Dominican Republic vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series 2023
Photo: Serie del Caribe

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:38 AM37 minutes ago

Stay tuned

In a few moments we will share with you the Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Leones del Caracas (Venezuela) live lineups, as well as the latest information coming from La Rinconada Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
10:33 AM42 minutes ago

How and where to watch Dominicana vs Venezuela live?

If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
10:28 AMan hour ago

The series enters the definition zone

With a lot at stake, the results of Day 4 may clarify the panorama of possible qualifiers for the semifinals. The Licey vs Caracas duel may be decisive in defining the leadership of the series and, in the process, securing the first four places.
Photo: Serie del Caribe
10:23 AMan hour ago

Leones hungry for victory

After their last title in 2006, the Leones have not celebrated again in the Caribbean classic, in this edition not only because they are at home, but also because they have assembled a great team for the Caribbean classic, they have the obligation to go for the championship.
Photo: Serie del Caribe
10:18 AMan hour ago

Tigers to consolidate first place

The Licey ninth reached a 2-1 record in the series and are looking for a victory against the local team to climb into first place in the championship.
Photo: Serie del Caribe
10:13 AMan hour ago

This is how the fourth day of the SDC 2023 is played

First, Colombia faces Curacao. In the second round, Mexico takes on Cuba. Then, Puerto Rico takes on Panama. And at the end of the day, the local team Venezuela plays against the Dominican Republic.
10:08 AMan hour ago

Caribbean Series in detail

Results of the 3rd day
Curacao defeated Panama by one run to zero. In the second hour, the Dominican Republic defeated Cuba by six runs to four. In the third game, Mexico defeated Colombia by a score of seven runs to six.
In the closing game, Venezuela defeated Cuba by a score of 20-3.
10:03 AMan hour ago

Duel with a lot of history: Licey vs Caracas

Licey are the biggest winners in the history of the Caribbean classic, with 10 titles. While Caracas have two championships, neither of them has been in a single-game final, so the 'La Gran Caracas' series could bring together these two heavyweights of Caribbean baseball for the first time in history.
9:58 AMan hour ago

Day 4 of the Caribbean Series

The most special duel of the first round of the Caribbean Series will be the one that closes Day 4, two classic teams of the Caribbean Classic will face each other at La Rinconada Stadium, a record full house is expected for the Caribbean Classic.
9:53 AMan hour ago

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Leones del Caracas (Venezuela) live stream, corresponding to Game 4 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
The game will take place at La Rinconada Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela at 6:30 pm.
