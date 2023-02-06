Mexico vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series Match
Tune in here Mexico vs Venezuela Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Mexico vs Venezuela live match, as well as the latest information from the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Mexico vs Venezuela Live Stream on TV and Online?

The game Mexico vs Venezuela game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Mexico vs Venezuela match for 2023 Caribbean Series?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Venezuela of February 6th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
USA (ET): 6:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM (February 6)
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 8:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
Venezuela: 7:30 PM

Standings

1- Venezuela | 4 GP | 3 GW | 1 GL | .750 PCT | .750 PCT

2- México | 4 GP | 3 GW | 1 GL | .750 PCT

4- Dominican Republic | 4 GP | 2 GW | 2 GL | 2 GL | .500 PCT |

6- Panama | 4 GP | 2 GW | 2 GL | 2 GL | .500 PCT |

7- Puerto Rico | 4 GP | 1 GW | 3 GL | .250 PCT |

8- Cuba | 4 GP | 1 GW | 3 GL | 3 GL | .250 PCT |

Venezuela

Venezuela, represented by the Leones del Caracas, arrives at this game with the possibility of maintaining the lead in the standings after an intense game where they won against the Dominican Republic, represented by the Tigres del Lacey, and most likely, with the difference of runs they have in their favor, will be one of the teams that will be in the semifinals of the tournament.

Mexico

Mexico, represented by Cañeros de Los Mochis, arrives at this final game motivated by the victory it obtained in the previous game against Cuba, represented by Agricultores, and will be looking for a win to secure first place in the standings and qualification to the semifinals.

The match will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium

The game Mexico, represented by Cañeros de Los Mochis vs. Venezuela, represented by Leones del Caracas, will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium, also known as Estadio de Béisbol de La Rinconada, located in the La Rinconada sector of the city of Caracas, in Venzuela. This stadium, inaugurated precisely during this Caribbean Series, has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match

The two teams that so far have been the best performing so far in the first phase of this Caribbean Series will face each other, that is to say, the leader of the round robin will be defined here.

How the 2023 Caribbean Series will be played

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will take place until February 10.

Format

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Caribbean Series match: Mexico vs Venezuela Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
