Ireland vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Six Nations

14 Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps
13 Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
12 Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps
11 James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
10 Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
9 Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 Internationalizations
8 Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35
7 Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
6 Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College) 25 Internationalizations
5 James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)
4 Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 Internationalizations
3 Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps
2 Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
1 Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 internationals
16 Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
17 Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps
18 Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps
19 Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 internationalizations
20 Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps
21 Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps
22 Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 capsules
23 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps
“ just driving our standards and having an understanding and honesty of where we are and making sure those standards in our day-to-day preparation are where they need to be.”
“ a good point. We shall see”, he said.“ That’s what it’s all about, isn’t it? Progression in all areas and this is the way to go one of them.”
“They’ve earned the right to start,” “And, from what weve seen so far; now, it was a good start to the week.
“The preparation has been great and yes, they look ready for it.”
“He has been great. He's earned the right to run the team and transfer everything we've seen in practice into a performance that has authority and takes his team with him."
“We’re been together for years. It's a few weeks, so people are certainly up to speed," he said.
“People would not have been selected if they weren’t in the right place.
“We’re not just changing things for the sake of doing it, we’re changing things because we think it’s right. It's a strong side for us going forward, for this game and for the future as well.
“I don’t think there are that many changes, to be fair.
“Reality is a reality. This is our third game in the competition and we hope it will be our best performance in the competition. É This is how it should be and is. That's what we're aiming for".
“I think we’re in a great place and would be more than happy if a handful of players captained the team,” “James is the best. the lucky one this weekend.
“But Garry Ringrose is the best. an exceptional leader. I'm sure one day he will be. Captain of Ireland. Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson and more and more players like that.
“ If you look at the development of someone like Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan, or Garry, there are many. one reason why they are playing so well is; because of how they not only lead themselves off the field, they also lead others.''
“They tend to work unbelievably hard off the field and try to give as much as they can to their teammates, so in that respect I feel like we are very lucky.”
