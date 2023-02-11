France vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Six Nations Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch France vs Ireland Live Score Here
Hey Andy Farrell!
“Anyone would miss a player in that kind of form. But at the same time, it’s good. That's exactly what will happen at the World Cup.''
“International rugby is only international. It’s going to get bigger and better, so it always will be. about the team.''
“When did you start? arrives at; World Cup, you can participate in the World Cup. – a 12-day turnaround with regard to; concussion, then you can numbers down and need to be able to roll with the punches.''
“We are happy with how our cast is doing. developing, pushing each other, competing with each other.''
“Rob has always contributed to our performance, so to speak, and I also think he can do a good job in this type of game for us.”
"They will definitely accept it," he said of the fans.'' “Everyone is looking forward to it.''
“We had half a day off today, I walked around Sandymount (a Dublin suburb) and everyone is excited.''
“I would like to go to the game with my friends, family or kids, because this is the best place to play. the kind of game everyone wants to be a part of.''
“Home advantage has to be a weapon for us. We all have a responsibility for that.”
Ireland list!
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 matches
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 games
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 games
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 games
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 110 games (c)
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 matches
2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 games
3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 games
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 games
5. James Ryan (Leinster /UCD) 49 matches
6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 matches
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 matches
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 24 games
16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 matches
18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 games
19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 matches
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 games
21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 games
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 matches
23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 matches.
How do you get to Ireland?
France games
February 24, 2023: France – Scotland in Agen (Armandie Stadium)
March 10, 2023: England – France in Bath (Recreation Ground)
March 19, 2023: France – Wales at Oyonnax (Stade Charles-Mathon).