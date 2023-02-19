Jéssica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 69
Photo: Publicity/UFC

Historic!

Of Jésica Andrade’s 24 victories, 38% were by technical knockout, 33% by submission and 29% by decision of the judges. to Erin Blanchfield, had 10 wins and 20% by knockout, 30% by submission and 50% by decision of the judges.
Information

Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield

Cartel: 24-9-0 x 10-1-0

Country: Brazil x United States

Height: 156.2cm x 162.5cm

Weight: 59.8kg x 56.4kg

Wingspan: 157.4cm x 167.6cm.

Speak up, Jessica!

“I saw her coming and nobody seems to want to fight her. And I said, "You know, why not?  When you think about it, I mean four straight wins.    and coming. I've seen the fights and obviously most importantly his last fight, which really shows how things go.”

“ You are very evasive in hitting, not so powerful when it comes to hitting.    when she knocks [you] down, the ground and how she actually gets the submissions and how she hooks people up.  That's the most important thing for me, you know? Takedown defense, and just being alert. We know that every time we go to the ground, things can get difficult with her."

“I really want to come back and fight for the belt again with Zhang Weili. I know that Amanda Lemos is coming and maybe we will have to do a rematch, but then Weili would be holding the belt for a long time.

Beating Lauren Murphy and asking for a shot at the belt, I think the UFC will give me that shot against Weili.”

“I went to China, now she's coming to Brazil. I believe she would. I want to get her out of her comfort zone. 'I'm going to do exactly what you did to me, take you where everything is different.'

''Las Vegas would be easier for her than it was for me, but I want her to step out of her comfort zone. And I'm at home in Brazil, right?”

“If the UFC offers me a belt fight with Valentina right after that (UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro), anything can happen.''


“I really want to come back and fight for the belt again with Zhang Weili. I know Amanda Lemos is coming and maybe we'll have to do a rematch, but then Weili would be holding the belt for a long time.''

We want a belt, no matter what.”

Photo: Publicity/UFC
Main card

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Jésica Andrade x Erin Blanchfield

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Jordan Wright x Zac Pauga

Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Josh Parisian x Jamal Pogues

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): William Knight x Marcin Prachnio

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Jim Miller x Alexander Hernandez

Preliminary Card

Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Nazim Sadykhov x Evan Elder

Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Lina Lansberg x Mayra Bueno Silva

Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Jamall Emmers x Khusein Askhabov

Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Ovince Saint Preux x Philipe Lins

Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): AJ Fletcher x Themba Gorimbo

Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Clayton Carpenter x Juancamilo Ronderos

UFC VEGAS 69!

Photo: Publicity/UFC
The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Jéssica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 19,5503 people.
