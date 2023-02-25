England vs Wales LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Six Nations
Photo: Six Nations

7:00 AMan hour ago

6:55 AMan hour ago

Warren Gatland

 “There’s some experience coming back into the side with Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and also Leigh Halfpenny.

 

“And then we’re mixing that with giving players an opportunity. Owen Williams coming in at ten – we need to find out about that ten position so Owen gets a chance.

 

“We’ve given Mason Grady a first cap. He’s a big lad, he’s got some really lovely rugby skills and offloading ability. Grady is quick, so he’s the kind of centre that I think is going to have it all going forwards.

 

“He’s got a good rugby head on him. He’s still pretty inexperienced so the big message to him has been ‘what’s the biggest thing you need to work on?’

 

“We said keep talking and keep communicating, so that’s been the focus for him and I’ve been really happy with him in training.”

6:50 AMan hour ago

Players of Wales

15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Josh Adams, 13. Mason Grady, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Louis Rees-Zammit, 10. Owen Williams, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Ken Owens, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Adam Beard, 5. Alun Wyn Jones, 6. Christ Tshiunza, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. Taulupe Faletau

 

Replacements: 16. Bradley Roberts, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Dafydd Jenkins, 20. Tommy Reffell, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Dan Biggar, 23. Nick Tompkins

6:45 AMan hour ago

Wales

Wales got off to a bad start to the Six Nations. The team lost to Ireland in the opener and then was beaten by Scotland, in which they still have not won points.
6:40 AMan hour ago

Steve Borthwick

 “Wales v England in Cardiff is one of the iconic rugby fixtures, steeped in history and always full of passion.

 

“We know the Principality Stadium crowd will be in full voice and we will have to be at our very best to repeat the success we had in the last round against Italy.

 

“I have selected a team that I think has the right players and balance to meet the particular challenges we will face this weekend.

 

“I am delighted to have welcomed Courtney Lawes back to the squad after injury. His quality and experience has contributed to a focused training week, marked by the sort of competition and intensity we expect.

 

“I could not have asked any more from all the players and there is no doubt that they can’t wait to be a part of this special occasion.”

6:35 AMan hour ago

Players of England

15. Freddie Steward, 14. Max Malins, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Anthony Watson, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Jack van Poortvliet, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Jack Willis, 8. Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. Ben Curry, 21. Alex Mitchell, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Henry Arundell

6:30 AMan hour ago

England

England has five points in the ranking. The team lost to Scotland on their opener and then beat Italy, in which they bounced back.
6:25 AMan hour ago

SIX NATIONS

6:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Deepdale

The England vs Wales game will be played at Deepdale, with a capacity of 23.408 people.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

