UFC Live Results: Brandon Moreno vs Figueiredo LIVE Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC 283

Tune in here Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo Live Score in UFC 283
What time is Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo match for UFC 283?
Argentina: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Bolivia: 12:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Brazil: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Chile: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Costa Rica: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Colombia: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Ecuador: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Spain: 5:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Peru: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Uruguay: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Last fights Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo
The first fight ended in a draw on December 12, 2020; the second was a categorical victory for Brandon Moreno on June 12, 2021 to become the first Mexican champion in the history of the UFC; while the last clash took place on January 22, 2022 with Figueiredo winning by unanimous decision after five rounds.
Complete card
Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs Colina Jamahal
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
Welterweight: Gilbert Quema vs Neil Magny
Female Flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs Lauren Murphy
Light Heavyweight: Pablo Craig vs Johnny Walker
This is the preliminary card
Light Heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Potieria
Middleweight: Gregorio Rodrigues vs Bruno Ferreira
Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa
Welterweight: Monir Lazzez vs Gabriel Bonfim
This is the early preliminary line-up:
Heavyweight | Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida
Lightweight: Terrance Mckinney vs Ismael Bonfim
Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby
Women's Featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn Dos Santos
Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann
Bantamweight| Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos
The message for Brandon Moreno
"I'm Brandon's nightmare. Unfortunately, this is the only fight the UFC has to sell - Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. ... I think the biggest difference is the fear he has of me. He can't stand me and I think that's what makes the biggest difference," he said.
Like a movie
"Man, for me, this is a 'Rocky IV'. For me, this is for the legacy. This is a movie, right? The movie is, like, grinding itself out. Then again, of course it's a lot of pressure and extra pressure. Go to Brazil, go to his hometown. And maybe people are against me or not. I don't know, man. I don't know," he commented in an interview with Yahoo Sports.