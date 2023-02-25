England vs Wales LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Six Nations

ADVERTISEMENT
Warren Gatland
“And then we’re mixing that with giving players an opportunity. Owen Williams coming in at ten – we need to find out about that ten position so Owen gets a chance.
“We’ve given Mason Grady a first cap. He’s a big lad, he’s got some really lovely rugby skills and offloading ability. Grady is quick, so he’s the kind of centre that I think is going to have it all going forwards.
“He’s got a good rugby head on him. He’s still pretty inexperienced so the big message to him has been ‘what’s the biggest thing you need to work on?’
“We said keep talking and keep communicating, so that’s been the focus for him and I’ve been really happy with him in training.”
Players of Wales
Replacements: 16. Bradley Roberts, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Dafydd Jenkins, 20. Tommy Reffell, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Dan Biggar, 23. Nick Tompkins
Wales
Steve Borthwick
“We know the Principality Stadium crowd will be in full voice and we will have to be at our very best to repeat the success we had in the last round against Italy.
“I have selected a team that I think has the right players and balance to meet the particular challenges we will face this weekend.
“I am delighted to have welcomed Courtney Lawes back to the squad after injury. His quality and experience has contributed to a focused training week, marked by the sort of competition and intensity we expect.
“I could not have asked any more from all the players and there is no doubt that they can’t wait to be a part of this special occasion.”
Players of England
Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. Ben Curry, 21. Alex Mitchell, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Henry Arundell