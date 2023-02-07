Highlights and Runs: Colombia 11-1 Dominican Republic in Caribbean Series

ADVERTISEMENT
End to Match
Colombia writes a great story, defeating Dominican Republic 11-1.
9 | Down
Gutierrez single
9 | Down
Double by Rojas, grounded out at 3rd. 1 out
Mid | 9 Inning
Vellojin strikes out swinging, 3 outs
9 | Up
Pertuz grounded out to 2B, 2 out
9 | Up
Marriaga grounded out to SS, 1 out
End | 8 Inning
Torres strikes out swinging, 3 outs
8 | Down
De Leon goes up with rodado at SS, 2 out
8 | Down
Offensive Substitution: Emerging hitter Michael De Leon replaces Robinson Cano.
8 | Down
Walk for Navarro
8 | Down
Walk to Bonifacio
8 | Down
Nunez hits out to second base, 1 out
8 | Down
Change of pitcher: Kevin Escorcia replaces Eduar Lopez.
Mid | 8 Inning
Dilson is thrown out at 2B, 3 outs
8 | Up
Angulo pops out to third, throwing error at first, Frias scores.
8 | Up
Diaz hits line out to SS, 1 out
8 | Up
Single by Acuña, bases loaded.
8 | Up
Campero receives base on balls.
8 | Up
Single by Frias, Vellojin scores.
8 | Up
Vellojin advanced by passball to 2nd.
8 | Up
Walk for Vellojin
End | 7 Inning
Lake leaves with fly out to RF, 3 out
7 | Down
Paulino fly out to RF, 2 out
7 | Down
Offensive Substitution: Emerging hitter Carlos Paulino replaces Webster Rivas.
7 | Down
Gutierrez grounded into fielder's choice, Rojas out at second.
7 | Down
Walk for Rojas
Mid | 7 Inning
Pertuz grounded out to SS, 3 out
7 | Up
Marriaga's double, Dilson scores.
7 | Up
Change of pitcher: Lisalverto Bonilla replaces Yennsy Diaz.
7 | Up
Dilson is grounded into a double error, Angulo scores, and that's 8 for Colombia. Dilson to 2nd
7 | Up
Double by Angulo, sweeps the bases and 3 for Colombia. Advantage of 7 for the coffee growers.
7 | Up
Jordan strikes out swinging, 2 outs
7 | Up
Walk for Acuña, full bases.
7 | Up
Campero single, Vellojin to 2nd.
7 | Up
Frias strikes out swinging, 1 out
7 | Up
Vellojin Single
7 | Up
Change of pitcher: Yennsy Diaz replaces Jonathan Aro.
End | 6 Inning
Hernandez popped out to CF, 3 out. Great zero by Eduar López.
6 | Down
Double play, 3-6-1 play
6 | Down
Single by Navarro
Mid | 6 Inning
Pertuz strikes out swinging, 3 out.
6 | Up
Marriaga doubles, Diaz and Herrera score.
6 | Up
Change of pitcher: Jonathan Aro replaces Raul Valdes.
6 | Up
Herrera connects for a double, Frías and Campero score.
6 | Up
Angulo fly out to RF, 2 out
6 | Up
Walk for Jordan, full bases.
6 | Up
Acuna strikes out swinging, 1 out
6 | Up
Campero bunt and reaches first safely, Frías advanced to third.
6 | Up
Frias connects double
End | 5 Inning
Bonifacio grounded out to SS, 3 out
5 | Down
Nunez singles
5 | Down
Lake pops fly out to 1B, 2 out
5 | Down
Rivas hits line out to RF, 1 out
Mid | 5 Inning
Vellojin grounded out to SS, Marriaga forced out at 2nd, 3 out
5 | Up
Pertuz fly out to RF, 2 out
5 | Up
Single by Marriaga, Angulo to 2nd.
5 | Up
Herrera strikes out swinging, 1 out
5 | Up
Angulo Walk
End | 4 Inning
Double play for Colombia, out of this inning Eduar Lopez.
4 | Down
Walk to Rojas, Cano to 2nd
4 | Down
Hernandez pops fly out to 1B, 1 out
4 | Down
Single by Cano
End | 4 Inning
Diaz rolls out to pitcher, 3 out
4 | Up
Acuña leaves with fly out to RF, 2 out
4 | Up
Campero fly out to CF, 1 out
End | 3 Inning
Navarro strikes out without throwing, 3 out
3 | Down
Walk to Bonifacio
3 | Down
Nunez grounded out to 2B, 2 out
3 | Down
Lake fly out to CF, 1 out
Mid | 3 Inning
Frias strikes out swinging, 3 out
3 | Up
Vellojin strikes out swinging, 2 out
3 | Up
Pertuz fly out to SS, 1 out
End | 2 Inning
Rivas strikes out swinging, 3 out
2 | Down
Gutiérrez grounded out to SS, 2 out
2 | Down
Rojas grounded out to 2B, 1 out
Mid | 2 Inning
Marriaga fly out to RF, 3 out
2 | Up
Herrera out on a ground ball to the pitcher, 2 out
2 | Up
Angulo lifts fly out to 1B, 1 out
End | 1 Inning
Hernandez fly out to CF, 3 out
1 | Down
Cano grounded out to 2B, Navarro advanced to 3B, 2 out
1 | Down
Navarro connects double
1 | Down
Bonifacio fly out to LF, 1 out
Mid | 1 Inning
Diaz grounded out to 3B, 3 out
1 | Up
Acuna leaves with fly out to RF, 2 out
1 | Up
Campero bats with a line out, 1 out
PLAY BALL
The game is already being played in La Rinconada.
Starting Lineup- Tigres
Bonifacio CF
Navarro 1B
Canó 2B
Hernández DH
Rojas RF
Gutiérrez 3B
Rivas C
Lake LF
Nuñez SS
Valdes P
Starting Lineup- Vaqueros
Campero RF
Acuna 2B
Diaz DH
Angulo LF
Herrera 1B
Marriaga CF
Pertuz 3B
Vellojín C
Frías SS
E. López P
Start of coverage
We are kicking off our coverage of Day 6 of the Caribbean Series: Colombia vs Dominican Republic LIVE.
Stay tuned
In a few moments we will share with you the live lineups for Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia) vs Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic), as well as the latest information from La Rinconada Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How and where to watch Colombia vs Dominican Republic live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Valdes seeks to take the Dominican Republic to the semis
Veteran Raul Valdes wants to take the Dominican Republic to the semifinals, and in the process get his first victory in this Caribbean Series.
In the first game of the series, he had a no decision, but it was an outing with 7 complete innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 clean runs, 1 base on balls and 2 strikeouts.
Lopez, in charge of guiding Vaqueros
Dominican Eduar Lopez, who has excelled in the last two seasons in the Colombian League, being chosen as the best pitcher, will be in charge of guiding the Vaqueros to the semifinals.
In his only start in the Caribbean Series, he earned a victory against Puerto Rico, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 4 hits, striking out 4 and allowing 1 clean run.
Here is how the sixth day of the SDC 2023 will be played
First, Cuba plays against Puerto Rico. In the second round, Mexico takes on Panama. Then, Colombia takes on the Dominican Republic. And at the end of the day, the local team Venezuela faces Curacao.
Tigers to close their passage to the semifinals
After losing the game 4 classic against Venezuela in extra innings, the Dominicans recovered and showed all their batting power to defeat the representative of Panama and have a 3-2 record in the series. In this game, they will play a one-on-one duel against the Colombians, and whoever wins will be credited with one of the tickets to the semifinals.
Caribbean Series in detail
Results of the 5th day
Colombia defeated Cuba by five runs to four. In the second hour, the Dominican Republic defeated Panama by ten runs to one. In the third game, Puerto Rico defeated Curacao by a score of three to one.
In the closing game, Mexico faced Venezuela.
Colombia defeated Cuba by five runs to four. In the second hour, the Dominican Republic defeated Panama by ten runs to one. In the third game, Puerto Rico defeated Curacao by a score of three to one.
In the closing game, Mexico faced Venezuela.
Los Vaqueros for a place in the semifinals
The blue jockeys with a victory would be assured in the semifinals with one date left in the regular phase, the Colombian team has been playing a good hot ball in Venezuelan territory, achieving important victories against Puerto Rico, Curacao and Cuba, in addition to playing some fairly balanced games against Panama and Mexico.
Day 6 of the Caribbean Series
The Caribbean classic is approaching its final day, Vaqueros and Tigres face each other in search of a win that will assure them a place among the top four in the regular series.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) vs Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic) live stream, corresponding to Game 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023. The game will take place at La Rinconada Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela at 4:00 pm.