Mexico vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series Match
5:00 AM6 hours ago

Tune in here Colombia vs Mexico Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Mexico live match, as well as the latest information from the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:55 AM6 hours ago

How to watch Colombia vs Mexico Live Stream on TV and Online?

The game Colombia vs Mexico game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:50 AM7 hours ago

What time is Colombia vs Mexico match for 2023 Caribbean Series?

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Mexico of February 10th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM on WIN Sports and WIN Sports Online
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM
Venezuela: 3:30 PM

4:45 AM7 hours ago

Recent confrontation

The match that had these two teams facing each other in the round-robin phase took place on the third day of this Caribbean Series. There, the Mexicans won 7-6.
4:40 AM7 hours ago

Mexico

Mexico was widely beaten by the Dominican Republic in the semifinals and will be looking to finish its participation in the Caribbean Series in a decent manner.

4:35 AM7 hours ago

Colombia

Colombia has just lost two games to Venezuela, one of them in the recent semifinal, and thus lost the chance to achieve a two-time championship for the first time.

4:30 AM7 hours ago

The match will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium

The game between Colombia, represented by Vaqueros de Montería and Mexico, represented by Cañeros de Los Mochis, will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium, also known as Estadio de Béisbol de La Rinconada, located in the La Rinconada sector of the city of Caracas, in Venzuela. This stadium, inaugurated precisely during this Caribbean Series, has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.

4:25 AM7 hours ago

Preview of the match

Penultimate game of this Caribbean Series 2023, which has left many emotions. The Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico) and the Vaqueros de Montería (Colombia), who lost their games in the semifinals, will now compete for the last place on the podium.
4:20 AM7 hours ago

How the 2023 Caribbean Series will be played

The 65th edition of the Caribbean Series will be played, for the first time in this competition, with eight teams, six automatic representatives for being members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation and two guests (Cuba and Curacao), which will seek to lift this coveted trophy. The tournament will be played in Venezuela in two venues and will take place until February 10.

Format

First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.

4:15 AM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Caribbean Series match: Colombia vs Mexico Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
