2013: Daniel Zamora

2014: Laureano Rosas

2015: Laureano Rosas

2016: Laureano Rosas

2017: Bauke Mollema

2018: Óscar Sevilla

2019: Winner Anacona

2020: Remco Evenepoel

List of winners of the last edition

It should be noted that the Vuelta a San Juan was suspended the last two seasons because of health measures taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent champion is Belgian Remco Evenepoel of now Soudal Quick-Step in the 2020 edition, who was also the best young rider. In this one, he beat Italy's Filippo Ganna (by 33 seconds) and Oscar Sevilla (by one minute and one second), who were second and third in the overall classification.

The champion of the mountains was the French Guillaume Martin (22 points); the winner of the flying goals was the Argentinean Daniel Juarez (17 points); the best team was Movistar Team (69 hours, 54 minutes and 14 seconds).

Preview of the start of the competition

This Sunday with stage 1 will begin the Vuelta a San Juan 2023, which will have many figures, including Egan Bernal, who returns to compete after a year out after the accident he suffered, along with him in the INEOS Grenadiers, Daniel Felipe Martinez and Brandon Rivera will accompany him. There are also important novelties, such as the participation of Team Medellin, a Colombian team with the stellar participation of the Spaniard Oscar Sevilla and his new recruit, Miguel Angel 'Superman' Lopez. With them will be Víctor Ocampo, Javier Jamaica, Fabio Duarte and Brayan Sánchez.

Other outstanding Colombians who will take part in the competition are Sergio Higuita, who participates with BORA - Hansgrohe, Fernando Gaviria and Einer Rubio of Movistar Team, Harold Tejada of Astan Qazaqstan, César paredes of the Sindicato de empleados públicos de San Juan team, and both Cristhian Montoya and Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez of Team Banco Guayaquil.

