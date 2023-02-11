Wales vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Six Nations Game
Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations

Watch Wales vs Scotland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Wales vs Scotland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Speak up, Gregor Townsend!

“Actually, we delayed the (internal) team announcement because we had some selections we needed to sleep on.  laughed, but the performance was not at our best level.

“We have players on the bench and off the 23 who are quality players who have played very well for us in the past or are looking forward to that opportunity, so it wasn’t a decision It's easy, but these guys now have the opportunity to build on last week.”

“Well, determined to improve from last week”, he said when asked about the squad’s state of mind after the England win.

“We have to improve on what we did last week because for most of that game we were not at our best. I saw better performances in Argentina in the summer and in our games in November . The good thing was that we took our opportunities and showed resilience in the last quarter, which makes us hard to beat.  this is what we are striving for."

“We know that Wales is the best country in the world. They are a quality team and they are more motivated than ever to win after starting with a loss. These players they brought in are fit players, they played well off the bench over the weekend or played very well for their clubs this year.

"The threats they have through their possession, their speed and what they do on the ball is important. something we have to be very careful about. This (the number of changes) means they have strength in depth. They have chosen a team that will come next. behind us. É It's a positive selection from their point of view, bringing in younger players who want to take the team forward."

Scotland list!

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 97 caps

14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 6 caps

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 32 caps

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 12 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 24 caps

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) 66 caps

9. Ben White (London Irish) 10 caps

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 17 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps

4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 70 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) – Vice-Captain – 60 internationalizations

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – Captain – 37 internationalizations

7. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 58 games

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 26 caps

18. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 51 games

19. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 73 caps

20. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps

22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 39 caps

23. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 40 caps

How do you get to Scotland?

Scotland arrives for the confrontation with a victory in the debut against England, in the British classic. The team won 29-23 in a busy game.
In detail!

In the first game, Wales had a terrible first half, in which they conceded 27 points and scored just three, going into the break with 24 behind on the scoreboard.
Open quotes!

"Nottingham is one of the best places to stay! a good offensive team. They play from anywhere on the field and rarely shoot - and if they do, it's a good idea. to compete, that is; one of our strengths," said Cardiff Met full-back Ethan Morgan. 

"We have had some bad luck on the injury front, although we have remained competitive enough to recoup lost bonus points in three of our last five games," Flowers said. 

>

"Wales Under-20 international Gwilym Evans is not in the running. This is currently available, but this is the only option. now an opportunity for some of our younger players to step up and show what they can do.   we're looking forward to next season, although we still feel we can make the play-offs this semester.”

"We had a great end to the season with the two derby wins and put Leeds Beckett out. We lost our way a bit in Loughborough and need to catch up," said Gustafson.

How do you get to Wales?

Wales arrives for the confrontation needing the victory, after losing in the debut against Ireland.
CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations
The game will be played at Murrayfield Stadium

The Wales vs Scotland game will be played at Murrayfield Stadium, with a capacity of 67.144 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Six Nations: Wales vs Scotland live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
