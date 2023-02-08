Summary and Races of the Mexico 9-3 Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series 2023
Image: Agency

5:47 PM18 hours ago

End of match

Puerto Rico 9-3 México
5:42 PM18 hours ago

End 9 Up

The inning is over and Mexico will have one last chance.
5:30 PM18 hours ago

9 Up

Puerto Rico scores two more runs.
5:17 PM18 hours ago

End 8 Low

The inning ends and Puerto Rico is 3 outs away from victory.
5:16 PM18 hours ago

8 Low

Puerto Rico gets 2 quick outs.
5:12 PM18 hours ago

End 8 Up

Mexico will look for five runs in its final innings.
5:00 PM18 hours ago

8 Up

Mexico makes a pitching change.
4:51 PM18 hours ago

End 7 Low

The inning ends and Mexico does no harm.
4:47 PM19 hours ago

7 Low

Mexico falls into despair for not being able to create danger.
4:45 PM19 hours ago

End 7 Up

Mexico gets a clean inning and it will be their turn to bat.
4:36 PM19 hours ago

7 Up

Mexico manages to get the first out in this inning.
4:29 PM19 hours ago

End 6 Low

The 6th inning ended without damage.
4:28 PM19 hours ago

6 Low

Puerto Rico already has 2 outs in this 6th inning.
4:23 PM19 hours ago

End 6 Up

Mexico finally managed to get the 3 outs in the top of the 6th inning.
4:13 PM19 hours ago

6 Up

Puerto Rico seeks to place more men on base.
3:58 PM19 hours ago

End 5 Up

The 5th inning discharge is terminated without damage.
3:56 PM19 hours ago

5 Up

The Mexican team quickly gets 2 outs.
3:53 PM19 hours ago

End 4 Low

The inning ended and Mexico got closer on the scoreboard.
3:47 PM20 hours ago

4 Low

3 runs fall for Mexico and they get closer on the scoreboard.
3:40 PM20 hours ago

4 Low

Good single by Mexico and there are runners on first and third with no outs.
3:38 PM20 hours ago

4 Low

Mexico places man on first if outs.
3:28 PM20 hours ago

End 3 Low

Mexico leaves a man on base and fails to do any damage.
3:26 PM20 hours ago

3 Low

Mexico put a man on first with one out.
3:19 PM20 hours ago

End 3 Up

The inning ends and Puerto Rico did a lot of damage.
3:11 PM20 hours ago

3 Up

Puerto Rico's 3-run home run puts Mexico in trouble.
3:07 PM20 hours ago

3 Up

Puerto Rico's second run scored with another single.
3:03 PM20 hours ago

3 Up

Puerto Rico double with no outs.
3:00 PM20 hours ago

End 2 Low

Mexico puts men on base but it is not enough to do any damage.
2:57 PM20 hours ago

2 Low

Mexico fails to generate danger and there are already 2 outs.
2:51 PM20 hours ago

End 2 Up

Again double play by Mexico and the inning ends.
2:50 PM20 hours ago

2 Up

Puerto Rico again put men on first and second with one out.
2:46 PM21 hours ago

2 Up

First out for Puerto Rico on a fly ball to left field.
2:41 PM21 hours ago

End 1 Low

The first inning is over and Puerto Rico continues with the lead.
2:40 PM21 hours ago

1 Low

Puerto Rico quickly gets 2 outs in the bottom of the first.
2:33 PM21 hours ago

End 1 Up

Double Play for Mexico, which allowed only one run
2:32 PM21 hours ago

1 Up

Puerto Rico takes the lead with a single to center field, again with a man on first and third with one out.
2:28 PM21 hours ago

1 Up

Puerto Rico already has men on third and first with one out.
2:24 PM21 hours ago

1 Up

Puerto Rico's first out on a ground ball to second base.
2:21 PM21 hours ago

Kickoff

The match between Puerto Rico and Mexico kicks off.
1:50 PM21 hours ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, the teams are already on the diamond for the play ball to start in a few minutes.
1:45 PMa day ago

End of warm-up

The teams finish warming up and get ready for the national anthems to start this last game of the regular phase.
1:40 PMa day ago

Already warming up

Both teams are warming up and the players are making moves to get ready for the start of the match.
1:35 PMa day ago

Great Entrance

The stadium has a great attendance, more than half of the diamond has already been occupied for this match that promises to be one of the best games of the day.
1:30 PMa day ago

Pitcher México

The Mexican starting pitcher for this afternoon will be Darel Torres, who will have the task of starting against Puerto Rico.

1:25 PMa day ago

Already in the stadium

The teams are already on the diamond and the pitchers are warming up their arms and concentrating for this game, in a few minutes we will know the lineups.
1:20 PMa day ago

Fans

Little by little the fans are arriving at the stadium, more fans of the Mexican national team for this game that closes the regular phase of the Caribbean Series.
1:15 PMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow Puerto Rico vs Mexico live and online on day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Puerto Rico vs Mexico live in the Caribbean Series 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simón Bolívar. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:10 PMa day ago

Caracas Monumental Stadium Simon Bolivar

It is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums, used in the Caribbean Series, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2013. It will be the venue for the Puerto Rico vs Mexico game on day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023.

1:05 PMa day ago

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live online in the Caribbean Series 2023?

If you want to watch Puerto Rico vs Mexico live on TV, your option is Sky Sports in Mexico.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming, you can tune in on the Blue To Go application.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:00 PMa day ago

Other games tomorrow

Tomorrow, in addition to the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico match, the games of Cuba vs. Panama, Curacao vs. Dominican Republic and Colombia vs.
12:55 PMa day ago

What time is the Puerto Rico vs Mexico match day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Puerto Rico vs México match on February 8 in several countries:


Argentina: 13:00 hours 

Bolivia: 14:00 hours 

Brazil: 14:00 hours 

Chile: 12:00 hours 

Colombia: 12:00 noon 

Ecuador: 13:00 hours 

USA (ET): 1:00 P.M. USA (ET): 1:00 p.m. 

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 1:00 p.m. 

Peru: 1:00 p.m. 

Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

12:50 PMa day ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will have a full roster for this game that promises to be very close, full of runs and emotions in the closing of the regular phase of the Caribbean Series 2023.
12:45 PMa day ago

Background

Despite the fact that they have not met before, Mexico will be the favorite to win and close the regular phase in a great way, because of the good momentum and motivation they have.
12:40 PMa day ago

How does Puerto Rico arrive?

Puerto Rico comes into this game with a record of 2 wins and 3 losses, after defeating Curacao 3-1 to stay alive in the Caribbean Series, and will be looking to fight for a ticket to the semifinals tomorrow, a very complicated task when facing the leader of the competition, Mexico.
12:35 PMa day ago

How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico comes from defeating Venezuela 7 runs to 0 and assuring to be the first team qualified to the semifinals of the Caribbean Series 2023, Mexico with a great performance of the bullpen showed that it is to win the tournament placing itself as the overall leader with 4 games won and one games lost, they will look for tomorrow to continue adding victories and close the regular phase of the Series in the best way.
12:30 PMa day ago

Good morning VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the telecast of the match Puerto Rico vs Mexico, corresponding to Day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Caracas Simon Bolivar, at 1:00 pm.
