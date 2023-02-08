Summary and runs of Venezuela 8-6 Curacao in the Caribbean Series 2023
Summary

End of match

Venezuela 8-6 Curacao
9 Low

First out for Curacao, Venezuela is 3 outs away from victory.
End 9 Up

Great defensive play by Curacao to end the inning unscathed.
End 8 Low

Venezuela gets Curacao's hitters out fast.
End 8 Up

Venezuela ends its inning by turning the game around.
8 Up

Venezuela turns the game around with a pair of hits.
End 7 Low

The 7th inning ends and Curacao maintains the lead.
7 Low

Curacao seeks to increase its lead.
End 7 Up

The entrance is over and Venezuela lets go of a full house.
7 Up

First out but with a run.
7 Up

Venezuela fills the house without outs
End 6 Up

A double play ends another inning for Venezuela.
6 up

Venezuela places man on first with no outs.
End 5 Low

Curacao does not do any damage and the score remains the same.
5 Low

Curacao already has one out.
End 5 Up

5 Up

Venezuela already has two outs and is struggling to generate danger.
End 4 Low

The inning ends and Curacao leaves men on first and second.
4 Low

Curacao places a man on first with no outs.
End 4 Up

Venezuela once again fails to do any damage and falls into despair.
4 Up

Venezuela places man on first with no outs.
End 3 Low

The inning ends quickly with 3 outs in a row.
End 3 Up

The inning ends and Venezuela fails to do any damage.
3 Up

Curacao is doing a great job in pitching and quickly gets 2 outs.
End 2 Low

The inning ends and Curacao goes up.
2 Low

Venezuela changes pitchers in a very bad inning.
2 Low

Curacao is unstoppable and with another hit already has men on second and third with no outs.
2 Low

Single to left field and 3 runs for Curacao.
2 Low

Curacao has a full house with no outs.
End 2 Up

No damage in this top of the second inning.
2 Up

Curacao gets 2 quick outs on a good job by the pitcher.
End 1 Low

Curacao scores and gets closer on the scoreboard, but the inning is over.
1 Low

Venezuela quickly gets 2 outs for Curacao.
End 1 Up

The inning is over but Venezuela has already opened the scoring.
1 Up

Venezuela scored two runs on a single to center field.
1 Up

Venezuela places men on first and third with one out.
1-Up

Castillo connects on a double with solid contact to left field.
Kickoff

The match between Venezuela and Curacao kicks off.
Lineup Venezuela

This is Venezuela Lineup:

Results today

Mexico defeated Panama 2-1, while Puerto Rico came from behind and defeated Cuba 4-2, Colombia is currently playing against the Dominican Republic.
Schedule change

The match will start at 6:05 PM (8:07) Venezuela time.
finish warm up

The two teams finish warming up and are getting ready to sing the anthems and start the game.
Great entrance

Great entry that is experienced in the stadium, an almost full house for this match that is an obligation for Venezuela to win.
Already warm

The players are also warming up and preparing for the start of the game, in a few minutes we will know the lineups of the two teams.
Openers

The Openers for this match are Cody Mincey for Curacao, while for Venezuela it will be David Ramos.
They are already in the stadium

The pitchers are already warming up, they begin to move their arms and get ready for the game to start in a while.
Fans

Little by little the fans arrive at the stadium, the host Venezuela will have greater support and a great entry is expected.
Stay tuned to follow Venezuela vs Curacao live online for Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Venezuela vs Curacao live match on Day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023, as well as the latest information from the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium in Caracas. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch the Venezuela vs Curacao live match day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023?

If you want to watch the Venezuela vs Curacao match live on TV, your option is Sky Sports in Mexico.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming, you can enjoy it through the Blue To Go application.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Caracas Monumental Stadium Simon Bolivar

It is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums, used in the Caribbean Series, has a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2013, it will be the venue for the Venezuela vs Curacao game on day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023.

What time is the Venezuela vs Curacao match day 6 of the Caribbean Series 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Curacao match on February 7, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
USA (ET): 6:30 PM
Spain: 12:30 AM (February 6)
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 8:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
Venezuela: 7:30 PM

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on the entire roster and Bullpen for this game that promises to be very exciting and full of races and emotions.
Background

The record leans towards Venezuela, these two teams have never met, but being the host and having a better record, the favorite will be Venezuela, who will seek to be the top favorite to win the Caribbean Series in 2023.
How does Curacao arrive?

Curacao comes to this game with a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, a team that is very irregular with games that are either very good or very bad. They are coming from a 6-5 loss against Colombia, so it is a must for them to defeat the host tomorrow to aspire to the next round.
How does Venezuela arrive?

Venezuela arrives with a record of 3 wins and one lost game, today they will face Mexico, a game in which they will play for the overall leadership, they are coming from defeating the Dominican Republic 3-2 in day 4 of the Caribbean Series, they are the host team and the one that gets the most support.
