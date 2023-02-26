France vs Scotland LIVE: Score Updates (22-7)

ADVERTISEMENT
⌚ 36'
⌚ 35'
⌚ 30'
⌚ 26'
🏉 26'
⌚ 21'
🏉 19'
🔄 14'
🔄 13'
🟥 12'
🔄 11'
🏉 8'
🟥 7'
⌚ 6'
🏉 5'
Match starts
All set
Most recent confrontation
Statements - Gregor Townsend (Scotland Coach)
"We feel the same way this week. I think the players realise what a big test this is going to be, playing one of the best teams in the world on their home patch, at a venue we haven’t had much success (at) over the past 100 years".
Statements - Fabien Galthié (France Coach)
"The French team has won 80 percent of their games, and is coming off a run of 14 successive wins. The players who make up the team, and who are teamed up, have shown against different opponents and in different conditions, that they are capable of rising to the challenge. After consideration, there was no reason to change the side with the exception of Uini Atonio who is suspended for two games".
Welcome back
What time is France vs Scotland match for Six Nations?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports Network
Spain: 6:00 PM on Movistar
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on ESPN 3 and Star +
Scotland's squad
Substitutes: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Sam Skinner, 21. Jack Dempsey, 22. Ali Price, 23. Blair Kinghorn.
France's squad
Substitutes: 16. Gaëtan Barlot, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. François Cros, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Baptiste Couilloud, 23. Matthieu Jalibert.
Scotland
France
This is how the season is going
Ireland and England won their respective matches and continue scoring points. Both teams celebrated against Italy and Wales respectively and have practically left them out of the fight for the first place.
The match will be played at the Stade de France
The Stade de France has been the home of the French rugby team, not only in the Six Nations Tournament, but has also played official matches against other important teams in this sport. It hosted one of the quarter-final matches of the 1999 Rugby World Cup, the 2009-10 Heineken Cup final and hosts the Top 14 final every season.