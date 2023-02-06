Dominican Republic vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Caribbean series

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) live, as well as the latest information coming out of Venezuela. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Panama's last lineup
This is the last lineup of Federales de Chiriqui to represent Panama that faced Puerto Rico. Orozco, Wielansky, Herrera, De Lucca, Castillo, Sandoval, Santamaria, Valdez, Wright and Fuentes.
Last lineup of the Dominican Republic
This is the last Tigres del Licey lineup to represent the Dominican Republic that faced Venezuela. Emilio Bonifacio, Robinson Cano, Ramon Hernandez, Henry Urrutia, Mel Rojas JR, Kelvin Gutierrez, Michael De La Cruz Junior Lake and Gustavo
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriquí (Panamá) of 6th February 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM,
Argentina: 3:00 PM,
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brasil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 1:00 PM.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM.
USA (ET): 1:00 PM.
Spain: 7:00 PM,
Mexico: 12:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Venezuela: 2:00 PM.
Where to Watch
The match between Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) can be watched on ESPN Sports and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Photo Domincan Republic
How Panama is doing
The Federales de Chiriqui are in second to last place in the standings, as they have one win, against Colombia, and two losses, Venezuela and Curacao. They need this win to move up a spot and look for those positions to advance to the next round.
How the Dominican Republic is doing
Tigres del Licey is in third place with two wins and one loss. The two games they have won are against Indios de Mayagüez and Agricultores, both by a difference of two innings. The only loss was to Cañeros de Los Mochis by a difference of one inning, 4-5.
Stadiums
There are two stadiums for this championship. On the one hand, the Estadio Fórum La Guaira: it has a capacity of 14,300 spectators located in Caracas, in northern Venezuela. In this stadium, also known as Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium, Los Tiburones de La Guaira usually play. On the other hand, another of the stadiums that will host this competition is the Estadio de La Rinconada, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators, the second largest stadium in Latin America. It is also known as Estadio Monumental de Caraca Simón Bolívar.
Participants
This Caribbean Series is the first edition where eight teams will play: six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao). The participants in this tournament are: Curaçao-Wildcats KJ74, Dominican Republic-Tigres del Licey, Panama-Federales de Chiriqui, Cuba-Agricultores, Colombia-Vaqueros de Monteria, Puerto Rico-Indios de Mayaguez, Mexico-Cañeros de Los Mochis and Venezuela-Leones del Caracas.
Organization of the Caribbean Series
The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will last from February 2 to 10 of the same month.
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the rest are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on February 10.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) vs Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) this Monday, February 6 at 19:00 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the fifth round of the Caribbean Series. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.