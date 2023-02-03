Panama vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) vs Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) vs Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) live, as well as the latest information coming out of Venezuela. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Colombia's call-up list
This is the call-up of Vaqueros de Montería to represent Colombia.
Catchers: Daniel Vellojín, Pabel Manzanero and Andrés Angulo; Outfielders: Derwin Pomare, Gustavo Campero, Jesus Marriaga and Brayan Buelvas; Infielders: Fabián Pertuz, Reynaldo Rodríguez, Francisco Acuña, Dilson Herrera and Dayan Frías; Pitchers: Carlos Díaz, Kevin Escorcia, Hernando Mejía, Hugo Beltrán, Julio Vivas, Francisco López, Francisco Jiménez, Samuel Burgos, Eduar López, Randy Consuegra, Carlos Quevedo, Oscar Marcelino, Víctor Vargas, Yelminson Peralta and Jhon Peluffo.
Panama's last lineup
This is the last lineup of Federales de Chiriqui to represent Panama that faced Venezuela. Orozco, Wielansky, Herrera, De Lucca, Castillo, Sandoval, Santos, Valdez, Wright and Romero.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Federales de Chiriquí (Panama) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) of 3rd February 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM,
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brasil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 1:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 11:00 AM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Venezuela: 1:00 PM.
Where to watch
The game between Federales de Chiriquí (Panama) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) can be seen on ESPN Sports and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
How Panama has arrived
The Federales de Chiriquí defeated Atlánticos de Boca del Toro in the final of the Panama Professional Baseball League. They succeeded former champions Astronautas de los Santos.
How Colombia has arrived
Vaqueros de Montería, like all the teams, won the professional baseball league of their country in order to reach this competition. Vaqueros de Montería defeated Tigres de Cartagena. In their first game in the Caribbean Series, they defeated the Mayagüez Indians 7-1.
Stadiums
There are two stadiums for this championship. On the one hand, the Estadio Fórum La Guaira: it has a capacity of 14,300 spectators located in Caracas, in the north of Venezuela. In this stadium, also known as Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, Los Tiburones de La Guaira usually play. On the other hand, another of the stadiums that will host this competition is the Estadio de La Rinconada, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, the second largest stadium in Latin America. It is also known as Estadio Monumental de Caraca Simón Bolívar.
Participants
This Caribbean Series is the first edition where eight teams will play: six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao). The participants in this tournament are: Curaçao-Wildcats KJ74, Dominican Republic-Tigres del Licey, Panama-Federales de Chiriqui, Cuba-Agricultores, Colombia-Vaqueros de Monteria, Puerto Rico-Indios de Mayaguez, Mexico-Cañeros de Los Mochis and Venezuela-Leones del Caracas.
Organization of the Caribbean Series
The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will last from February 2 to 10 of the same month.
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) vs Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) this Friday, February 3 at 18:00 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the first round of the Caribbean Series. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.