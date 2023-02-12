UFC Fight Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski LIVE Stream and Result Updates in UFC 284

ADVERTISEMENT
Preliminary lineup results
First result
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield Majority Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).
Tune in here Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Live Score in UFC 284
What time is Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight for UFC 284?
Argentina: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Bolivia: 12:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Brazil: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Chile: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Colombia: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Ecuador: 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports
Spain: 5:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 1:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Peru: 12:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on UFC Fight Pass
Last games Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
"I think as I get older, I think it's more realistic. Every year that goes by, you know. So probably yeah, it's going to be a day when I decide to go to 155 pounds. It's going to be a lot easier on my body, because of course, my age, I need to understand that. And I'll probably do a lot better in that division."
"It's just that it was a struggle for anybody trying to make weight. It's hard, you know, I'm down 35 to 40 pounds every time I go to fight. So that's all I have to lose. I know I don't." I look heavy, I'm not. I'm a little skinny and tall, it's interesting because it takes a lot of work to get to 145 pounds. I never lost the weight before and I don't plan on ever doing that. That's the first work to do."
UFC 284 card
Lightweight Islam Makhachev (c) vs Alexander Volkanovski : For the lightweight championship
Featherweight Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett | For the interim featherweight championship
Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown
Heavyweight Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter
Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary
Light Heavyweight Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas
Featherweight Joshua Culibao vs Melsik Baghdasaryan
Flyweight Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues
Light Heavyweight Jamie Mullarkey vs Francisco Prado
Early Preliminary
Featherweight Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis
Women's Strawweight Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed
Featherweight Shane Young vs Blake Bilder
Lightweight Zubaira Tukhugov vs Elves Brenner
Featherweight Joshua Culibao defeated Melsik Baghdasaryan by Submission (rear naked choke).
Featherweight Kleydson Rodrigues defeated Shannon Ross by TKO (Punches)
Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey defeated Francisco Prado by Decision (Unanimous)