Dominican Republic vs Cuba: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Image: Sporting News

1:42 PM3 minutes ago

Match starts!

The game between the Dominican Republic and Cuba gets underway. The Dominican team starts batting.
1:34 PM11 minutes ago

All set

The match between the Dominican Republic and Cuba is about to begin. The teams are already preparing the last details for
1:34 PM11 minutes ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of this game Dominican Republic vs Cuba, on day 2 of the Caribbean Series 2023. We invite you to follow with us all the incidents of this match.
12:55 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Dominican Republic vs Cuba Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dominican Republic vs Cuba live match, as well as the latest information from the Jorge Carneiro Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:50 PMan hour ago

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Cuba Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Dominican Republic vs Cuba game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:45 PMan hour ago

What time is Dominican Republic vs Cuba match for 2023 Caribbean Series?

This is the start time of the game Dominican Republic vs Cuba of February 3rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:30 PM
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 3:30 PM
Colombia: 1:30 PM on Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA (ET): 1:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 3:30 PM
Peru: 1:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
Venezuela: 2:30 PM

12:40 PMan hour ago

Outstanding batters in the previous day

In the Dominican Republic, Mel Rojas was the most influential player of the team in the game against Mexico, scoring a run, connecting a hit, and also scored an RBI. 

In Cuba, the performance of Andres De La Cruz, who was the only player to hit a home run in the game against Curacao and also scored an RBI, stood out.

12:35 PMan hour ago

Cuba

Cuba, which in this opportunity participates as a guest and is represented by the Agricultores, arrives to this second day motivated by the victory obtained in the previous game against the WildCats KJ47 (Curacao) and will seek to continue on the winning path to continue carving its way to the semifinals.
12:30 PMan hour ago

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic, represented on this occasion by the Tigres del Licey, faces its second game in this Caribbean Series with the purpose of obtaining a different result from the defeat suffered against the Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico). In the last edition, the Dominicans, who were represented by the Gigantes del Cibao, set the bar very high by qualifying first in their group with four wins and one loss, so they will have the challenge of maintaining the same margin.

12:25 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Jorge Carneiro Stadium

The Dominican Republic vs Cuba match will be played at the Jorge Carneiro Stadium, located in the municipality of Vargas, in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela. This venue, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 14,300 spectators.
12:20 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

The pitchers for this game have already been announced. In the Dominican Republic, represented by the Tigres del Licey, will be left-hander Domingo Roble, while in Cuba, represented by the Agricultores, Jonathan Carbo has been signed.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

Organization of the Caribbean Series

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will take place until February 10.

Format

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Afterwards, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.

12:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Caribbean Series match: Dominican Republic vs Cuba Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
