Dominican Republic vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Leones del Caracas (Venezuela) live lineups, as well as the latest information coming from La Rinconada Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How and where to watch Dominicana vs Venezuela live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
The series enters the definition zone
With a lot at stake, the results of Day 4 may clarify the panorama of possible qualifiers for the semifinals. The Licey vs Caracas duel may be decisive in defining the leadership of the series and, in the process, securing the first four places.
Leones hungry for victory
After their last title in 2006, the Leones have not celebrated again in the Caribbean classic, in this edition not only because they are at home, but also because they have assembled a great team for the Caribbean classic, they have the obligation to go for the championship.
Tigers to consolidate first place
The Licey ninth reached a 2-1 record in the series and are looking for a victory against the local team to climb into first place in the championship.
This is how the fourth day of the SDC 2023 is played
First, Colombia faces Curacao. In the second round, Mexico takes on Cuba. Then, Puerto Rico takes on Panama. And at the end of the day, the local team Venezuela plays against the Dominican Republic.
Caribbean Series in detail
Results of the 3rd day
Curacao defeated Panama by one run to zero. In the second hour, the Dominican Republic defeated Cuba by six runs to four. In the third game, Mexico defeated Colombia by a score of seven runs to six.
In the closing game, Venezuela defeated Cuba by a score of 20-3.
Duel with a lot of history: Licey vs Caracas
Licey are the biggest winners in the history of the Caribbean classic, with 10 titles. While Caracas have two championships, neither of them has been in a single-game final, so the 'La Gran Caracas' series could bring together these two heavyweights of Caribbean baseball for the first time in history.
Day 4 of the Caribbean Series
The most special duel of the first round of the Caribbean Series will be the one that closes Day 4, two classic teams of the Caribbean Classic will face each other at La Rinconada Stadium, a record full house is expected for the Caribbean Classic.
Good evening to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Leones del Caracas (Venezuela) live stream, corresponding to Game 4 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
The game will take place at La Rinconada Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela at 6:30 pm.
