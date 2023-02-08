Summary and Races of the Mexico 9-3 Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
End of match
Puerto Rico 9-3 México
End 9 Up
The inning is over and Mexico will have one last chance.
9 Up
Puerto Rico scores two more runs.
End 8 Low
The inning ends and Puerto Rico is 3 outs away from victory.
8 Low
Puerto Rico gets 2 quick outs.
End 8 Up
Mexico will look for five runs in its final innings.
8 Up
Mexico makes a pitching change.
End 7 Low
The inning ends and Mexico does no harm.
7 Low
Mexico falls into despair for not being able to create danger.
End 7 Up
Mexico gets a clean inning and it will be their turn to bat.
7 Up
Mexico manages to get the first out in this inning.
End 6 Low
The 6th inning ended without damage.
6 Low
Puerto Rico already has 2 outs in this 6th inning.
End 6 Up
Mexico finally managed to get the 3 outs in the top of the 6th inning.
6 Up
Puerto Rico seeks to place more men on base.
End 5 Up
The 5th inning discharge is terminated without damage.
5 Up
The Mexican team quickly gets 2 outs.
End 4 Low
The inning ended and Mexico got closer on the scoreboard.
4 Low
3 runs fall for Mexico and they get closer on the scoreboard.
4 Low
Good single by Mexico and there are runners on first and third with no outs.
4 Low
Mexico places man on first if outs.
End 3 Low
Mexico leaves a man on base and fails to do any damage.
3 Low
Mexico put a man on first with one out.
End 3 Up
The inning ends and Puerto Rico did a lot of damage.
3 Up
Puerto Rico's 3-run home run puts Mexico in trouble.
3 Up
Puerto Rico's second run scored with another single.
3 Up
Puerto Rico double with no outs.
End 2 Low
Mexico puts men on base but it is not enough to do any damage.
2 Low
Mexico fails to generate danger and there are already 2 outs.
End 2 Up
Again double play by Mexico and the inning ends.
2 Up
Puerto Rico again put men on first and second with one out.
2 Up
First out for Puerto Rico on a fly ball to left field.
End 1 Low
The first inning is over and Puerto Rico continues with the lead.
1 Low
Puerto Rico quickly gets 2 outs in the bottom of the first.
End 1 Up
Double Play for Mexico, which allowed only one run
1 Up
Puerto Rico takes the lead with a single to center field, again with a man on first and third with one out.
1 Up
Puerto Rico already has men on third and first with one out.
1 Up
Puerto Rico's first out on a ground ball to second base.
Kickoff
The match between Puerto Rico and Mexico kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, the teams are already on the diamond for the play ball to start in a few minutes.
End of warm-up
The teams finish warming up and get ready for the national anthems to start this last game of the regular phase.
Already warming up
Both teams are warming up and the players are making moves to get ready for the start of the match.
Great Entrance
The stadium has a great attendance, more than half of the diamond has already been occupied for this match that promises to be one of the best games of the day.
Pitcher México
The Mexican starting pitcher for this afternoon will be Darel Torres, who will have the task of starting against Puerto Rico.
Already in the stadium
The teams are already on the diamond and the pitchers are warming up their arms and concentrating for this game, in a few minutes we will know the lineups.
Fans
Little by little the fans are arriving at the stadium, more fans of the Mexican national team for this game that closes the regular phase of the Caribbean Series.
Stay tuned to follow Puerto Rico vs Mexico live and online on day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Puerto Rico vs Mexico live in the Caribbean Series 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simón Bolívar. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
Caracas Monumental Stadium Simon Bolivar
It is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums, used in the Caribbean Series, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2013. It will be the venue for the Puerto Rico vs Mexico game on day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023.
How to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live online in the Caribbean Series 2023?
If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live on TV, your option is Sky Sports in Mexico.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming, you can tune in on the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico match, the games of Cuba vs. Panama, Curacao vs. Dominican Republic and Colombia vs.
What time is the Puerto Rico vs Mexico match day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Puerto Rico vs México match on February 8 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 14:00 hours
Chile: 12:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
USA (ET): 1:00 P.M. USA (ET): 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 1:00 p.m.
Peru: 1:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will have a full roster for this game that promises to be very close, full of runs and emotions in the closing of the regular phase of the Caribbean Series 2023.
Background
Despite the fact that they have not met before, Mexico will be the favorite to win and close the regular phase in a great way, because of the good momentum and motivation they have.
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
Puerto Rico comes into this game with a record of 2 wins and 3 losses, after defeating Curacao 3-1 to stay alive in the Caribbean Series, and will be looking to fight for a ticket to the semifinals tomorrow, a very complicated task when facing the leader of the competition, Mexico.
How does Mexico arrive?
Mexico comes from defeating Venezuela 7 runs to 0 and assuring to be the first team qualified to the semifinals of the Caribbean Series 2023, Mexico with a great performance of the bullpen showed that it is to win the tournament placing itself as the overall leader with 4 games won and one games lost, they will look for tomorrow to continue adding victories and close the regular phase of the Series in the best way.
Good morning VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the telecast of the match Puerto Rico vs Mexico, corresponding to Day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simon Bolivar, at 1:00 pm.