Mexico vs Colombia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Caribbean Series Match

What time is Colombia vs Mexico match for 2023 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Mexico of February 10th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Bolivia: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Chile: 4:30 PM
Colombia: 2:30 PM on WIN Sports and WIN Sports Online
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Sky Sports
Paraguay: 4:30 PM
Peru: 2:30 PM
Uruguay: 4:30 PM
Venezuela: 3:30 PM
Recent confrontation
Mexico
Mexico was widely beaten by the Dominican Republic in the semifinals and will be looking to finish its participation in the Caribbean Series in a decent manner.
Colombia
Colombia has just lost two games to Venezuela, one of them in the recent semifinal, and thus lost the chance to achieve a two-time championship for the first time.
The match will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium
The game between Colombia, represented by Vaqueros de Montería and Mexico, represented by Cañeros de Los Mochis, will be played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental de Caracas Stadium, also known as Estadio de Béisbol de La Rinconada, located in the La Rinconada sector of the city of Caracas, in Venzuela. This stadium, inaugurated precisely during this Caribbean Series, has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
How the 2023 Caribbean Series will be played
Format
First, there is a first round where everyone plays against everyone else. The top four finishers advance to the next round and the others are eliminated. Then, the first team plays against the fourth-placed team and the second against the third, and the semifinals are played. The winners of these two matches will face each other in the final on February 10.