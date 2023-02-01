Colombia vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series

ADVERTISEMENT
List of Puerto Rico's call-up list
Catchers: Brian Navarreto, Rúben Castro and Alan Marrero; Infielders: Vimael Machín, Edwin Díaz, Jeremy Rivera, Jesmuel Valentín, Gabriel Cancel, Emmanuel Rivera and Brett Rodrígues; Pitchers: Daryl Thompson, Ronnie Williams, Rob Whalen, Luis Leroy Cruz, Braden Webb, Fernando Cabrera, Ricardo Vélez, Danny Wirchansky, José Espada, Ricardo Gómez, Carlos Francisco, Nelvin Fuentes, Alex Sanabia and Héctor Hernández.
Convocation of Colombia
Catchers: Daniel Vellojín, Pabel Manzanero and Andrés Angulo; Outfielders: Derwin Pomare, Gustavo Campero, Jesus Marriaga and Brayan Buelvas; Infielders: Fabián Pertuz, Reynaldo Rodríguez, Francisco Acuña, Dilson Herrera and Dayan Frías; Pitchers: Carlos Diaz, Kevin Escorcia, Hernando Mejia, Hugo Beltran, Julio Vivas, Francisco Lopez, Francisco Jimenez, Samuel Burgos, Eduar Lopez, Randy Consuegra, Carlos Quevedo, Oscar Marcelino, Victor Vargas, Yelminson Peralta and Jhon Peluffo.
Match Schedule
Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brasil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.
How Puerto Rico has arrived
The Mayagüez Indians defeated the Carolina Giants in the final of the Puerto Rico Professional Baseball League. Jeremy Rivera is one of the most outstanding players in Los Indios de Mayagüez.
How Colombia has arrived
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the rest are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on February 10.