Mexico vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dominican Republic vs Mexico live match, as well as the latest information from the Jorge Carneiro Stadium.
Recent confrontation

The match that had these two teams facing each other in the round-robin phase took place on the first day of this Caribbean Series. There, the Mexicans won 5-4.
Mexico

Mexico, represented by the Cañeros de Los Mochis, reach this stage after having been the best team in the round-robin phase. Of the seven games they played, they were victorious in five, so they are, on paper, the favorites to win this match.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic, represented by the Tigres del Licey, have been the fourth best classified in the round-robin table, showing an acceptable performance so far in the Caribbean Series. Of the seven games they have played, they won four and will have a great opportunity to reach the final against one of the favorites.

The match will be played at Jorge Carneiro Stadium

The Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) vs Mexico (Cañeros de Los Mochis) game will be played at the Jorge Carneiro Stadium, located in the municipality of Vargas, in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela. This stadium, inaugurated in 2020, has a capacity for 14,300 spectators.
Preview of the match

The semifinals of the Caribbean Series 2023 are here. The end of this edition of a tournament that has brought many emotions and now has its four semifinalists, who will play for their lives to dispute the final game. In this opportunity, the Dominican Republic, represented by Tigres del Licey and Cañeros de Los Mochis, representing the Mexicans, will face each other. The best qualified team will face the fourth best team of the round robin.

How the 2023 Caribbean Series will be played

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will take place until February 10.

Format

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.

