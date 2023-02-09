Mexico vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Dominican Republic vs Mexico match for 2023 Caribbean Series?
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM on WIN Sports y WIN Sports Online
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM
Venezuela: 3:30 PM
Mexico
Mexico, represented by the Cañeros de Los Mochis, reach this stage after having been the best team in the round-robin phase. Of the seven games they played, they were victorious in five, so they are, on paper, the favorites to win this match.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic, represented by the Tigres del Licey, have been the fourth best classified in the round-robin table, showing an acceptable performance so far in the Caribbean Series. Of the seven games they have played, they won four and will have a great opportunity to reach the final against one of the favorites.
The match will be played at Jorge Carneiro Stadium
Preview of the match
The semifinals of the Caribbean Series 2023 are here. The end of this edition of a tournament that has brought many emotions and now has its four semifinalists, who will play for their lives to dispute the final game. In this opportunity, the Dominican Republic, represented by Tigres del Licey and Cañeros de Los Mochis, representing the Mexicans, will face each other. The best qualified team will face the fourth best team of the round robin.
How the 2023 Caribbean Series will be played
Format
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.