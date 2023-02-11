France vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Six Nations Game
Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM4 hours ago

Watch France vs Ireland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail France vs Ireland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 AM4 hours ago

Hey Andy Farrell!

"It’s not it! "It's good for Dan," Farrell said.“Obviously he's good for Dan. You are a fantastic player at the top of your game, aren't you?''

“Anyone would miss a player in that kind of form. But at the same time, it’s good.   That's exactly what will happen at the World Cup.''

“International rugby is only international. It’s going to get bigger and better, so it always will be. about the team.''

“When did you start? arrives at; World Cup, you can participate in the World Cup. – a 12-day turnaround with regard to; concussion, then you can   numbers down and need to be able to roll with the punches.''

“We are happy with how our cast is doing. developing, pushing each other, competing with each other.''

“Rob has always contributed to our performance, so to speak, and I also think he can do a good job in this type of game for us.”

"They will definitely accept it," he said of the fans.'' “Everyone is looking forward to it.''

“We had half a day off today, I walked around Sandymount (a Dublin suburb) and everyone is excited.''

“I would like to go to the game with my friends, family or kids, because this is the best place to play. the kind of game everyone wants to be a part of.''

“Home advantage has to be a weapon for us. We all have a responsibility for that.”

2:50 AM4 hours ago

Ireland list!

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 matches

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 matches

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 games

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 games

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 games

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 110 games  (c)

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 matches

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 games

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 games

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 games

5. James Ryan (Leinster /UCD) 49 matches

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 matches

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 matches

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 24 games

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 matches

18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 games

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 matches

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 games

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 games

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 matches

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 matches.

2:45 AM4 hours ago

How do you get to Ireland?

Ireland arrives for the duel also with a victory in the debut. The team beat Wales 34-10 away from home.
2:40 AM4 hours ago

France games

11 February  2023: Ireland – France in Cork (Musgrave Park) 

February 24,  2023: France – Scotland in Agen (Armandie Stadium) 

March 10,  2023: England – France in Bath (Recreation Ground)

March 19,  2023: France – Wales at Oyonnax (Stade Charles-Mathon).

2:35 AM4 hours ago

This is Fabien Galthie!

“We rely on several criteria such as performance or consistency, as we already know. that we have been working with this XV holder for years. three weeks. Consistency is key. the collective experience in training, is the search for homogeneity. We have little time, so it's important. It is important to create a coherent strategic and tactical structure. We have confidence in this group of players, which there is a lot of experience. three years move forward together.  surprises in this initial XV. There are no surprises either. none among the finalists. François Cros has a great knowledge of the team, a great knowledge of the international level.  He is a very important player for us in our group. Baptiste Couilloud is also an important player. He is important to us. From the beginning of the first meeting, he is part of the team and has collective experience. We have selected what seems to us to be our best team in France for the 32nd. departure of our adventure.''
2:30 AM4 hours ago

How do you get to France?

France arrives for the second game with morale, after having beaten Italy away from home and opened five points in the classification.
2:25 AM4 hours ago

CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations
Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations
2:20 AM5 hours ago

The game will be played at Aviva Stadium

The France vs Ireland game will be played at Aviva Stadium, with a capacity of 51.700 people.
2:15 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Six Nations: France vs Ireland live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo