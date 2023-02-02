Mexico vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean Series
10:57 PMan hour ago

Watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Mexico vs Dominican Republic match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:52 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Abreu!

“I came on the recommendation of Jairo Cuevas, who was the guide for that great pitch. The first meeting with the staff was very good, by the way, I already had one. I knew the manager Offerman and other technicians on the team”, commented Abreu.

“ there is a scheme and an established plan. There are many pitchers who have their role, now it's time. only organize the preparation, so that they arrive in the best shape for that first game”, he added.

“My experience with the Astros started as a pitcher, when I finished they showed interest in me being a coach and that is what happened in 2013, in my first year as a coach in the Dominican Summer League and until then. today I continue working with Astros. franchise," he said.

“I cannot complain about my experience in this league. Everyone knows what that Oriental Stars championship was, I feel proud to have been a part of it. So I had the opportunity to head coach of the Lions for two seasons."

“See you soon! now it's been great to be able to coach some of the guys that have been my teammates and so many incredibly talented players”, he added.

“It’s not the case. It's prudent of me to try to reinvent something that's already done. It worked. We have players who know their job and we have a good group of left-handed pitchers, with experience and very good material to lead us.”

10:47 PM2 hours ago

Last 10 games

7 - victories

3 - defeats.

10:42 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to the Dominican Republic?

The Dominican Republic arrives for the confrontation with a victory in the last official confrontation as a team, ending the sequence of two defeats.
10:37 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Benjamín Gil!

"  It's a different team from other years because it's different. doing the best of the best, not only Caribbean Series players and Pacific Series players, now it's up to you. doing the best of all, including the Major Leagues," Gil said in a phone interview with the Associated press.
"    It's an easy group, they're very good teams, England has American ancestry, I think if I can see their roster, but there's the United States and the first candidate, Colombia and Canada. are talented", said Gil.

"The rules didn’t allow us to meet before, either as a group or individually, but it’s okay. It's like that for everyone and we have to adapt", he said.

"We feel that we have a team to advance, leaving the first phase each game will be different. It's like a seventh game of life and death, but with these players I feel like we can move forward, maybe even beyond. to the semi-finals", he added.


 

10:32 PM2 hours ago

Mexico's last 10 games

5 - victories

5 - losses.

10:27 PM2 hours ago

How does Mexico arrive?

In general, Mexico arrives for the confrontation with three consecutive defeats, joining all the competitions.
10:22 PM2 hours ago

Caribbean Series

Caribbean Series is a baseball competition played in Latin America since 1949, being one of the largest competitions on the American continent, bringing together all sports modalities. The tournament is also called the Caribbean World Series and played in different countries, after the closures of the main leagues on the continent, such as the MLB, in the United States.

The first edition of the tournament was played in 1949 in Havana, Cuba. The home team came out better and were champions. Among the biggest winners is Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic with 10 titles, followed by another from the Dominican Republic, Águilas Cibaeñas, with six trophies in history.

Among the biggest winners by countries, The Dominican Republic has 21 titles, including 2020 and 2021. Followed by Puerto Rico, which has 16. Mexico has nine. Cuba has eight, Venezuela has seven, Panama and Colombia complete the list with two and one title each, respectively.
In the last edition of the tournament, the Dominican Republic won another title, when Santo Domingo won the tournament by 5-2 in the decision. The Caribbean Series is played every year and in 2023 it will be in Venezuela, from the 2nd of February to the 10th of the same month. The representatives of each country are:

Vaqueros de Montería, from Colombia

Cañeros de Los Mochis, from Mexico

Federales de Chiriqui, from Panama

Mayagüez Indians from Puerto Rico

Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic

Leones del Caracas, from Venezuela

Farmers (Las Tunas & Granma), from Cuba

WildCats KJ74, from Curacao

Each representative was champion of his respective country. The tournament brings together the representatives of each nation, who represent their countries. The league is played with simple regulation: each team faced each other once. The four teams with the best record advanced to the semifinals (1st v 4th and 2nd v 3rd). The two losers faced each other in the match for 3rd place and the two winners faced each other in the final to decide the champion of the tournament.

10:17 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Forum Stadium in La Guaira

The Mexico vs Dominican Republic game will be played at Forum Stadium in La Guaira, with a capacity of 40.143 people.
10:12 PM2 hours ago

