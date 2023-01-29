Royal Rumble LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Royal Rumble Live Score
How to watch Royal Rumble Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Peacock
USA TV channel (Spanish): In WWE Network.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming’s for Royal Rumble: fight in WWE?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
1:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
USA
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
In Peacock and WWE Network.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In WWE Network and Fox Sports Premium.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
22:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|
21:00 hours
|
In WWE Network.
Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens Rivalry
The Tribal Boss defended his Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match, where Roman won and further lengthened his reign to the current date.
They have faced each other in multiple matches, where the most recent one was won by Kevin with the help of John Cena.
This fight will be one more in the chapter of Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. It may define the closure or continuity.
Last Royal Rumble winners
Who will participate in the Women's Royal Rumble?
Who will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble?
So far these are the wrestlers who have been confirmed in the battle royal, pending the rest to complement the 30 men who will fight for a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.
Billboard
For the WWE Championship: Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens.
For the Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss.
In a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight.
Where is the 2023 Royal Rumble going to be?
In 2017, WWE reached the figure of 52,020 spectators at the Royal Rumble.
Don't miss any detail of the Royal Rumble with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.