England vs Italy LIVE Score Updates (31-14)

This was Arundell's essay
72'
He fails to convert Farrell's throw, the second he has missed today;
70'
Arundell scores another try for England that could have been the clincher;
This has been Fusco's essay
64'
Allan's pressure is not enough and he converts the shot to make it 26-14.
63'
Italy's second test was achieved after a race by Menoncello that was finished by Fusco.
60'
New substitution in England, Mitchell comes in
57'
Changes in both England and Italy
50'
England's penalty try that adds seven more points and also Italy loses Ferrari after committing the penalty;
48'
Double change in the Italian National Team that gives entry to Bruno and Ferrari;
This was Italy's first test
45'
Allan converts the shot to make the score 19-5;
44'
The first try for Italy was achieved by Riccion to reduce the gap on the scoreboard;
41'
The second part begins
To liven up the wait
This is how Jamie George's rehearsal went
HALF TIME
38'
This time Farrell's shot goes wide;
37'
George scores England's third try for England
36'
England's try disallowed after Van Poortvliet's success, the referee disallowed it due to obstruction by Lawrence
This has been Chessum's test
29'
Farrell does not miss with the throw-in and 14-0 in favor of England;
28'
England's second try, this time it was scored by Chessum to increase the lead;
27'
Cannone receives first yellow card of the match
24'
Change in Italy, Lamaro leaves with discomfort and in his place enters Zuliani
This has been Willis' essay
18'
The match was stopped so that the Italian player, Lamaro, could receive treatment after suffering a blow.
14'
Farell converts the kick to put England up 7-0;
13'
England takes the lead through Wills who scores the first try;
6'
First arrival of England with the combination between Genge and Farrell, but Italy arrived and achieved the defensive scrum;
This is how the protagonists came out onto the pitch
1'
The game begins and the first attack is for the English team;
All set
The players take the field, before the start of the game the national anthems will be played.
England warming up
How the England team warms up just minutes before kickoff
What happened in yesterday's matches in the Six Nations?
Two matches were played yesterday in the Six Nations where Ireland beat France 32-19 in the first match on Saturday, while in the second match Scotland defeated Wales 35-7.
We also have Italy's lineup
Here we can see the starting line-ups of the England and Italy national teams.
The England National Team is already at the stadium
This is how the English team arrived at Twickenham Stadium
England lineup
This is the lineup presented by the English national team for today's match;
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between England and Italy will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch England vs Italy?
If you want to watch the match England vs Italy live you can follow the game on TV through Movistar +.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the England vs Italy match in Six Nations?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Statement by Simone Ferrari (Italian Rugby National Team player)
"In London we will face a different package, maybe less heavy but with a lot of experience. We have to be humble and climb this mountain step by step, but we are preparing every game as a final, and from what we are showing we can play it, even if it is not easy. Also because if before someone could underestimate us, now there is no surprise effect: they will work knowing that we can put them in trouble and they will not underestimate us. Then they come from a defeat at home to Scotland and so it will be even more difficult because they will want to redeem themselves".
Statement by Steve Borthwick (England coach)
"We recognize and respect the very real threat they pose in this Six Nations Championship and are preparing accordingly. Despite the disappointment of last weekend's Calcutta Cup result, we know that in a very short time positive steps have been taken towards the way and style in which we want to play our rugby. We are at the beginning of what is a completely new cycle of England Rugby. Implementing new systems takes time and the team is eager to deliver the kind of performance we know they are capable of. From the squad, I have selected a team for Sunday's match that I believe is best positioned to meet the specific challenges that Italy will bring. It is a selection of players whose form, individual strengths and combined qualities suit the way we want to play. against Italy, in what we anticipate will be another close and entertaining spectacle."
How does Italy arrive?
The Italian National Team comes from losing their most recent match 24-29 against the French team. Right now they occupy the fourth position of this edition of the Six Nations with only one point. They played six friendlies to prepare for this tournament, winning four and losing two. In the last edition they finished in sixth place, i.e. in last place with only four points;
How does England arrive?
The England National Team arrives after losing the last match by 23-29 against the Scottish team on the first day of the Six Nations. Prior to this, they have played a total of eight friendlies in which they have won three, drawn one and lost four. In the last edition they finished in third place with 10 points. Right now and after concluding the first day they are in fifth place with only one point;
Background
A total of 27 times the national rugby teams of England and Italy have met and in all of them the English team won. Their most recent meeting was in February 2022 also in the Nations League where England won 0-33.
Venue: The match will be played at Twickenham Stadium, located in London, which was inaugurated in October 1909 and has a capacity for 82,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
England and Italy meet in the second match of the Six Nations group stage;
