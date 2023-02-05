Puerto Rico vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Puerto Rico vs Panama?
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puerto Rico vs Panama, as well as the latest information from the Forum de La Guaira Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is the game between Puerto Rico and Panama in the Caribbean Series?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Bolivia: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 7:00 PM
Colombia: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 5:00 PM
USA: 5:00 PM
Spain: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Paraguay: 7:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Uruguay: 7:00 PM
Which team represents Panama?
Federales de Chiriquí, representing the Panamanian team, is not the first time they are participating in the Caribbean Series. They already did so in the year 2021 where they got through the group stage by finishing in fourth place with two wins and three losses. However, they were eliminated in the semifinal round by 4-3 against the Dominican Republic;
Which team represents Puerto Rico?
Indios de Mayaguez are the representatives of Puerto Rico in this Caribbean Series after finishing fourth in the regular league with 26 wins and 24 losses, qualifying for the Playoffs. In the semifinals they eliminated Criollos Caguas 2-1 in the Series and in the final they defeated Gigantes de Carolina 4-3 at the end of the series.
How does Panama arrive?
The team representing Panama began the Caribbean Series championship by losing the first game 2-5 and defeated the Colombian team 5-6 in the second game. However, in the most recent game they lost 0-1 against Curacao. Right now they occupy the last position of the group with one victory and two defeats. Precisely in last place in the group they finished in the last edition after four defeats and only one victory;
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico started this edition of the Caribbean Series losing 1-7 against the Colombian team, recovered in the second game beating Venezuela 1-6 and in the most recent game lost against the Dominican Republic. Right now they are in second place in the group with only one win and two losses. This team did not make it out of the group stage in the last edition, finishing fifth with one win and four losses;
Background
This will be the first time in history that the teams of Puerto Rico, Indios de Mayagüez, will face the Panamanian team, Federales de Chiriquí. Although Puerto Rico and Panama already faced each other last year in the group stage, which ended with a favorable score of 2-3 for the Panamanian team;
Venue: The match will be played at the Forum de La Guaira Stadium, located in Venezuela, inaugurated in 2020 and with a capacity for 14300 spectators.
Preview of the match
The representatives of Puerto Rico and Panama will face each other on the fourth day of the Caribbean Series. We recall that there are also representatives from the nations of Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Curacao and Venezuela;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Puerto Rico vs. Panama in Caribbean Series
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.