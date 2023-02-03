Puerto Rico vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned
How and where to watch Puerto Rico vs Venezuela live?
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
The series with the most games in history
The main attraction for the end of the day
Participants of the Caribbean Series
Venezuela, willing to host the best Caribbean Series
Caribbean Series in detail
Cuba defeated Curacao by three runs to one. In the second hour, Mexico defeated the Dominican Republic by five runs to four. In the third inning, Colombia defeated Puerto Rico by a score of seven runs to one.
In the closing game, Panama faced Venezuela.
Venezuela shines with the Caribbean Series
La Rinconada, also known as Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simón Bolívar, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and is the second largest in the Caribbean.
The Mayagüez Indians and their 100th games
Roster of Venezuela
¡Estamos listos! 🇻🇪
Este es el róster oficial de los 28 jugadores y cuerpo técnico que estarán presentes en la Serie del Caribe Gran Caracas 2023.
A rugir fuerte por nuestro tricolor 🇻🇪🔥#Gloriosos80 🦁 #seriedelcaribe #grancaracas2023 pic.twitter.com/MvYuAsW8wc — Leones del Caracas (@leones_cbbc) February 1, 2023
Puerto Rico Roster
¡Puerto Rico! 🇵🇷⚾️
Le presentamos el Roster Oficial de nuestra selección de Puerto Rico en la Serie del Caribe 2023. 🏝#indiosmayaguez #lbprc #mayaguez #puertorico #seriedelcaribe #grancaracas2023 pic.twitter.com/mlB2zbX3ob — Indios de Mayagüez (@IndiosLBPRC) January 30, 2023
Day 2 of the Caribbean Series
The Venezuelan ninth, local of this series, wants to be the protagonist of the series, a historical team like Leones del Caracas will try to give a new Caribbean scepter to the vinotinto baseball.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
The game will take place at the Forum de La Guaira Stadium in Macuto, Venezuela at 6:30 pm.