Dominican Republic vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series
Tigres del Licey in the Caribbean Series // Source: Tigres del Licey

7:49 PM34 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) live, as well as the latest information coming out of Venezuela. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:44 PM39 minutes ago

Panama's last lineup

This is the last lineup of Federales de Chiriqui to represent Panama that faced Puerto Rico. Orozco, Wielansky, Herrera, De Lucca, Castillo, Sandoval, Santamaria, Valdez, Wright and Fuentes.
7:39 PM44 minutes ago

Last lineup of the Dominican Republic

This is the last Tigres del Licey lineup to represent the Dominican Republic that faced Venezuela. Emilio Bonifacio, Robinson Cano, Ramon Hernandez, Henry Urrutia, Mel Rojas JR, Kelvin Gutierrez, Michael De La Cruz Junior Lake and Gustavo 
7:34 PMan hour ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriquí (Panamá) of 6th February 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM,
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brasil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 1:00 PM.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM.
USA (ET): 1:00 PM.
Spain: 7:00 PM,
Mexico: 12:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Venezuela: 2:00 PM.
 

7:29 PMan hour ago

Where to Watch

The match between Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) can be watched on ESPN Sports and Sky Sports. 
7:24 PMan hour ago

Photo Domincan Republic

Domingo Robles pitching in a game // Source: Tigres del Licey
7:19 PMan hour ago

How Panama is doing

The Federales de Chiriqui are in second to last place in the standings, as they have one win, against Colombia, and two losses, Venezuela and Curacao. They need this win to move up a spot and look for those positions to advance to the next round.
7:14 PMan hour ago

How the Dominican Republic is doing

Tigres del Licey is in third place with two wins and one loss. The two games they have won are against Indios de Mayagüez and Agricultores, both by a difference of two innings. The only loss was to Cañeros de Los Mochis by a difference of one inning, 4-5.
7:09 PMan hour ago

Stadiums

There are two stadiums for this championship. On the one hand, the Estadio Fórum La Guaira: it has a capacity of 14,300 spectators located in Caracas, in northern Venezuela. In this stadium, also known as Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, Los Tiburones de La Guaira usually play. On the other hand, another of the stadiums that will host this competition is the Estadio de La Rinconada, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, the second largest stadium in Latin America. It is also known as Estadio Monumental de Caraca Simón Bolívar.
7:04 PMan hour ago

Participants

This Caribbean Series is the first edition where eight teams will play: six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao). The participants in this tournament are: Curaçao-Wildcats KJ74, Dominican Republic-Tigres del Licey, Panama-Federales de Chiriqui, Cuba-Agricultores, Colombia-Vaqueros de Monteria, Puerto Rico-Indios de Mayaguez, Mexico-Cañeros de Los Mochis and Venezuela-Leones del Caracas.
6:59 PMan hour ago

Organization of the Caribbean Series

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will last from February 2 to 10 of the same month.

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the rest are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on February 10.

6:54 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) this Monday, February 6 at 19:00 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the fifth round of the Caribbean Series.
 
