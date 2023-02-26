UFC Brendan Allen vs Andre Muniz LIVE: Stream and Score Updates in UFC Vegas 70

ADVERTISEMENT
Preliminary card
Main card - 7pm.
Augusto Sakai
Speak up, Andre Muniz!
“Fights are fought and it is It’s hard to say something like that, to speculate” It's one thing, but being able to use it is a big deal. something else. If you want something else. see how long it is. dedicating to MMA and its results, it is It's amazing. This guy has so little time in MMA and he's already done it. world champion. I can't say otherwise, this guy is the best. It is a phenomenon.''
“I think maybe his biggest difficulty is gaining weight because Poatan is a big dog. He's a big guy. We look at his social media and he's really into it. It’s always around 220 pounds, so it’s good. It's tough to make it to championship weight at 185. Maybe that's why he won't have the weight. a long reign in this division.”
“I believe he will defend that title [against Adesanya] and, with a victory, he will move up the division” So many title defenses for so long, mainly to preserve the body and have a longer career. That takes a toll on the body and sooner or later it will pay. the price with its performance”.
“I would like to see Poatan go up and fight Jamahal”, Muniz said.“I think every Brazilian would watch to see that. That revenge thing in the air, especially since that Poatan trains with Glover. But this fight has to happen for the category.”
“I am definitely rooting for Poatan [vs. Adesanya]” Brazilian, his life story of overcoming obstacles, a true winner. He really represents what he is. Brazil, a guy who went through a lot and recovered like Charles [Oliveira] and Glover, and was champion. I'm rooting for him. I hope he wins easier this time , finish him off early and don't make us nervous [laughs].”
There's Brazilian!
Main card!
Average weight (up to 83.9kg): André Sergipe x Brendan Allen
Heavyweight (up to 120.2kg): Augusto Sakai x Don’Tale Mayes
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Tatiana Suarez x Montana De La Rosa
Welterweight (up to 77.1kg): Mike Mallot vs. Yohan Lainesse
Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Erick Gonzalez x Trevor Peek
Preliminary card!
Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Jordan Leavitt x Victor Martinez
Flyweight (up to 56.7kg): Ode Osbourne x Charles Johnson
Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Joe Solecki x Carl Deaton III
Light weight (up to 70.3kg): Nurullo Aliev x Rafael Alves
Ballweight (up to 61.2 kg): Hayley Cowan x Ailin Perez
Ballweight (up to 61.2 kg): Jose Johnson vs Garrett Armfield