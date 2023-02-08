Summary and runs of Venezuela 8-6 Curacao in the Caribbean Series 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of match
Venezuela 8-6 Curacao
9 Low
First out for Curacao, Venezuela is 3 outs away from victory.
End 9 Up
Great defensive play by Curacao to end the inning unscathed.
End 8 Low
Venezuela gets Curacao's hitters out fast.
End 8 Up
Venezuela ends its inning by turning the game around.
8 Up
Venezuela turns the game around with a pair of hits.
End 7 Low
The 7th inning ends and Curacao maintains the lead.
7 Low
Curacao seeks to increase its lead.
End 7 Up
The entrance is over and Venezuela lets go of a full house.
7 Up
First out but with a run.
7 Up
Venezuela fills the house without outs
End 6 Up
A double play ends another inning for Venezuela.
6 up
Venezuela places man on first with no outs.
End 5 Low
Curacao does not do any damage and the score remains the same.
5 Low
Curacao already has one out.
End 5 Up
Venezuela ya tiene dos outs y le cuesta generar peligro.
5 Up
Venezuela already has two outs and is struggling to generate danger.
End 4 Low
The inning ends and Curacao leaves men on first and second.
4 Low
Curacao places a man on first with no outs.
End 4 Up
Venezuela once again fails to do any damage and falls into despair.
4 Up
Venezuela places man on first with no outs.
End 3 Low
The inning ends quickly with 3 outs in a row.
End 3 Up
The inning ends and Venezuela fails to do any damage.
3 Up
Curacao is doing a great job in pitching and quickly gets 2 outs.
End 2 Low
The inning ends and Curacao goes up.
2 Low
Venezuela changes pitchers in a very bad inning.
2 Low
Curacao is unstoppable and with another hit already has men on second and third with no outs.
2 Low
Single to left field and 3 runs for Curacao.
2 Low
Curacao has a full house with no outs.
End 2 Up
No damage in this top of the second inning.
2 Up
Curacao gets 2 quick outs on a good job by the pitcher.
End 1 Low
Curacao scores and gets closer on the scoreboard, but the inning is over.
1 Low
Venezuela quickly gets 2 outs for Curacao.
End 1 Up
The inning is over but Venezuela has already opened the scoring.
1 Up
Venezuela scored two runs on a single to center field.
1 Up
Venezuela places men on first and third with one out.
1-Up
Castillo connects on a double with solid contact to left field.
Kickoff
The match between Venezuela and Curacao kicks off.
Lineup Venezuela
This is Venezuela Lineup:
Results today
Mexico defeated Panama 2-1, while Puerto Rico came from behind and defeated Cuba 4-2, Colombia is currently playing against the Dominican Republic.
Schedule change
The match will start at 6:05 PM (8:07) Venezuela time.
🚨ATENCION🚨— Leones del Caracas (@leones_cbbc) February 7, 2023
Play Ball: 8:07 PM 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/BSk7TJKcma
finish warm up
The two teams finish warming up and are getting ready to sing the anthems and start the game.
Great entrance
Great entry that is experienced in the stadium, an almost full house for this match that is an obligation for Venezuela to win.
Already warm
The players are also warming up and preparing for the start of the game, in a few minutes we will know the lineups of the two teams.
Openers
The Openers for this match are Cody Mincey for Curacao, while for Venezuela it will be David Ramos.
They are already in the stadium
The pitchers are already warming up, they begin to move their arms and get ready for the game to start in a while.
Fans
Little by little the fans arrive at the stadium, the host Venezuela will have greater support and a great entry is expected.
Stay tuned to follow Venezuela vs Curacao live online for Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Venezuela vs Curacao live match on Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023, as well as the latest information from the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium in Caracas. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch the Venezuela vs Curacao live match day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023?
If you want to watch the Venezuela vs Curacao match live on TV, your option is Sky Sports in Mexico.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming, you can enjoy it through the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming, you can enjoy it through the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Caracas Monumental Stadium Simon Bolivar
It is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums, used in the Caribbean Series, has a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2013, it will be the venue for the Venezuela vs Curacao game on day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
What time is the Venezuela vs Curacao match day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Curacao match on February 7, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
USA (ET): 6:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM (February 6)
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 8:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
Venezuela: 7:30 PM
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on the entire roster and Bullpen for this game that promises to be very exciting and full of races and emotions.
Background
The record leans towards Venezuela, these two teams have never met, but being the host and having a better record, the favorite will be Venezuela, who will seek to be the top favorite to win the Caribbean Series in 2023.
How does Curacao arrive?
Curacao comes to this game with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, a team that is very irregular with games that are either very good or very bad. They are coming from a 6-5 loss against Colombia, so it is a must for them to defeat the host tomorrow to aspire to the next round.
How does Venezuela arrive?
Venezuela arrives with a record of 3 wins and one lost game, today they will face Mexico, a game in which they will play for the overall leadership, they are coming from defeating the Dominican Republic 3-2 in day 4 of the Caribbean Series, they are the host team and the one that gets the most support.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Caribbean Series 2023: Venezuela vs Curacao live!
My name is Juan Carlos Vera and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.