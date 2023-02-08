Highlights and runs: Panama 10-4 Cuba in 2023 Caribbean Series

ADVERTISEMENT
9th 🔽 | End of the match!
9th 🔼 | End of the ninth inning
9th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!
9th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!
9th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!
8th 🔽 | End of eighth inning
8th 🔼 | End of eighth inning
7th 🔽 | End of seventh inning
7th 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!
7th 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!
7th 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!
7th 🔼 | End of the seventh inning
6th 🔽 | End of the sixth inning
6th 🔼 | End of the sixth inning
5th 🔽 | End of the fifth inning
5th 🔼 | End of the fifth inning
4th 🔽 | End of fourth inning
4th 🔼 | End of fourth inning
4th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!
4th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!
3rd 🔽 | End of third inning
3rd 🔼 | End of the third inning
3rd 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!
3rd 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES X3!
3rd 🔼 |⚾ PANAMA SCORES!
2nd 🔽 | End of second inning
2nd 🔼 | End of second inning
1st 🔽 | End of the first inning
1st 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!
1st 🔼 | End of first inning
PLAY-BALL!
Match delayed
Squad - Cuba
Squad - Panama
Welcome back
Tune in here Panama vs Cuba Live Score!
How to watch Panama vs Cuba Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Panama vs Cuba match for 2023 Caribbean Series?
Argentina: 11:30 AM
Bolivia: 10:30 AM
Brasil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 11:30 AM
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 9:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM
España: 3:30 PM
México: 8:30 AM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 11:30 AM
Perú: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 11:30 AM
Venezuela: 10:30 AM
Standings
2- Colombia | 6 GP | 4 GW | 2 GL | .667 PCT | .667 PCT |
3- Venezuela | 5 GP | 3 GW | 2 GL | .600 PCT | .600 PCT |
4- Dominican Republic | 6 GP | 3 GW | 3 GL | 3 GL | .500 PCT |
5- Puerto Rico | 6 GP | 3 GW | 3 GL | 3 GL | .500 PCT |
6- Curaçao | 5 GP | 2 GW | 3 GL | 3 GL | .400 PCT |
7- Panama | 6 GP | 2 GW | 4 GL | .333 PCT |
8- Cuba | 6 GP | 1 GW | 5 GL | 5 GL | .167 PCT |
Cuba
Cuba, represented by Agricultores, comes from losing to Puerto Rico, represented by Indios de Mayagüez, and is already eliminated from the tournament, so it will play this game aspiring to finish its participation in the competition with decorum.
Panama
Panama, represented by Federales de Chiriqui, comes to this last day of the group stage almost eliminated, after suffering a tough defeat against the Dominican Republic, represented by Tigres del Licey, and needs to win to have any chance of reaching the next round.
The match will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium
The game Panama, represented by Federales de Chiriquí vs. Cuba, represented by Agricultoras, will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium, also known as Estadio de Béisbol de La Rinconada, located in the La Rinconada sector of the city of Caracas, in Venzuela. This stadium, inaugurated precisely during this Caribbean Series, has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
How the 2023 Caribbean Series will be played
Format
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.
