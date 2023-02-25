Ireland vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Six Nations
Photo: Disclosure/Six Nations

5:00 AM3 hours ago

4:55 AM3 hours ago

Bad phase

'Italy arrives for the duel with three consecutive defeats to South Africa, France and England, counting the international friendly and the two Six Nations clashes.
4:50 AM3 hours ago

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

14 Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps

13 Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

12 Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

11 James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

10 Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

9 Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 Internationalizations

8 Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35

7 Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

6 Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 25 Internationalizations

5 James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)

4 Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 Internationalizations

3 Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

2 Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

1 Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 internationals

a provision

16 Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

17 Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

18 Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

19 Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 internationalizations

20 Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

21 Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

22 Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 capsules

23 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

4:45 AM3 hours ago

How do you get to Italy?

Italy arrives for the duel still without points. The team lost both games to France and England, in which they scored 28 points and conceded 60.
4:40 AM3 hours ago

Hey Andy Farrell!

“I am still afraid of that now,” he said when asked about the complacency.“ that's it, because there are It’s two teams that fight and someday someone will win, whether it’s 50-50 or not.  or not.

“ just driving our standards and having an understanding and honesty of where we are and making sure those standards in our day-to-day preparation are where they need to be.”

“ a good point. We shall see”, he said.“ That’s what it’s all about, isn’t it? Progression in all areas and this is the way to go one of them.”

“They’ve earned the right to start,” “And, from what weve seen so far; now, it was a good start to the week.

“The preparation has been great and yes, they look ready for it.”

“He has been great. He's earned the right to run the team and transfer everything we've seen in practice into a performance that has authority and takes his team with him."

“We’re been together for years. It's a few weeks, so people are certainly up to speed," he said.

“People would not have been selected if they weren’t in the right place.

“We’re not just changing things for the sake of doing it, we’re changing things because we think it’s right. It's a strong side for us going forward, for this game and for the future as well.

“I don’t think there are that many changes, to be fair.

“Reality is a reality.   This is our third game in the competition and we hope it will be our best performance in the competition. É This is how it should be and is. That's what we're aiming for".

“I think we’re in a great place and would be more than happy if a handful of players captained the team,” “James is the best. the lucky one this weekend.

“But Garry Ringrose is the best. an exceptional leader. I'm sure one day he will be. Captain of Ireland. Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson and more and more players like that.

“ If you look at the development of someone like Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan, or Garry, there are many. one reason why they are playing so well is; because of how they not only lead themselves off the field, they also lead others.''

“They tend to work unbelievably hard off the field and try to give as much as they can to their teammates, so in that respect I feel like we are very lucky.”

4:35 AM3 hours ago

Ireland lineup:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 games

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 internationalizations

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 internationals

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 25 games

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35

Substitutions

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

18. Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 games

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 internationalizations

20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 capsules

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

4:30 AM3 hours ago

How do you get to Ireland?

 Ireland has 10 points in the current Six Nations. The team won the first two games against Wales and France. In total, he scored 66 points and conceded 29 in two duels.
4:25 AM3 hours ago

SIX NATIONS!

4:20 AM4 hours ago

The game will be played at Stadio Olimpico

The Ireland vs Italy game will be played at Stadio Olimpico, with a capacity of 70,000 people.
4:15 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Six Nations: Ireland vs Italy live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
