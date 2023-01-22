UFC Live Results: Brandon Moreno vs Figueiredo LIVE Updates, Stream Info and How to Watch UFC 283
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo Live Score in UFC 283

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo match for the UFC 283 on VAVEL US.
9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo match for UFC 283?

This is the start time of the game Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo of January 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Bolivia: 12:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Brazil: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Chile: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Costa Rica: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Colombia: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Ecuador: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Spain: 5:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Mexico: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Peru: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Uruguay: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

9:50 AMan hour ago

Last fights Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo

These two fighters have faced each other three times in a row, with one win each side and one draw.

The first fight ended in a draw on December 12, 2020; the second was a categorical victory for Brandon Moreno on June 12, 2021 to become the first Mexican champion in the history of the UFC; while the last clash took place on January 22, 2022 with Figueiredo winning by unanimous decision after five rounds.

Foto: UFC
Image: UFC
9:45 AMan hour ago

Complete card

This is the complete card where the bout between Moreno and Figueiredo 4 stands out:

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs Colina Jamahal

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight: Gilbert Quema vs Neil Magny

Female Flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs Lauren Murphy 

Light Heavyweight: Pablo Craig vs Johnny Walker

This is the preliminary card

Light Heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Potieria

Middleweight: Gregorio Rodrigues vs Bruno Ferreira             

Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa  

Welterweight: Monir Lazzez vs Gabriel Bonfim

This is the early preliminary line-up:

Heavyweight | Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida       

Lightweight: Terrance Mckinney vs Ismael Bonfim                 

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby                                   

Women's Featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann                                

Bantamweight| Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos

9:40 AMan hour ago

The message for Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo assured that the difference that could make this fight is the "hate" that Moreno has for him and that could be key when they are in the cage in search of victory.

"I'm Brandon's nightmare. Unfortunately, this is the only fight the UFC has to sell - Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. ... I think the biggest difference is the fear he has of me. He can't stand me and I think that's what makes the biggest difference," he said.

9:35 AMan hour ago

Like a movie

Brandon Moreno assured that this fight is being like a movie and compared it to Rocky IV, where he has all the adversity against him but in the end he manages to get the victory. He also assured that he wants to put the name of Mexico on top.

"Man, for me, this is a 'Rocky IV'. For me, this is for the legacy. This is a movie, right? The movie is, like, grinding itself out. Then again, of course it's a lot of pressure and extra pressure. Go to Brazil, go to his hometown. And maybe people are against me or not. I don't know, man. I don't know," he commented in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

9:30 AMan hour ago

Records of Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo has a total of 24 fights where he has a record of 21 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw; while Brandon Moreno has a record of 28 fights with 20 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws.
9:25 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo match will be played at the Jeunesse Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, brazil. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UFC 283: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo