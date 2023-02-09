Colombia vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series 2023 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Colombia vs Venezuela live online in the Semifinals of the Caribbean Series 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Venezuela live match in the Semifinal of the Caribbean Series 2023, as well as the latest information from the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium in Caracas. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
Caracas Monumental Stadium Simon Bolivar
It is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums, used in the Caribbean Series, has a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 2013, it will be the venue for the Colombia vs Venezuela game in the Semifinals of the Caribbean Series 2023.
How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela live online in the Semifinal of the Caribbean Series 2023?
If you want to watch Colombia vs Venezuela live on TV, your option is Sky Sports in Mexico.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming, you can tune in on the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch it directly via streaming, you can tune in on the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow will also be played the semifinal of Mexico vs Dominican Republic, Mexico was the leader in the general table, while the Dominicans were in fourth place.
What time is the game of Colombia vs Venezuela in the Semifinal of the Caribbean Series 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Venezuela match on February 9 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hours
Bolivia: 18:30 hours
Brazil: 18:30 hours
Chile: 16:30 hours
Colombia: 16:30 hours
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 5:30 P.M. USA (ET): 5:30 p.m.
Spain: 11:30 p.m.
Mexico: 5:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m.
Peru: 5:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 5:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players for this match, which promises to be one of the closest and most exciting of these semifinals.
Absences
They have only met once before and that was today, a game in which Venezuela took the victory with a score of 7 runs to 4, so tomorrow the host team will be the favorite to win its ticket to the grand final of the Caribbean Series 2023.
How does Venezuela arrive?
Venezuela finished this group phase in second place with a record of 5 wins and 2 losses, and will dispute its ticket to the final against Colombia, the team it faced today at the end of the regular phase, and defeated with a score of 7-4, thus taking both teams to the semifinals.
How does Colombia arrive?
The Colombian team is in third place in the overall standings of the Caribbean Series with 4 wins and 3 losses, and will face host Venezuela in the Semifinal, a game that promises to be one of the closest in this Caribbean Series with a reserved forecast.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the rebroadcast of the match Colombia vs Venezuela, corresponding to the Semifinal of the Caribbean Series 2023. The match will take place at the Monumental Stadium of Caracas Simon Bolivar, at 5:30 pm.