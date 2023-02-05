UFC Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivak LIVE Updates: Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Fight Night Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Derrick Lewis!
“He must have thought that when we faced each other, I didn’t take the game seriously. I don't blame you. I need to get in the Octagon and prove I can still fight, be in the top 5. I don't care what DC says. Fuck him. I can still be in the top 5", assured Lewis.
Derrick Lewis
Open quotes!
“I Tap-out (predicts that Lewis will lose against Spivak). I am slowly losing faith in Derrick Lewis. so he's been losing. fighting people who are no longer afraid to strike with him and are taking him down”.
“RC, I actually kind of agree with you, but I don’t know if Spivak is a good fit. the guy.” Furthermore, the UFC commentator added, “I don’t know if. I'm not trying to insult Sergey Spivak because I like the kid. a nice guy. a good fighter…”
“Remember what I said earlier about the top 5 to top 10 levels, it is still there. losing out to guys who are very highly ranked and I just don't know if Sergey is up there. at that level then.”
Sergey Spivak
Main card!
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Da Woon Jung x Devin Clark
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Marcin Tybura x Blagoy Ivanov
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Doo-Ho Choi x Kyle Nelson
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): Yusaku Kinoshita x Adam Fugitt
Preliminary Card!
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Jeong Yeong Lee x Yi Zha
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Toshiomi Kazama x Rinya Nakamura
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Seung Guk Choi x Hyun Sung Park
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Ji Yeon Kim x Mandy Böhm
Middleweight (up to 83.9 Kg): Jun Yong Park x Denis Tiuliulin
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Tatsuro Taira x Jesus Aguilar.