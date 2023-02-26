UFC Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz LIVE: Stream and Score Updates in UFC Vegas 70
6:24 PM10 minutes ago

Preliminary card

Preliminary card has already started and there are two fights left for the end.
1:00 PM6 hours ago

Watch Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
12:55 PM6 hours ago

Fees!

Preliminary card - 4pm

Main card - 7pm.

12:50 PM6 hours ago

Augusto Sakai

  another Brazilian who steps into the octagon on the main card. The fighter faces the American Don'tale Mayes.
12:45 PM6 hours ago

Speak up, Andre Muniz!

“Fights are fought and it is It’s hard to say something like that, to speculate” It's one thing, but being able to use it is a big deal. something else. If you want something else.  see how long it is. dedicating to MMA and its results, it is It's amazing. This guy has so little time in MMA and he's already done it.   world champion. I can't say otherwise, this guy is the best. It is a phenomenon.''

“I think maybe his biggest difficulty is gaining weight because Poatan is a big dog. He's a big guy. We look at his social media and he's really into it. It’s always around 220 pounds, so it’s good. It's tough to make it to championship weight at 185. Maybe that's why he won't have the weight. a long reign in this division.”

“I believe he will defend that title [against Adesanya] and, with a victory, he will move up the division”   So many title defenses for so long, mainly to preserve the body and have a longer career. That takes a toll on the body and sooner or later it will pay. the price with its performance”.

“I would like to see Poatan go up and fight Jamahal”, Muniz said.“I think every Brazilian would watch to see that. That revenge thing in the air, especially since that Poatan trains with Glover. But this fight has to happen for the category.”

“I am definitely rooting for Poatan [vs. Adesanya]” Brazilian, his life story of overcoming obstacles, a true winner. He really represents what he is. Brazil, a guy who went through a lot and recovered like Charles [Oliveira] and Glover, and was champion. I'm rooting for him. I hope he wins easier this time , finish him off early and don't make us nervous [laughs].”

12:40 PM6 hours ago

There's Brazilian!

The Brazilian André Muniz, better known as Sergipano, enters the octagon against Brendan Allen. The fighter has 21 wins and four losses on his record.
12:35 PM6 hours ago

Main card!

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg): Nikita Krylov x Ryan Spann

Average weight (up to 83.9kg): André Sergipe x Brendan Allen

Heavyweight (up to 120.2kg): Augusto Sakai x Don’Tale Mayes

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Tatiana Suarez x Montana De La Rosa

Welterweight (up to 77.1kg): Mike Mallot vs. Yohan Lainesse

Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Erick Gonzalez x Trevor Peek

12:30 PM6 hours ago

Preliminary card!

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Gabriella Fernandes x Jasmine Jasudavicius

Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Jordan Leavitt x Victor Martinez

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Ode Osbourne x Charles Johnson

Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Joe Solecki x Carl Deaton III

Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Nurullo Aliev x Rafael Alves

Ballweight (up to 61.2 kg): Hayley Cowan x Ailin Perez

Ballweight (up to 61.2 kg): Jose Johnson vs Garrett Armfield

12:25 PM6 hours ago

UFC

12:20 PM6 hours ago

The game will be played at UFC Apex

The Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz game will be played at UFC Apex, with a capacity of 19,5503 people.
12:15 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC Vegas 70: Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
