UFC Fight Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski LIVE Stream and Result Updates in UFC 284
Image: CBS

Update Live Commentary
10:50 PMa few seconds ago

Preliminary lineup results

Light Heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas defeated Tyson Pedro by Decision (unanimous). 
Featherweight Joshua Culibao defeated Melsik Baghdasaryan by Submission (rear naked choke).
Featherweight Kleydson Rodrigues defeated Shannon Ross by TKO (Punches)
Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey defeated Francisco Prado by Decision (Unanimous)
10:48 PM2 minutes ago

First result

The first fight of the night's main event has already taken place:

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield Majority Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).

10:37 PM13 minutes ago

Historical

Should Rodriguez get the win, he would become only the second Mexican to become champion in UFC history, albeit on an interim basis.
10:34 PM17 minutes ago

Mexican on stage

Mexico's Yair Rodriguez will be fighting in the night's co-main event as he takes on Josh Emmett for the UFC interim featherweight title.
10:31 PM20 minutes ago

Start

Great activity awaits us at UFC 284 including the main event fight between Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski from Australia. We kick off with VAVEL's coverage of the event.
5:00 PM6 hours ago

4:55 PM6 hours ago

What time is Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight for UFC 284?

This is the start time of the game Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski of February 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Bolivia: 12:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Brazil: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Chile: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Colombia: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

Ecuador: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports

Spain: 5:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Mexico: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Peru: 12:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass

Uruguay: 1:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass

4:50 PM6 hours ago

Last games Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

This will be the first time these two fighters will meet in a fight that promises a lot. On the one hand Islam Makhachev has a record of 23 wins and one loss, his last fight was last October 22 at UFC 280 with a win via submission against Charles Oliveira. While the Australian Alexander Volkanovski wants to be champion in front of his people and has a record of 25 wins and one loss, his last fight was against Max Holloway at UFC 276 in the middle of last year.
4:45 PM6 hours ago

Mexican on the scene

Yair Rodriguez will try to emulate Brandon Moreno's footsteps and become UFC champion, albeit on an interim basis. As long as he gets that, he talked about changing the category as he gets "older" and the difficulties that would entail.

"I think as I get older, I think it's more realistic. Every year that goes by, you know. So probably yeah, it's going to be a day when I decide to go to 155 pounds. It's going to be a lot easier on my body, because of course, my age, I need to understand that. And I'll probably do a lot better in that division."

"It's just that it was a struggle for anybody trying to make weight. It's hard, you know, I'm down 35 to 40 pounds every time I go to fight. So that's all I have to lose. I know I don't." I look heavy, I'm not. I'm a little skinny and tall, it's interesting because it takes a lot of work to get to 145 pounds. I never lost the weight before and I don't plan on ever doing that. That's the first work to do."

4:40 PM6 hours ago

UFC 284 card

Stellar

Lightweight Islam Makhachev (c) vs Alexander Volkanovski : For the lightweight championship

Image: UFC
Image: UFC

 

Featherweight Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett | For the interim featherweight championship

Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown             

Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter                                

Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary

Light Heavyweight Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas                 

Featherweight Joshua Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan 

Flyweight Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues            

Light Heavyweight Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado

Early Preliminary

Featherweight Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis                    

Women's Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed      

Featherweight Shane Young vs Blake Bilder                             

Lightweight Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner

4:35 PM6 hours ago

On another continent

The UFC has already been encouraged to give fights in Asia, a few weeks ago it was in Brazil and now it is the turn of Australia to host this event with the mission to expand horizons to other latitudes.
4:30 PM6 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight will be played at the RAC Arena, in Perth, Australia. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
4:25 PM6 hours ago

