UFC Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivak LIVE Updates: Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Fight Night Game

"Shit, I got COVID. It was COVID (the reason the fight was canceled), but I still wanted to fight. Only I found out I had COVID after I went home and got tested. I got COVID and things got worse from there. I got really sick, I had a fever, I started losing weight and throwing up everything you can imagine. Randomly fell asleep. But I'm feeling fine now. Yes, of course (I was upset), because we worked very hard for that fight, and I believe we worked even harder this time", revealed Lewis, during the media day of UFC Vegas 68, according to the website 'MMA Junkie'. 

“He must have thought that when we faced each other, I didn’t take the game seriously. I don't blame you. I need to get in the Octagon and prove I can still fight, be in the top 5. I don't care what DC says. Fuck him. I can still be in the top 5", assured Lewis.

Derrick Lewis

  a fighter from the United States, born in 1985 and in Houston, Texas. É He is more experienced and fought more often, with 25 wins and eight losses. The Black Beast, as it is; He is well known, he won 20 times by knockout, four by decision of the judges and only one by submission. In the defeats, there were five by knockout, two by decision of the judges and only one by submission.
Daniel Cormier on his podcast commented on Spiavak:

“I Tap-out (predicts that Lewis will lose against Spivak). I am slowly losing faith in Derrick Lewis.   so he's been losing.   fighting people who are no longer afraid to strike with him and are taking him down”.

“RC, I actually kind of agree with you, but I don’t know if Spivak is a good fit. the guy.” Furthermore, the UFC commentator added, “I don’t know if. I'm not trying to insult Sergey Spivak because I like the kid.   a nice guy.   a good fighter…”

“Remember what I said earlier about the top 5 to top 10 levels, it is still there. losing out to guys who are very highly ranked and I just don't know if Sergey is up there. at that level then.”

Sergey Spivak

Sergey Spivak was born in Moldova in 1995.   nicknamed The Polar Bear. In the 1 fights in his career, he won 13 and lost three. Breaking it down, six were by submission, five by knockout and two by decision of the judges.
Main card!

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Derrick Lewis x Serghei Spivac

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Da Woon Jung x Devin Clark

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Marcin Tybura x Blagoy Ivanov

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Doo-Ho Choi x Kyle Nelson

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Yusaku Kinoshita x Adam Fugitt

Preliminary Card!

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Jeka Saragih x Anshul Jubli

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Jeong Yeong Lee x Yi Zha

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Toshiomi Kazama x Rinya Nakamura

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Seung Guk Choi x Hyun Sung Park

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Ji Yeon Kim x Mandy Böhm

Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Jun Yong Park x Denis Tiuliulin

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Tatsuro Taira x Jesus Aguilar.

