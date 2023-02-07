Races and Summary of Mexico 2-1 Panama in the Caribbean Series 2023
Fuente: Serie del Caribe

8:27 PM2 days ago

Summary

5:11 PM2 days ago

End of match

México 2-1 Panamá
5:06 PM2 days ago

9 Up

Mexico already got the first out.
5:02 PM2 days ago

End 8 Low

Mexico leaves without damage and is 3 outs from victory.
5:00 PM2 days ago

8 Low

Panama already has 2 outs, quickly taking out the Mexican batters.
4:50 PM2 days ago

End 8 Up

The inning is over, Mexico leaves Panama with a full house and is 3 outs from victory.
4:43 PM2 days ago

8 Up

Mexico has two outs, Panama moves away from the possibility of tying.
4:34 PM2 days ago

8 Up

Panama threatens with a man on third and first with no outs.
4:31 PM2 days ago

8 Up

Panama with a hit places a man in second with no outs.
4:25 PM2 days ago

End 7 Low

The 7th inning ends with no runs.
4:21 PM2 days ago

7 Low

Mexico already has men on first and second with one out.
4:12 PM2 days ago

End 7 Up

The entry is over and Mexico leaves clean.
4:10 PM2 days ago

7 Up

Mexico suffers but has two outs with men on third and second.
4:00 PM2 days ago

7 Up

Mexico already places the first out.
3:54 PM2 days ago

End 6 Low

Mexico leaves empty-handed and the 7th inning will come.
3:51 PM2 days ago

6 Low

Panama gets the out at home and there are 2 outs with a man on first for Mexico.
3:50 PM2 days ago

6 Low

Triple by Atondo and Mexico has the opportunity to increase its advantage.
3:45 PM2 days ago

End 6 Up

Panama cannot again cause danger and Mexico feels comfortable.
3:39 PM2 days ago

6 Up

Panama places man on first with one out.
3:33 PM2 days ago

End 5 Low

The inning is over and Mexico recovers the advantage.
3:31 PM2 days ago

5 Low

Mexico goes up with a stolen base 2-1.
3:29 PM2 days ago

5 Low

Mexico has a man on second with one out.
3:21 PM2 days ago

End 5 up

The entrance is finished and it will be Mexico's turn.
3:20 PM2 days ago

5-Up

Mexico places the first and second out very quickly Mexico is solid defensively.
3:13 PM2 days ago

End 4-Low

The entry ends and continues 1-1 tied.
3:12 PM2 days ago

4-Low

Two outs for Mexico, how fast this inning is going.
3:07 PM2 days ago

End 4-Up

Mexico gets the out but I cause an entry.
3:05 PM2 days ago

4-Up

Pitcher's fielding error puts men on Second and Third with two outs.
3:03 PM2 days ago

4-Up

Panama places man on first with two outs.
3:02 PM2 days ago

4-Up

Panama ties the game with a deep drive through left field.
2:56 PM2 days ago

End 3-Low

The entrance is over and Mexico did not manage to do any damage.
2:51 PM2 days ago

3-Low

Mexico places man on second and third with one out.
2:45 PM2 days ago

3-Low

Mexico has a man on first with no outs due to a hit by a pitch.
2:36 PM2 days ago

End 3-Up

Panama once again leaves men on base but Mexico's pitching is very good.
2:30 PM2 days ago

3-Up

A walk for Orozco and Panama has a man on first with one out.
2:24 PM2 days ago

End 2-Low

The inning is over and Mexico leaves men in third and second.
2:16 PM2 days ago

2-Low

Base on balls for Mexico who already has a man on first.
2:11 PM2 days ago

End 2-Up

The inning ends with another strikeout from Pérez.
2:09 PM2 days ago

2-Up

Double Play! Mexico strikes out both Panama men with a great defensive play.
2:08 PM2 days ago

2-Up

Perez gives away a passport for a hit to the batter.
2:04 PM2 days ago

End 1-Low

The first inning is over and Mexico has already done damage.
1:58 PM2 days ago

1-Low

The first run falls for Mexico with a fly out to center field 1-0.
1:54 PM2 days ago

1-Low

Triple by López with a hit to center field.
1:52 PM2 days ago

1-Low

The first out falls with a Romero chocolate.
1:47 PM2 days ago

End 1-Up

The entrance is finished with two elevators through the central garden.
1:45 PM2 days ago

1-Up

Torres concedes base on balls and Panama has a man on first and second with one out.
1:41 PM2 days ago

1-Up

Wielansky singled to left field and Panama put a man on first with one out.
1:41 PM2 days ago

1-Up

Torres Perez gets his first chocolate for Mexico, one out.
1:37 PM2 days ago

Play Ball

Game 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023 begins between Panama and Mexico.
1:20 PM2 days ago

All ready

The teams are already on the diamond just minutes before the national anthems are played and the game kicks off.
1:15 PM2 days ago

How the diamond looks today

Great weather on the diamond for this game, a great atmosphere is expected this afternoon.

1:10 PM2 days ago

Great Entrace

Great entrance at the diamond, the fans are present for this game with a greater entry of Mexicans, but there are also several Panama flannels as the Play Ball is approaching.
1:05 PM2 days ago

Lineup Panamá

This is the Panama Lineup:

1:00 PM2 days ago

The Pitchers are warming up

This afternoon's starters are warming up, warming up and preparing their arms for this game that promises many emotions.
12:55 PM2 days ago

Mexico's starting pitcher

The starting pitcher for the Mexican team will be Braulio Torres, a great pitcher who will be looking for the victory this afternoon.

 

12:50 PM2 days ago

Fans

The fans are already present on the diamond, a greater number of Mexican fans are expected for this 6th game of the Caribbean Series between Mexico and Panama.
 
12:45 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Mexico vs Panama live online in the 6th round of the Caribbean Series 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Mexico vs. Panama live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simón Bolívar. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:40 PM2 days ago

Caracas Monumental Stadium Simon Bolivar

It is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums, used in the Caribbean Series, has a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2013, it will be the venue for the Mexico vs Panama game on day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023.

12:35 PM2 days ago

12:30 PM2 days ago

Other matches tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to the Mexico vs. Panama game, there will be games between Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, Colombia vs. Dominican Republic and Curacao vs. Venezuela.
12:25 PM2 days ago

12:20 PM2 days ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full team as well as a healthy bullpen for this Day 6 matchup in the 2023 Caribbean Series.
12:15 PM2 days ago

Background

These two teams have never met in the Caribbean Series, but for the moment and their record in the Caribbean Series, the Mexican team will be the favorite to win in Day 6.
12:10 PM2 days ago

How does Venezuela arrive?

Panama comes to this game with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, after defeating Puerto Rico 3-2, this day they will host Dominican Republic in what will be a key game for them if they want to aspire to the next round, this is how Mexico and Panama arrive to day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
12:05 PM2 days ago

How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico comes to this game with a record of 3 games won and one game lost against Curacao, will come to this game against Venezuela with the great opportunity to be the sole leader of the competition, comes from defeating Cuba with a score of 6-5, a game that suffered a lot but in the end they got the victory that was very important for them.
12:00 PM2 days ago

Good morning VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the rebroadcast of the Mexico vs Panama match, corresponding to Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simon Bolivar, at 12:30 pm.
