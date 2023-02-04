Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic?
If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic live, you can follow the game on television through ESPN.
What time is the Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic Caribbean Series?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Which team represents the Dominican Republic?
Tigres del Licey finished in first place in the regular phase with 34 wins and 16 losses, qualifying to the winner's bracket. There they finished again in first place with 10 wins and 6 losses. They then played the final of the Playoffs against Estrellas Orientales and won the series 4-1 on aggregate;
Which team represents Puerto Rico?
Indios de Mayaguez are the representatives of Puerto Rico in this Caribbean Series after finishing fourth in the regular league with 26 wins and 24 losses, qualifying for the Playoffs. In the semifinals they eliminated Criollos Caguas 2-1 in the Series and in the final they defeated Gigantes de Carolina 4-3 at the end of the series;
How does the Dominican Republic arrive?
The Dominican Republic made its debut in this edition losing 4-5 against the team representing Mexico and in its second match it faced Cuba. This team finished last year's edition in first place in the group stage with a balance of four wins and one loss, they overcame Mexico in the semifinals, but in the final they lost to the Colombian team;
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico has already played two games in this Caribbean Series in the first one against Colombia by 1-7 and in the second one against Venezuela. Puerto Rico in the last edition finished with only one win and four losses that left them out of the semifinals, finishing in fifth place;
Background
Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will face each other on the third day of the Caribbean Series. In the last edition, they already met in the group stage where the Puerto Rican team won 5-3. This will be the second time that Tigres del Licey (representative of the Dominican Republic) and Indios de Mayaguez (representative of Puerto Rico) will face each other; it happened in this competition in 2014 when the Puerto Rican team won;
Venue: The match will be played at the Forum de La Guaira Stadium, located in Venezuela, inaugurated in 2020 and with a capacity for 14300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will face each other on the third day of the group stage of the Caribbean Series. We recall that there is a single group that also includes the teams of Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Curacao, Venezuela and Panama;
