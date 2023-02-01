Colombia vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series
Jordán Díaz batting // Source: Vaqueros de Montería

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned here to follow Colombia vs Puerto Rico live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) vs Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) live, as well as the latest information coming out of Venezuela. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

List of Puerto Rico's call-up list

This is the call-up list of Indios de Mayagüez to represent Puerto Rico.
Catchers: Brian Navarreto, Rúben Castro and Alan Marrero; Infielders: Vimael Machín, Edwin Díaz, Jeremy Rivera, Jesmuel Valentín, Gabriel Cancel, Emmanuel Rivera and Brett Rodrígues; Pitchers: Daryl Thompson, Ronnie Williams, Rob Whalen, Luis Leroy Cruz, Braden Webb, Fernando Cabrera, Ricardo Vélez, Danny Wirchansky, José Espada, Ricardo Gómez, Carlos Francisco, Nelvin Fuentes, Alex Sanabia and Héctor Hernández.
5:50 AMan hour ago

Convocation of Colombia

This is the call of Vaqueros de Montería to represent Colombia.
Catchers: Daniel Vellojín, Pabel Manzanero and Andrés Angulo; Outfielders: Derwin Pomare, Gustavo Campero, Jesus Marriaga and Brayan Buelvas; Infielders: Fabián Pertuz, Reynaldo Rodríguez, Francisco Acuña, Dilson Herrera and Dayan Frías; Pitchers: Carlos Diaz, Kevin Escorcia, Hernando Mejia, Hugo Beltran, Julio Vivas, Francisco Lopez, Francisco Jimenez, Samuel Burgos, Eduar Lopez, Randy Consuegra, Carlos Quevedo, Oscar Marcelino, Victor Vargas, Yelminson Peralta and Jhon Peluffo.
5:45 AMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) vs Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) of 2nd February 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM,
Bolivia: 4:00 PM.
Brasil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM,
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 4:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Venezuela: 3:00 PM.

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Where to watch

The game between Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) vs Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) can be seen on ESPN Sports and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the score on VAVEL. 
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Puerto Rico training photo

Puerto Rico training // Source: Indios de Mayagüez
Puerto Rico training // Source: Indios de Mayagüez
5:30 AM2 hours ago

How Puerto Rico has arrived

The Mayagüez Indians defeated the Carolina Giants in the final of the Puerto Rico Professional Baseball League. Jeremy Rivera is one of the most outstanding players in Los Indios de Mayagüez.

5:25 AM2 hours ago

How Colombia has arrived

Vaqueros de Montería, like all the teams, won the professional baseball league of their country in order to reach this competition. Vaqueros de Montería defeated Tigres de Cartagena. This team has been reinforced with a total of 12 players to give a good image in this competition. Reynaldo Rodríguez, one of the team's stars, will not be able to participate in this tournament.
5:20 AM2 hours ago

Stadiums

There are two stadiums for the championship. On the one hand, the Estadio Fórum La Guaira: This stadium has a capacity of 14,300 spectators and is located in Caracas, in the north of Venezuela. In this stadium, also known as Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, Los Tiburones de La Guaira usually play. On the other hand, another of the stadiums that will host this competition is the Estadio de La Rinconada, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, the second largest stadium in Latin America. It is also known as Estadio Monumental de Caraca Simón Bolívar.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Participants

This Caribbean Series is the first edition where eight teams will play: six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao). The participants in this tournament are: Curaçao-Wildcats KJ74, Dominican Republic-Tigres del Licey, Panama-Federales de Chiriqui, Cuba-Agricultores, Colombia-Vaqueros de Monteria, Puerto Rico-Indios de Mayaguez, Mexico-Cañeros de Los Mochis and Venezuela-Leones del Caracas.
5:10 AM2 hours ago

Organization of the Caribbean Series

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Confederation of Professional Baseball and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will last from February 2 to 10 of the same month.

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the rest are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on February 10.

5:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of the Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) vs Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) this Thursday, February 2 at 20:00 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the first round of the Caribbean Series. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
 
VAVEL Logo