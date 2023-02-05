Mexico vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Cuba as well as the latest information from the Forum de La Guaira Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Mexico vs Cuba?

If you want to watch the game México vs Cuba live, you can follow it on television through ESPN

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

What time is Mexico vs Cuba in the Caribbean Series?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM 
Bolivia: 1:30 PM 
 
Brazil: 2:30 PM
 
Chile: 2:30 PM 
 
Colombia: 12:30 AM
 
Ecuador: 12:30 AM 
 
United States (ET): 1:30 PM
 
Spain: 7:30 PM
 
Mexico: 12:30 AM 
 
Paraguay: 12:30 PM 
 
Peru: 12:30 AM in
 
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
Which team represents Cuba?

Cuba's representative in this tournament is Agricultores, which finished first in the regular phase with 30 wins and 19 losses. In the semifinals of the Playoffs they defeated Tabacaleros 4-0, while against Portuarios they won the Series 4-3 in the decisive game, despite losing the first two games.
Which team represents Mexico?

Cañeros de los Mochis is the representative of México who finished in second place in the regular league with a balance of 41 wins and 27 losses. In the Playoffs quarterfinals they defeated the Mayos de Navojoa with a 4-1 aggregate score, followed by a 4-2 win over Yaquis de Obregón in the semifinals and finally a 4-2 win over Algodoneros de Guasave in the final;
 
How does Cuba arrive?

Cuba, which has played three games, defeated Curacao 1-3 in the first one after an extra play. In the second they fell 1-3 against the Dominican Republic, while in the third and most recent match they were measured against Venezuela. Cuba had not played in this tournament since 2019, when it qualified for the final after finishing first in Group A with two wins and two losses. However, they lost 3-1 in the final against Panama;
How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico has played three games in this edition of the Caribbean Series in which they won the first game 4-5 against the Dominican Republic, in the second game they lost to Curacao and in the most recent game they defeated Colombia to place themselves in second place in the group. In the last edition they passed the group stage in fourth place after three wins and two losses. However, they were defeated in the semifinal round by the Dominican Republic;
Background

This is the first time that the representative of Cuba, Agricultores, will face the representative of Mexico, Cañeros de los Mochis. While the last time México and Cuba met in the Caribbean Series was in the group stage of 2019 in which México won 3-2 after two extra innings. 
Venue: The match will be played at the Rinconada Stadium, located in the Venezuelan capital, which has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Mexico and Cuba will face each other on the fourth day of the group stage of the Caribbean Series. In addition to these two teams, Curacao, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are in the group;
 
