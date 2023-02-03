Dominican Republic vs Cuba: LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Dominican Republic vs Cuba match for 2023 Caribbean Series?
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 3:30 PM
Colombia: 1:30 PM on Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA (ET): 1:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 3:30 PM
Peru: 1:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
Venezuela: 2:30 PM
Outstanding batters in the previous day
In Cuba, the performance of Andres De La Cruz, who was the only player to hit a home run in the game against Curacao and also scored an RBI, stood out.
Cuba
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic, represented on this occasion by the Tigres del Licey, faces its second game in this Caribbean Series with the purpose of obtaining a different result from the defeat suffered against the Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico). In the last edition, the Dominicans, who were represented by the Gigantes del Cibao, set the bar very high by qualifying first in their group with four wins and one loss, so they will have the challenge of maintaining the same margin.
The match will be played at Jorge Carneiro Stadium
Preview of the match
Organization of the Caribbean Series
The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will take place until February 10.
Format
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Afterwards, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.