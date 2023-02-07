Highlights and Runs: Colombia 11-1 Dominican Republic in Caribbean Series
8:40 PM2 days ago

End to Match

Colombia writes a great story, defeating Dominican Republic 11-1.
8:30 PM2 days ago

9 | Down

Gutierrez single
8:28 PM2 days ago

9 | Down

Double by Rojas, grounded out at 3rd. 1 out
8:23 PM2 days ago

Mid | 9 Inning

Vellojin strikes out swinging, 3 outs
8:22 PM2 days ago

9 | Up

Pertuz grounded out to 2B, 2 out
8:21 PM2 days ago

9 | Up

Marriaga grounded out to SS, 1 out
8:17 PM2 days ago

End | 8 Inning

Torres strikes out swinging, 3 outs
8:16 PM2 days ago

8 | Down

De Leon goes up with rodado at SS, 2 out
8:11 PM2 days ago

8 | Down

Offensive Substitution: Emerging hitter Michael De Leon replaces Robinson Cano.
8:10 PM2 days ago

8 | Down

Walk for Navarro
8:08 PM2 days ago

8 | Down

Walk to Bonifacio
8:06 PM2 days ago

8 | Down

Nunez hits out to second base, 1 out
8:02 PM2 days ago

8 | Down

Change of pitcher: Kevin Escorcia replaces Eduar Lopez.
8:01 PM2 days ago

Mid | 8 Inning

Dilson is thrown out at 2B, 3 outs
8:00 PM2 days ago

8 | Up

Angulo pops out to third, throwing error at first, Frias scores.
7:58 PM2 days ago

8 | Up

Diaz hits line out to SS, 1 out
7:57 PM2 days ago

8 | Up

Single by Acuña, bases loaded.
7:55 PM2 days ago

8 | Up

Campero receives base on balls.
7:53 PM2 days ago

8 | Up

Single by Frias, Vellojin scores.
7:52 PM2 days ago

8 | Up

Vellojin advanced by passball to 2nd.
7:51 PM2 days ago

8 | Up

Walk for Vellojin
7:47 PM2 days ago

End | 7 Inning

Lake leaves with fly out to RF, 3 out
7:44 PM2 days ago

7 | Down

Paulino fly out to RF, 2 out
7:43 PM2 days ago

7 | Down

Offensive Substitution: Emerging hitter Carlos Paulino replaces Webster Rivas.
7:42 PM2 days ago

7 | Down

Gutierrez grounded into fielder's choice, Rojas out at second.
7:41 PM2 days ago

7 | Down

Walk for Rojas
7:35 PM2 days ago

Mid | 7 Inning

Pertuz grounded out to SS, 3 out
7:33 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Marriaga's double, Dilson scores.
7:31 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Change of pitcher: Lisalverto Bonilla replaces Yennsy Diaz.
7:30 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Dilson is grounded into a double error, Angulo scores, and that's 8 for Colombia. Dilson to 2nd
7:27 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Double by Angulo, sweeps the bases and 3 for Colombia. Advantage of 7 for the coffee growers.
7:23 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Jordan strikes out swinging, 2 outs
7:20 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Walk for Acuña, full bases.
7:14 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Campero single, Vellojin to 2nd.
7:13 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Frias strikes out swinging, 1 out
7:09 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Vellojin Single
7:07 PM2 days ago

7 | Up

Change of pitcher: Yennsy Diaz replaces Jonathan Aro.
7:04 PM2 days ago

End | 6 Inning

Hernandez popped out to CF, 3 out. Great zero by Eduar López.
7:02 PM2 days ago

6 | Down

Double play, 3-6-1 play 
6:59 PM2 days ago

6 | Down

Single by Navarro
6:55 PM2 days ago

Mid | 6 Inning

Pertuz strikes out swinging, 3 out.
6:53 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Marriaga doubles, Diaz and Herrera score.
6:48 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Change of pitcher: Jonathan Aro replaces Raul Valdes.
6:46 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Herrera connects for a double, Frías and Campero score.
6:45 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Angulo fly out to RF, 2 out
6:43 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Walk for Jordan, full bases.
6:40 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Acuna strikes out swinging, 1 out
6:37 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Campero bunt and reaches first safely, Frías advanced to third.
6:36 PM2 days ago

6 | Up

Frias connects double
6:33 PM2 days ago

End | 5 Inning

Bonifacio grounded out to SS, 3 out
6:32 PM2 days ago

5 | Down

Nunez singles
6:31 PM2 days ago

5 | Down

Lake pops fly out to 1B, 2 out
6:30 PM2 days ago

5 | Down

Rivas hits line out to RF, 1 out
6:26 PM2 days ago

Mid | 5 Inning

Vellojin grounded out to SS, Marriaga forced out at 2nd, 3 out
6:23 PM2 days ago

5 | Up

Pertuz fly out to RF, 2 out
6:19 PM2 days ago

5 | Up

Single by Marriaga, Angulo to 2nd.
6:17 PM2 days ago

5 | Up

Herrera strikes out swinging, 1 out
6:15 PM2 days ago

5 | Up

Angulo Walk
6:11 PM2 days ago

End | 4 Inning

Double play for Colombia, out of this inning Eduar Lopez.
6:09 PM2 days ago

4 | Down

Walk to Rojas, Cano to 2nd
6:04 PM2 days ago

4 | Down

Hernandez pops fly out to 1B, 1 out
6:04 PM2 days ago

4 | Down

Single by Cano
6:02 PM2 days ago

End | 4 Inning

Diaz rolls out to pitcher, 3 out
6:01 PM2 days ago

4 | Up

Acuña leaves with fly out to RF, 2 out
6:00 PM2 days ago

4 | Up

Campero fly out to CF, 1 out
5:55 PM2 days ago

End | 3 Inning

Navarro strikes out without throwing, 3 out
5:53 PM2 days ago

3 | Down

Walk to Bonifacio
5:50 PM2 days ago

3 | Down

Nunez grounded out to 2B, 2 out
5:49 PM2 days ago

3 | Down

Lake fly out to CF, 1 out
5:45 PM2 days ago

Mid | 3 Inning

Frias strikes out swinging, 3 out
5:43 PM2 days ago

3 | Up

Vellojin strikes out swinging, 2 out
5:41 PM2 days ago

3 | Up

Pertuz fly out to SS, 1 out
5:39 PM2 days ago

End | 2 Inning

Rivas strikes out swinging, 3 out
5:37 PM2 days ago

2 | Down

Gutiérrez grounded out to SS, 2 out
5:34 PM2 days ago

2 | Down

Rojas grounded out to 2B, 1 out
5:30 PM2 days ago

Mid | 2 Inning

Marriaga fly out to RF, 3 out
5:28 PM2 days ago

2 | Up

Herrera out on a ground ball to the pitcher, 2 out
5:27 PM2 days ago

2 | Up

Angulo lifts fly out to 1B, 1 out
5:24 PM2 days ago

End | 1 Inning

Hernandez fly out to CF, 3 out
5:22 PM2 days ago

1 | Down

Cano grounded out to 2B, Navarro advanced to 3B, 2 out
5:19 PM2 days ago

1 | Down

Navarro connects double
5:18 PM2 days ago

1 | Down

Bonifacio fly out to LF, 1 out
5:15 PM2 days ago

Mid | 1 Inning

Diaz grounded out to 3B, 3 out
5:14 PM2 days ago

1 | Up

Acuna leaves with fly out to RF, 2 out
5:14 PM2 days ago

1 | Up

Campero bats with a line out, 1 out
5:10 PM2 days ago

PLAY BALL

The game is already being played in La Rinconada.
4:45 PM2 days ago

Starting Lineup- Tigres

Bonifacio CF

Navarro 1B

Canó 2B 

Hernández DH

Rojas RF

Gutiérrez 3B

Rivas C

Lake LF

Nuñez SS

 

Valdes P

 

4:41 PM2 days ago

Starting Lineup- Vaqueros

Campero RF

Acuna 2B

Diaz DH

Angulo LF

Herrera 1B

Marriaga CF

Pertuz 3B 

Vellojín C

Frías SS

 

E. López P

4:35 PM2 days ago

Start of coverage

We are kicking off our coverage of Day 6 of the Caribbean Series: Colombia vs Dominican Republic LIVE.
11:12 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned

In a few moments we will share with you the live lineups for Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) vs Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic), as well as the latest information from La Rinconada Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
11:07 PM3 days ago

How and where to watch Colombia vs Dominican Republic live?

If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:02 PM3 days ago

Valdes seeks to take the Dominican Republic to the semis

Veteran Raul Valdes wants to take the Dominican Republic to the semifinals, and in the process get his first victory in this Caribbean Series.

In the first game of the series, he had a no decision, but it was an outing with 7 complete innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 clean runs, 1 base on balls and 2 strikeouts.

10:57 PM3 days ago

Lopez, in charge of guiding Vaqueros

Dominican Eduar Lopez, who has excelled in the last two seasons in the Colombian League, being chosen as the best pitcher, will be in charge of guiding the Vaqueros to the semifinals. 

In his only start in the Caribbean Series, he earned a victory against Puerto Rico, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, striking out 4 and allowing 1 clean run.

10:52 PM3 days ago

Here is how the sixth day of the SDC 2023 will be played

First, Cuba plays against Puerto Rico. In the second round, Mexico takes on Panama. Then, Colombia takes on the Dominican Republic. And at the end of the day, the local team Venezuela faces Curacao.
10:47 PM3 days ago

Tigers to close their passage to the semifinals

After losing the game 4 classic against Venezuela in extra innings, the Dominicans recovered and showed all their batting power to defeat the representative of Panama and have a 3-2 record in the series. In this game, they will play a one-on-one duel against the Colombians, and whoever wins will be credited with one of the tickets to the semifinals. 
10:42 PM3 days ago

Caribbean Series in detail

Results of the 5th day
Colombia defeated Cuba by five runs to four. In the second hour, the Dominican Republic defeated Panama by ten runs to one. In the third game, Puerto Rico defeated Curacao by a score of three to one.
In the closing game, Mexico faced Venezuela.
10:37 PM3 days ago

Los Vaqueros for a place in the semifinals

The blue jockeys with a victory would be assured in the semifinals with one date left in the regular phase, the Colombian team has been playing a good hot ball in Venezuelan territory, achieving important victories against Puerto Rico, Curacao and Cuba, in addition to playing some fairly balanced games against Panama and Mexico. 
10:32 PM3 days ago

Day 6 of the Caribbean Series

The Caribbean classic is approaching its final day, Vaqueros and Tigres face each other in search of a win that will assure them a place among the top four in the regular series.
10:27 PM3 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) vs Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) live stream, corresponding to Game 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023. The game will take place at La Rinconada Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela at 4:00 pm.
