Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Doha Match
12:02 AM8 hours ago

Tune in here Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev live match, as well as the latest information from Centre Court at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex.
11:57 PM8 hours ago

How to watch Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream on TV and Online?

Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:52 PM8 hours ago

What time is Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev ATP Doha Match?

This is the start time of the game Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev of February 25th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM

11:47 PM8 hours ago

Daniil Medvedev's road to the final

Age: 27 years old

Place of birth: Russia

Height: 198 cm

Weight: 182 lbs (83 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2014

Record in 2023: 10 wins - 2 losses

All-time record: 277 wins - 120 losses

Career titles: 16

11:42 PM8 hours ago

Andy Murray's road to the final

Age: 35 years old

Place of birth: Great Britain

Height: 191 cm

Weight: 181 lbs (82 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2005

Record in 2023: 2 wins - 2 losses

All-time record: 719 wins - 235 losses

Career titles: 46

11:37 PM8 hours ago

Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev history

This will be the third meeting between Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev. The first time they met was in Birsbane, in 2019, and there the Russian won 7-5 and 6-2. The other match was at the Miami Masters 1000 in 2022 with partials of 6-4 and 6-2.

11:32 PM8 hours ago

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev reaches the final after defeating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals by 6-4, 7-6. The Russian also defeated British Liam Andrew Broady in the second round and Australian Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals.

11:27 PM8 hours ago

Andy Murray

Andy Murray reaches the final after defeating Czech Jiří Lehečka in the semifinals with a score of 0-6, 6-3 and 6-7. The Briton also defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the first round, German Alexander Zverev in the second round and Frenchman Alexandre Müller in the quarterfinals.

11:22 PM8 hours ago

The match will be played at the Centre Court

The match Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev will be played at the Centre Court of the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in the city of Doha, Qatar. This venue, inaugurated in 1992, has a capacity for 7,000 spectators.
11:17 PM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the ATP Doha match: Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
