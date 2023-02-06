Curacao vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Curacao vs Puerto Rico?
The match between Curacao and Puerto Rico will be played at 14:00 ET and can be followed on ESPN+
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Curacao vs Puerto Rico in Caribbean Series?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 2 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Which team represents Puerto Rico?
Indios de Mayaguez are the representatives of Puerto Rico in this Caribbean Series after finishing fourth in the regular league with 26 wins and 24 losses, qualifying for the Playoffs. In the semifinals they eliminated Criollos Caguas 2-1 in the Series and in the final they defeated Gigantes de Carolina 4-3 at the end of the series.
Which team represents Curaçao?
The representative of Curacao is WildCats KJ74, which has achieved something historic, as they have become the first team to represent the country of Curacao in this Caribbean Series and have shown that not only their debut is good enough, but they are also looking for the title;
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico started this edition of the Caribbean Series losing 1-7 against the Colombian team, recovered in the second game beating Venezuela 1-6, in the third game they lost to the Dominican Republic 6-4 and in the most recent game they were measured against Panama. They are currently sixth in the group with only one win and two losses. This team did not make it out of the group stage in the last edition, finishing fifth with one win and four losses.
How does Curaçao arrive?
Curacao is making its first participation in the Caribbean Series. They have already played four games in the Caribbean Series in which they debuted with a loss against Cuba after an extra inning and ended up losing 1-3. In the second game they defeated Mexico 1-2, in their third match they also defeated Panama 0-1, while in the last and most recent game they lost 5-6 against Colombia after four extra innings. Right now they are fifth in the group with two wins and two losses;
Background
This will be the first time that the Mayaguez Indians and WildCats KJ74 will meet. It will also be the first time that Puerto Rico and Curacao will face each other, since the latter team has never participated in this competition before, therefore it is making its debut in this 2023.
Venue: The match will be played at the Rinconada Stadium, located in the Venezuelan capital, which has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The representatives of Curacao and Puerto Rico will face each other in the fifth day of the group stage of the Caribbean Series;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Curacao vs Puerto Rico in Caribbean Series
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.