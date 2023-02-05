Colombia vs Curacao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao), live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Forum de La Guaira Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How and where to watch Colombia vs Mexico live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Curacao exposes its defense against Colombia's ferocious batting
The Curacao team has the best effectiveness of the championship, it is difficult to score against them, but against the best offense they will have to expose their best weapons to control the hot bats of the Colombians.
The Vaqueros need to improve
The Vaqueros have been very good offensively, but a good offense is not enough to win and in this case the negative point has been their pitching staff, especially the relievers. The manager of the sinuanos will have to find solutions before the classification gets out of hand.
This is how the fourth day of the SDC 2023 is played
First, Colombia faces Curacao. In the second round, Mexico takes on Cuba. Then, Puerto Rico takes on Panama. And at the end of the day, the local team Venezuela plays against the Dominican Republic.
Curacao, from Cinderella to surprise leader
After falling in their first game against Cuba, where they put on a good show, the Curacao ninth team has now scored two consecutive victories against Mexico and Panama. They now have a 2-1 record in the series and are in the fight to reach the semifinals.
Caribbean Series in detail
Results of the 2nd day
Curacao defeated Panama by one run to zero. In the second hour, the Dominican Republic defeated Cuba by six runs to four. In the third game, Mexico defeated Colombia by a score of seven runs to six.
In the closing game, Cuba faced Venezuela.
The Vaqueros are looking for their second victory
The blue jockeys have to look for a second victory if they want to stay alive. After their first success against Puerto Rico, the defeat against Panama and Mexico complicates their chances of qualifying. To get back on track, a win against Curacao is just what is needed.
Day 3 of the Caribbean Series
A day of joy for Curacao. The Wildcats defeated Panama, to stay with a positive record in the Caribbean Series. Meanwhile, their rival let a victory slip through their fingers and lost in the ninth inning to the Mexican team.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) vs Wildcats KJ74 (Curacao) live stream, corresponding to Game 4 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
The match will take place at the Forum Stadium in La Guaira, Venezuela at 2:00 pm.
