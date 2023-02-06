Cuba vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series
Colombia vs Curacao in the 2023 Caribbean Series // Source: Vaqueros de Montería

7:41 PM42 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Agricultores (Cuba) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Agricultores (Cuba) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) live, as well as the latest information coming out of Venezuela. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:36 PMan hour ago

Call for Colombia

This is the call of Agricultores to represent Colombia.
Catchers: Daniel Vellojín, Pabel Manzanero and Andrés Angulo; Outfielders: Derwin Pomare, Gustavo Campero, Jesus Marriaga and Brayan Buelvas; Infielders: Fabián Pertuz, Reynaldo Rodríguez, Francisco Acuña, Dilson Herrera and Dayan Frías; Pitchers: Carlos Díaz, Kevin Escorcia, Hernando Mejía, Hugo Beltrán, Julio Vivas, Francisco López, Francisco Jiménez, Samuel Burgos, Eduar López, Randy Consuegra, Carlos Quevedo, Oscar Marcelino, Víctor Vargas, Yelminson Peralta and Jhon Peluffo.
7:31 PMan hour ago

Call for Cuba

This is the call of Agricultores to represent Cuba.
Catchers: Rafael Ramón Viñales and Yosvani Alarcón; Infielders: Carlos Benítez, Osvaldo Abreu, Guillermo José Avilés, Andrés De La Cruz, Yordany Alarcón, Yulián Rafael Milán and Yosvanys Millán; Outfielders: Denis Peña, Darián Palma, Alexquemer Sámchez, Dailier Peña, Yunieski Larduet, Raico Santos and Denis Antonio Laza; Pitchers: Leandro Francisco Martínez, Kelbis Rodríguez, Yoel Mogena, Yunier Castillo, Carlos René Santana, Alberto Pablo Civil, César Raúl García, Miguel David Paradelo, Ángel Sánchez, Andy Vargas, Jonathan Carbó and Alexander Valiente.
7:26 PMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Agricultores (Cuba) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) of 6th February 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 AM,
Bolivia: 11:30 AM.
Brasil: 11:30 AM.
Chile: 10:30 AM.
Colombia: 9:30 AM.
Ecuador: 9:30 AM.
USA (ET): 9:30 AM.
Spain: 3:30 PM,
Mexico: 8:30 AM.
Paraguay: 11:30 AM.
Peru: 11:30 AM.
Uruguay: 11:30 AM.
Venezuela: 10:30 AM.

7:21 PMan hour ago

Where to watch

The match between Agricultores (Cuba) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) can be watched on ESPN Sports and Sky Sports. 
7:16 PMan hour ago

Photo Colombian National Baseball Team

Colombian National Baseball Team // Source: Vaqueros de Montería
7:11 PMan hour ago

How Colombia is doing

For their part, Vaqueros de Monteria have played three games and won one and lost three times. They are one win away from the top four to advance to the next round. The only victory came against Panama, where they won by six runs, 1-7.
7:06 PMan hour ago

How Cuba is doing

Agricultores is in last position with one win and three losses. The only game they won was on the opening day when they beat Curacao 3-1, after coming from behind in the last innings.
7:01 PMan hour ago

Stadiums

There are two stadiums for the championship. On the one hand, the Estadio Fórum La Guaira: This stadium has a capacity of 14,300 spectators and is located in Caracas, in the north of Venezuela. In this stadium, also known as Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, Los Tiburones de La Guaira usually play. On the other hand, another of the stadiums that will host this competition is the Estadio de La Rinconada, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, the second largest stadium in Latin America. It is also known as Estadio Monumental de Caraca Simón Bolívar.
6:56 PMan hour ago

Participants

This Caribbean Series is the first edition where eight teams will play: six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao). The participants in this tournament are: Curaçao-Wildcats KJ74, Dominican Republic-Tigres del Licey, Panama-Federales de Chiriqui, Cuba-Agricultores, Colombia-Vaqueros de Monteria, Puerto Rico-Indios de Mayaguez, Mexico-Cañeros de Los Mochis and Venezuela-Leones del Caracas.
6:51 PM2 hours ago

Organization of the Caribbean Series

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will last from February 2 to 10 of the same month.

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on February 10.

6:46 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of the Agricultores (Cuba) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) this Monday, February 6 at 15:30 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the fifth round of the Caribbean Series. Follow the online broadcast and all the information of both teams in VAVEL
 
