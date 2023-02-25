Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Doha Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score!
How to watch Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev ATP Doha Match?
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Daniil Medvedev's road to the final
Age: 27 years old
Place of birth: Russia
Height: 198 cm
Weight: 182 lbs (83 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2014
Record in 2023: 10 wins - 2 losses
All-time record: 277 wins - 120 losses
Career titles: 16
Andy Murray's road to the final
Age: 35 years old
Place of birth: Great Britain
Height: 191 cm
Weight: 181 lbs (82 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2005
Record in 2023: 2 wins - 2 losses
All-time record: 719 wins - 235 losses
Career titles: 46
Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev history
This will be the third meeting between Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev. The first time they met was in Birsbane, in 2019, and there the Russian won 7-5 and 6-2. The other match was at the Miami Masters 1000 in 2022 with partials of 6-4 and 6-2.
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev reaches the final after defeating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals by 6-4, 7-6. The Russian also defeated British Liam Andrew Broady in the second round and Australian Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals.
Andy Murray
Andy Murray reaches the final after defeating Czech Jiří Lehečka in the semifinals with a score of 0-6, 6-3 and 6-7. The Briton also defeated Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the first round, German Alexander Zverev in the second round and Frenchman Alexandre Müller in the quarterfinals.