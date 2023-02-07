Races and Summary of Mexico 2-1 Panama in the Caribbean Series 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of match
México 2-1 Panamá
9 Up
Mexico already got the first out.
End 8 Low
Mexico leaves without damage and is 3 outs from victory.
8 Low
Panama already has 2 outs, quickly taking out the Mexican batters.
End 8 Up
The inning is over, Mexico leaves Panama with a full house and is 3 outs from victory.
8 Up
Mexico has two outs, Panama moves away from the possibility of tying.
8 Up
Panama threatens with a man on third and first with no outs.
8 Up
Panama with a hit places a man in second with no outs.
End 7 Low
The 7th inning ends with no runs.
7 Low
Mexico already has men on first and second with one out.
End 7 Up
The entry is over and Mexico leaves clean.
7 Up
Mexico suffers but has two outs with men on third and second.
7 Up
Mexico already places the first out.
End 6 Low
Mexico leaves empty-handed and the 7th inning will come.
6 Low
Panama gets the out at home and there are 2 outs with a man on first for Mexico.
6 Low
Triple by Atondo and Mexico has the opportunity to increase its advantage.
End 6 Up
Panama cannot again cause danger and Mexico feels comfortable.
6 Up
Panama places man on first with one out.
End 5 Low
The inning is over and Mexico recovers the advantage.
5 Low
Mexico goes up with a stolen base 2-1.
5 Low
Mexico has a man on second with one out.
End 5 up
The entrance is finished and it will be Mexico's turn.
5-Up
Mexico places the first and second out very quickly Mexico is solid defensively.
End 4-Low
The entry ends and continues 1-1 tied.
4-Low
Two outs for Mexico, how fast this inning is going.
End 4-Up
Mexico gets the out but I cause an entry.
4-Up
Pitcher's fielding error puts men on Second and Third with two outs.
4-Up
Panama places man on first with two outs.
4-Up
Panama ties the game with a deep drive through left field.
End 3-Low
The entrance is over and Mexico did not manage to do any damage.
3-Low
Mexico places man on second and third with one out.
3-Low
Mexico has a man on first with no outs due to a hit by a pitch.
End 3-Up
Panama once again leaves men on base but Mexico's pitching is very good.
3-Up
A walk for Orozco and Panama has a man on first with one out.
End 2-Low
The inning is over and Mexico leaves men in third and second.
2-Low
Base on balls for Mexico who already has a man on first.
End 2-Up
The inning ends with another strikeout from Pérez.
2-Up
Double Play! Mexico strikes out both Panama men with a great defensive play.
2-Up
Perez gives away a passport for a hit to the batter.
End 1-Low
The first inning is over and Mexico has already done damage.
1-Low
The first run falls for Mexico with a fly out to center field 1-0.
1-Low
Triple by López with a hit to center field.
1-Low
The first out falls with a Romero chocolate.
End 1-Up
The entrance is finished with two elevators through the central garden.
1-Up
Torres concedes base on balls and Panama has a man on first and second with one out.
1-Up
Wielansky singled to left field and Panama put a man on first with one out.
1-Up
Torres Perez gets his first chocolate for Mexico, one out.
Play Ball
Game 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023 begins between Panama and Mexico.
All ready
The teams are already on the diamond just minutes before the national anthems are played and the game kicks off.
How the diamond looks today
Great weather on the diamond for this game, a great atmosphere is expected this afternoon.
Great Entrace
Great entrance at the diamond, the fans are present for this game with a greater entry of Mexicans, but there are also several Panama flannels as the Play Ball is approaching.
Lineup Panamá
This is the Panama Lineup:
The Pitchers are warming up
This afternoon's starters are warming up, warming up and preparing their arms for this game that promises many emotions.
Mexico's starting pitcher
The starting pitcher for the Mexican team will be Braulio Torres, a great pitcher who will be looking for the victory this afternoon.
Fans
The fans are already present on the diamond, a greater number of Mexican fans are expected for this 6th game of the Caribbean Series between Mexico and Panama.
Stay tuned to follow Mexico vs Panama live online in the 6th round of the Caribbean Series 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Mexico vs. Panama live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simón Bolívar. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
Caracas Monumental Stadium Simon Bolivar
It is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums, used in the Caribbean Series, has a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2013, it will be the venue for the Mexico vs Panama game on day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
How to watch Mexico vs Panama live online in the Caribbean Series 2023?
If you want to watch Mexico vs Panama live on TV, your option is Sky Sports in Mexico.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Mexico vs. Panama game, there will be games between Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, Colombia vs. Dominican Republic and Curacao vs. Venezuela.
What time is the Mexico vs Panama game on day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Panama match on February 7 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 pm
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m.
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 12:30 P.M. USA (ET): 12:30 p.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m.
Mexico: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full team as well as a healthy bullpen for this Day 6 matchup in the 2023 Caribbean Series.
Background
These two teams have never met in the Caribbean Series, but for the moment and their record in the Caribbean Series, the Mexican team will be the favorite to win in Day 6.
How does Venezuela arrive?
Panama comes to this game with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, after defeating Puerto Rico 3-2, this day they will host Dominican Republic in what will be a key game for them if they want to aspire to the next round, this is how Mexico and Panama arrive to day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
How does Mexico arrive?
Mexico comes to this game with a record of 3 games won and one game lost against Curacao, will come to this game against Venezuela with the great opportunity to be the sole leader of the competition, comes from defeating Cuba with a score of 6-5, a game that suffered a lot but in the end they got the victory that was very important for them.
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the rebroadcast of the Mexico vs Panama match, corresponding to Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simon Bolivar, at 12:30 pm.