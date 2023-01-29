Royal Rumble LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Photo: WWE

1:00 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Royal Rumble Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you all the information related to the Royal Rumble live, as well as all the news from the Alamodome Stadium, as well as interesting facts. This is the first road to the big event of WrestleMania, who will win the women's and men's battle royal?
Don't miss any detail of the Royal Rumble with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
12:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Royal Rumble Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023.

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock

USA TV channel (Spanish): In WWE Network.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

12:50 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for Royal Rumble: fight in WWE?

This is the start time of the fight Royal Rumble: of Saturday, January 28, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, January 28, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Bolivia

Saturday, January 28, 2023

21:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Brazil

Saturday, January 28, 2023

22:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Chile

Saturday, January 28, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Colombia

Saturday, January 28, 2023

20:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Ecuador

Saturday, January 28, 2023

20:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Spain

Saturday, January 28, 2023

1:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Canada

Saturday, January 28, 2023

20:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

USA

Saturday, January 28, 2023

20:00 hours

In Peacock and WWE Network.

Mexico

Saturday, January 28, 2023

19:00 hours

 In WWE Network and Fox Sports Premium.

Paraguay

 Saturday, January 28, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Peru

Saturday, January 28, 2023

22:00 hours

In WWE Network.

Uruguay

Saturday, January 28, 2023

22:00 hours

 In WWE Network.

Venezuela

Saturday, January 28, 2023

21:00 hours

 In WWE Network.
12:45 PM2 hours ago

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens Rivalry

These two cross paths again in a Royal Rumble, in 2017 Kevin defended his Universal championship. Where Owens won the fight. It was until 2021 where these two met again.

The Tribal Boss defended his Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match, where Roman won and further lengthened his reign to the current date.

They have faced each other in multiple matches, where the most recent one was won by Kevin with the help of John Cena.

This fight will be one more in the chapter of Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. It may define the closure or continuity.

Photo: WWE
Photo: WWE
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Last Royal Rumble winners

From 2018 to 2022 these have been the winners of the male and female battle royals. 2018 | Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka. 2019 | Winners: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. 2020 | Winners: Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair. 2021 | Winners: Edge & Bianca Belair 2022| Winners: Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey There are few wrestlers who have taken the Royal Rumble on more than one occasion, this is the case of Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and Triple H. On the women's side, no one has repeated as winner since the beginning of this women's battle.
12:35 PM2 hours ago

Who will participate in the Women's Royal Rumble?

For this fight those already confirmed, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Bazler, Zelina Vega, Emma and with different wrestlers to be confirmed, who complete the 30 women seeking a chance for a title fight in the Battle of the Immortals.
Photo: WWE
Photo: WWE
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Who will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble?

In the men's battle, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Rey Misterio, Gunther, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes.

So far these are the wrestlers who have been confirmed in the battle royal, pending the rest to complement the 30 men who will fight for a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

Photo: WWE
Photo: WWE
12:25 PM2 hours ago

Billboard

This time the 2023 Royal Rumble will have 3 battles, plus the men's and women's Royal Rumble segments. In addition, there will be some bouts in the pre-show.

For the WWE Championship: Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens.

For the Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss.

In a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight.

12:20 PM2 hours ago

Where is the 2023 Royal Rumble going to be?

This year's Royal Rumble will be held from the Alamodome Stadium located in San Antonio, Texas, United States. With a capacity that varies depending on the event, from 20,662 in basketball to reach 65 thousand spectators in soccer games.

In 2017, WWE reached the figure of 52,020 spectators at the Royal Rumble.

12:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Royal Rumble Match Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre- fight analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
