Venezuela vs Dominican Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series 2003 Final Game
Photo: Serie del Caribe

In a few moments we will share with you the LIVE lineups for Leones del Caracas (Venezuela) vs Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic), as well as the latest information coming from La Rinconada Stadium.
How and where to watch Venezuela vs Dominican Republic live?

If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.
Dominican Republic, fourth consecutive final of the SDC

The teams of the island complete their fourth consecutive Caribbean Series final, the sequence began with the Toros del Este with their title in San Juan 2020; then, the Águilas Cibaeñas took the title in Mazatlán 2021; the 2022 edition was disputed by the Gigantes del Cibao who lost to the Caimanes de Barranquilla.
This is how the SDC 2023 finals will be played

First of all, Mexico will play against Colombia for third place in the Caribbean Series. Meanwhile, the big game of the day will be Venezuela against Dominican Republic.
Tigres in search of the eleventh title

The blue felines have not won the Caribbean Series title since the 2008 edition. This time in Caracas, as in 1973 and 1977, they will seek to recover their crown as champions of the Caribbean classic.
Photo: Prensa Serie del Caribe
Caribbean Series in detail

The Leones have been twice champions of the Caribbean Series, once in 1982 in Hermosillo (Mexico) and the second crown in 2006 in Maracay (Venezuela).
The Tigres are the maximum champions of the Caribbean Series with 10 crowns, the count goes from San Juan in 1971, Caracas in 1973 and 1977, Santo Domingo in 1980, Hermosillo in 1985, Miami in 1991, Puerto La Cruz in 1994, San Juan in 1999, Santo Domingo in 2004 and Santiago de Macorís in 2008.
This will be an unprecedented single-game final; neither Tigres nor Leones have played a single final since the new format was implemented.
The Leones go for the third crown

The Caracas Leones reach this final after a double victory against Colombia, now they face the Dominicans, whom they defeated in the regular phase in a thrilling 12-inning encounter, leaving the Quisqueya Lions with the upper hand.
Photo: Prensa Serie del Caribe
Caribbean Series Finals Day

The most special duel of the Caribbean Series will be the one that closes with the definition of the championship, two classic teams of the Caribbean Classic will face each other at La Rinconada Stadium, a record full house is expected for the Caribbean Classic.
The Stadium

The venue for this match will be the Estadio Monumental Simon Bolivar, or known as Estadio La Rinconada, located in Caracas, Venezuela, with a capacity of 40,000 spectators.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Leones del Caracas (Venezuela) vs Tigres del Licey (Dominican Republic), corresponding to the Final Game of the Caribbean Series 2023.
The game will take place at La Rinconada Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela at 5:30 pm.
