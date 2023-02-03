Puerto Rico vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series
Photo: Serie del Caribe

Update Live Commentary
12:00 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned

In a few moments we will share with you the Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) vs Leones de Caracas (Venezuela) live lineups, as well as the latest information coming out of Estadio Forum de La Guaira. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
11:55 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Puerto Rico vs Venezuela live?

If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.

If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.

11:50 AM2 hours ago

The series with the most games in history

The Caribbean Series 'La Gran Caracas 2023' will be the first with the presence of 8 teams, which allows to play 32 games, including one to define the third place, it will be nine days of good baseball what will be seen in Caracas. 
Photo: Serie del Caribe
11:45 AM2 hours ago

The main attraction for the end of the day

Venezuela for the first time in the series plays a game at La Guaira stadium, this will be a key game for both teams.
11:40 AM2 hours ago

Participants of the Caribbean Series

These are the teams participating in the SDC La Gran Caracas 2023: Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic), Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico), Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico), Leones del Caracas (Venezuela), Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia), Federales de Chiriquí (Panama), Agricultores (Cuba) and the representative from Curaçao.
11:35 AM2 hours ago

Venezuela, willing to host the best Caribbean Series

The Caribbean Series La Gran Caracas 2023, has many novelties, mainly the novelty of playing in two stadiums simultaneously. The debut of the Monumental de Caracas and the return of great teams such as Tigres de Licey, Indios de Mayagüez and Leones del Caracas will make this series something very special.
11:30 AM2 hours ago

Caribbean Series in detail

Results of the 1st day

Cuba defeated Curacao by three runs to one. In the second hour, Mexico defeated the Dominican Republic by five runs to four. In the third inning, Colombia defeated Puerto Rico by a score of seven runs to one.

In the closing game, Panama faced Venezuela.

11:25 AM2 hours ago

Venezuela shines with the Caribbean Series

The country of Venezuela has returned with great fanfare to organize a Caribbean Series. The Rinconada Stadium will be the main stage of the Series, where the grand finale and one of the semifinals of the championship will be played. 

La Rinconada, also known as Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simón Bolívar, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and is the second largest in the Caribbean.

11:20 AM2 hours ago

The Mayagüez Indians and their 100th games

In yesterday's game, the Puerto Rican novena completed one hundred games in the Caribbean Series, the fourth club to reach that number in the history of the Caribbean classic.  The other teams are Águilas Cibaeñas with 118, Tigres del Licey with 114 (in this edition they will surpass the Águilas) and Criollos de Caguas with 108.
11:15 AM3 hours ago

Roster of Venezuela

11:10 AM3 hours ago

Puerto Rico Roster

11:05 AM3 hours ago

Day 2 of the Caribbean Series

Important day for the ninth of Puerto Rico, the Indians are coming from a resounding defeat against the Vaqueros de Monteria, so they are forced to win if they do not want to be in a disadvantageous situation. 

The Venezuelan ninth, local of this series, wants to be the protagonist of the series, a historical team like Leones del Caracas will try to give a new Caribbean scepter to the vinotinto baseball.

11:00 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) vs Leones de Caracas (Venezuela) live stream, corresponding to Game 2 of the Caribbean Series 2021.

The game will take place at the Forum de La Guaira Stadium in Macuto, Venezuela at 6:30 pm.

