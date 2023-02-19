Jéssica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield LIVE Updates: Fight, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC Vegas 69

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Jéssica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield Live Score Here
Historic!
Information
Cartel: 24-9-0 x 10-1-0
Country: Brazil x United States
Height: 156.2cm x 162.5cm
Weight: 59.8kg x 56.4kg
Wingspan: 157.4cm x 167.6cm.
Speak up, Jessica!
“ You are very evasive in hitting, not so powerful when it comes to hitting. when she knocks [you] down, the ground and how she actually gets the submissions and how she hooks people up. That's the most important thing for me, you know? Takedown defense, and just being alert. We know that every time we go to the ground, things can get difficult with her."
“I really want to come back and fight for the belt again with Zhang Weili. I know that Amanda Lemos is coming and maybe we will have to do a rematch, but then Weili would be holding the belt for a long time.
Beating Lauren Murphy and asking for a shot at the belt, I think the UFC will give me that shot against Weili.”
“I went to China, now she's coming to Brazil. I believe she would. I want to get her out of her comfort zone. 'I'm going to do exactly what you did to me, take you where everything is different.'
''Las Vegas would be easier for her than it was for me, but I want her to step out of her comfort zone. And I'm at home in Brazil, right?”
“If the UFC offers me a belt fight with Valentina right after that (UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro), anything can happen.''
We want a belt, no matter what.”
Schedules!
Main card
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Jordan Wright x Zac Pauga
Heavyweight (up to 120.2 Kg): Josh Parisian x Jamal Pogues
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): William Knight x Marcin Prachnio
Lightweight (up to 70.3 Kg): Jim Miller x Alexander Hernandez
Preliminary Card
Ballweight (up to 61.2 Kg): Lina Lansberg x Mayra Bueno Silva
Featherweight (up to 65.7 Kg): Jamall Emmers x Khusein Askhabov
Light heavyweight (up to 92.9 Kg): Ovince Saint Preux x Philipe Lins
Welterweight (up to 77.1 Kg): AJ Fletcher x Themba Gorimbo
Flyweight (up to 56.7 Kg): Clayton Carpenter x Juancamilo Ronderos