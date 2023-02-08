Highlights and runs: Panama 10-4 Cuba in 2023 Caribbean Series
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:10 PMa day ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the Panama vs Cuba match of the Matchday 7 of the 2023 Caribbean Series comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

1:07 PMa day ago

9th 🔽 | End of the match!

The game ends! The Panamanians got all three outs from the Cubans and leave the scoreboard in their favor. 10-4.
1:00 PMa day ago

9th 🔼 | End of the ninth inning

The last inning ended for the Panamanians, fruitful with three runs. The score was 10-4. The Cubans were now forced to score at least six runs to force an extra inning.
12:58 PMa day ago

9th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!

One more run for the Dominicans, who scored thanks to Ivan Herrera after a hit by Rodrigo Orozco. 10-4.
12:52 PMa day ago

9th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!

Michael Wielansky scores, after a hit by Jahdiel Santamaria. Another run for the Panamanians. 9-4.
12:43 PMa day ago

9th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!

Enrique Valdez scores after a hit by Ivan Herrera. 8-4.
12:35 PMa day ago

8th 🔽 | End of eighth inning

The penultimate inning ends for the Federales de Chiriquí and the score remains 7-4.
12:29 PMa day ago

8th 🔼 | End of eighth inning

The eighth inning ends for the Panamanians, who are now in danger of losing their lead. 7-4.
12:20 PMa day ago

7th 🔽 | End of seventh inning

The seventh inning ends, the most fruitful for the Farmers of Cuba. 7-4 the score.
12:18 PMa day ago

7th 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!

Andres De La Cruz scores Cuba's fourth run of the game, taking advantage of Raico Santos' single. 7-4.
12:14 PMa day ago

7th 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!

Carlos Benitez scored one more run for the Cubans after Yuniesky Larduet singled. 7-3.
12:13 PMa day ago

7th 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!

Rafael Vinales scores after a Yordany Alarcon hit. The Agricultores score. 7-2.
12:11 PMa day ago

7th 🔼 | End of the seventh inning

Another inning is over for the Panamanians, who continue to hold the lead. 7-1.
11:52 AMa day ago

6th 🔽 | End of the sixth inning

Now ends the sixth inning for the Cubans, who do not change the history of the game. The score is still 7-1.
11:51 AMa day ago

6th 🔼 | End of the sixth inning

The Panamanians continue to lead 7-1 at the end of the sixth inning.
11:39 AMa day ago

5th 🔽 | End of the fifth inning

The turn ends for the Cubans, who have not been able to turn the score around. 7-1 still.
11:31 AMa day ago

5th 🔼 | End of the fifth inning

Another inning ends for the Panamanians, who failed to score more runs when they had bases loaded. 7-1 still.
11:15 AMa day ago

4th 🔽 | End of fourth inning

Another inning is over for the Cubans, who have not scored since the first inning.
11:14 AMa day ago

4th 🔼 | End of fourth inning

The turn is over for the Panamanians who scored two runs in this opportunity. The score is 7-1.
11:08 AMa day ago

4th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!

Jorge Bishop singled and Joe Deluca singled and Joe Deluca scored.
11:02 AMa day ago

4th 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!

Sixth run for the Panamanians! Michael Wielansky scores after a hit by Jahdiel Santamaria.
11:00 AMa day ago

3rd 🔽 | End of third inning

The Cubans continue to be behind on the scoreboard. 5-1.
10:46 AMa day ago

3rd 🔼 | End of the third inning

The third inning ends for the Panamanians, who made the most of it. 5-1.
10:45 AMa day ago

3rd 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES!

One more run for the Panamanians. Jhonny Santos completes it after a hit by Rodrigo Orozco.
10:41 AMa day ago

3rd 🔼 | ⚾ PANAMA SCORES X3!

The Federales de Chiriquí took the lead with three runs after a hit by Jhonny Santos, who in addition to reaching second base, allowed Ivan Herrera, Joe Deluca and Jahdiel Santamaria to score. 4-1.
10:37 AMa day ago

3rd 🔼 |⚾ PANAMA SCORES!

Enrique Valdez took advantage of a hit by Joe Deluca to score the first Panamanian run and tie the game.
10:24 AMa day ago

2nd 🔽 | End of second inning

The second inning ends for the Cubans, who continue to win, despite not scoring in this inning.
10:15 AMa day ago

2nd 🔼 | End of second inning

The second inning is over for the Dominicans, who remain scoreless.
10:08 AMa day ago

1st 🔽 | End of the first inning

The Cubans' first inning ended with a run. The score is 1-0.
10:06 AMa day ago

1st 🔽 | ⚾ CUBA SCORES!

Yuniesky Larduet was on third base and got the Cubans' first run after a hit by Raico Santos, which ended up being a sacrifice because it was an out.
10:01 AMa day ago

1st 🔼 | End of first inning

The first inning is over for the Dominicans, who leave with no runs.
10:00 AMa day ago

PLAY-BALL!

The game between Panama and Cuba begins. The Dominicans will start batting.
9:55 AMa day ago

Match delayed

The match was delayed due to the late arrival of one of the teams to the stadium, which had difficulties in the transfer. However, there were no major problems and the game will start shortly.
9:50 AMa day ago

Squad - Cuba

9:45 AMa day ago

Squad - Panama

9:40 AMa day ago

Last day of the first phase

This match will open the last day of the round-robin phase of the Caribbean Series 2023. Later in the day, the following matches will take place:

Wild Cats KJ47 (Curacao) vs Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic)

Indios de Mayagüez (Puerto Rico) vs. Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico)

Leones del Caracas (Venezuela) vs Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia)

9:35 AMa day ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of this match Federales de Chiriqui (Panama) vs Agricultores (Cuba) in day 7 of the Caribbean Series 2023. We invite you to follow with us the initiations of this match.
9:30 AMa day ago

Tune in here Panama vs Cuba Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Panama vs Cuba live match, as well as the latest information from the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:25 AMa day ago

How to watch Panama vs Cuba Live Stream on TV and Online?

The game Panama vs Cuba game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:20 AMa day ago

What time is Panama vs Cuba match for 2023 Caribbean Series?

This is the start time of the game Panama vs Cuba of February 8th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 AM
Bolivia: 10:30 AM
Brasil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 11:30 AM
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Win Sports Online
Ecuador: 9:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM
España: 3:30 PM
México: 8:30 AM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 11:30 AM
Perú: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 11:30 AM
Venezuela: 10:30 AM

9:15 AMa day ago

Standings

1- Mexico | 6 GP | 5 GW | 1 GL | .833 PCT

2- Colombia | 6 GP | 4 GW | 2 GL | .667 PCT | .667 PCT |

3- Venezuela | 5 GP | 3 GW | 2 GL | .600 PCT | .600 PCT |

4- Dominican Republic | 6 GP | 3 GW | 3 GL | 3 GL | .500 PCT |

5- Puerto Rico | 6 GP | 3 GW | 3 GL | 3 GL | .500 PCT |

6- Curaçao | 5 GP | 2 GW | 3 GL | 3 GL | .400 PCT |

7- Panama | 6 GP | 2 GW | 4 GL | .333 PCT |

8- Cuba | 6 GP | 1 GW | 5 GL | 5 GL | .167 PCT |

9:10 AMa day ago

Cuba

Cuba, represented by Agricultores, comes from losing to Puerto Rico, represented by Indios de Mayagüez, and is already eliminated from the tournament, so it will play this game aspiring to finish its participation in the competition with decorum.

9:05 AMa day ago

Panama

Panama, represented by Federales de Chiriqui, comes to this last day of the group stage almost eliminated, after suffering a tough defeat against the Dominican Republic, represented by Tigres del Licey, and needs to win to have any chance of reaching the next round.

9:00 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium

The game Panama, represented by Federales de Chiriquí vs. Cuba, represented by Agricultoras, will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium, also known as Estadio de Béisbol de La Rinconada, located in the La Rinconada sector of the city of Caracas, in Venzuela. This stadium, inaugurated precisely during this Caribbean Series, has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.

8:55 AMa day ago

Preview of the match

The two worst teams of the regular phase are facing each other. The Panamanians will try to reach the semifinals with the last chance they have against the Cubans, who no longer have a chance.
8:50 AMa day ago

How the 2023 Caribbean Series will be played

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will take place until February 10.

Format

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.

8:45 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Caribbean Series match: Panama vs Cuba Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo