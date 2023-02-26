France vs Scotland LIVE: Score Updates (22-7)
10:48 AM5 minutes ago

⌚ 36'

Penalty converted! Thomas Ramos kicked for three more points for France. 22-9.
10:47 AM6 minutes ago

⌚ 35'

Penalty for France. Another opportunity to further increase the score.
10:46 AM7 minutes ago

⌚ 30'

Half an hour into the match. France continues to win.
10:44 AM9 minutes ago

⌚ 26'

Two more points for Scotland! Finn Russell finished off with his leg to put two more points on the board. 19-7.
10:42 AM11 minutes ago

🏉 26'

Scotland try! straight down the middle! The Scots score with a pass from Finn Russell to Huw Jonesm who scores the visitors' first try. 19-5.
10:37 AM15 minutes ago

⌚ 21'

Two more points for France. The same Thomas Ramos kicks for another two points. 19-0.
10:30 AM22 minutes ago

🏉 19'

FRANCE'S TRY! Thomas Ramos scores after stealing the ball after a bad handoff by Finn Russell and breaking away alone. 17-0.
10:25 AM28 minutes ago

🔄 14'

Substitution in France. Anthony Jelonch replaces François Cros.
10:23 AM30 minutes ago

🔄 13'

Substitution in France. Sipili Falatea replaces Grégory Alldritt.
10:20 AM33 minutes ago

🟥 12'

RED CARD! Mohamed Haouas is sent off in France and now the charges are evenly matched. 14 players per side.
10:19 AM34 minutes ago

🔄 11'

Substitution in Scotland. Jonny Gray replaces Hamish Watson.
10:17 AM36 minutes ago

🏉 8'

FRANCE SCORES! Ethan Dumortier scores after receiving the ball on the left flank. 12-0.
10:14 AM39 minutes ago

🟥 7'

RED CARD! Grant Gilchrist is sent off for a hard foul on an opponent, which had to be reviewed by the judges. Hard blow for the Scots, who will play with one less.
10:12 AM41 minutes ago

⌚ 6'

TWO MORE POINTS FOR FRANCE! Thomas Ramos kicked from the wide side and put the ball between the posts. 7-0.
10:08 AMan hour ago

🏉 5'

FRANCE SCORES! Romain Ntamack scores on a good breakthrough for the French. 5-0.
10:02 AMan hour ago

Match starts

The match between France and Scotland gets underway.
10:00 AMan hour ago

All set

Everything is ready at the Stade de France. The match will start in a few moments.
9:55 AMan hour ago

Most recent confrontation

The most recent match between these two teams in the Six Nations Tournament was in 2022. Exactly one year ago, on February 26, the French won with a score of 36 to 17 over the Scots, who were at home at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

9:50 AMan hour ago

Statements - Gregor Townsend (Scotland Coach)

"We were tough on the players going into the Wales week, and rightly so because in the past we haven’t backed up our first performance going into the second week of the Six Nations and also because we believed there was much more to come from the group".

"We feel the same way this week. I think the players realise what a big test this is going to be, playing one of the best teams in the world on their home patch, at a venue we haven’t had much success (at) over the past 100 years".

9:45 AMan hour ago

Statements - Fabien Galthié (France Coach)

"Over the last four years and the 33 team announcements, we have tried to stay coherent with a vision that is looking at the four-year period".

"The French team has won 80 percent of their games, and is coming off a run of 14 successive wins. The players who make up the team, and who are teamed up, have shown against different opponents and in different conditions, that they are capable of rising to the challenge. After consideration, there was no reason to change the side with the exception of Uini Atonio who is suspended for two games".

9:40 AMan hour ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match France vs Scotland, in week three of the Six Nations Tournament. We invite you to follow the match with us.
9:35 AMan hour ago

9:20 AM2 hours ago

Scotland's squad

15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (c), 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Matt Fagerson.

Substitutes: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Sam Skinner, 21. Jack Dempsey, 22. Ali Price, 23. Blair Kinghorn.

9:15 AM2 hours ago

France's squad

15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gaël Fickou, 12. Yoram Moefana, 11. Ethan Dumortier, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont (c), 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Mohamed Haouas, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Paul Willemse, 6. Anthony Jelonch, 7. Charles Ollivon, 8. Grégory Alldritt.

Substitutes16. Gaëtan Barlot, 17. Reda Wardi, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Romain Taofifenua, 20. François Cros, 21. Sekou Macalou, 22. Baptiste Couilloud, 23. Matthieu Jalibert.

9:10 AM2 hours ago

Scotland

Scotland is one of the teams that is undefeated in the tournament, after initially beating England and then Wales. This will be an immense opportunity to continue fighting neck and neck for the leadership with Ireland and, by the way, to leave the French out of the dispute, so victory is nothing but the great purpose for this match.
9:05 AM2 hours ago

France

France lost its most recent match against Ireland (32-19) and is now in fourth place in the table with five points, ten points off the lead, so it is obliged to win at any cost if it wants to continue to aspire to be champion.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

This is how the season is going

We have reached the third week of this Six Nations Tournament, where many situations are beginning to be defined, such as the teams that have no chance to fight for the title. In this game, there are chances that the French will be the ones to say goodbye to the fight for this season's trophy.

Ireland and England won their respective matches and continue scoring points. Both teams celebrated against Italy and Wales respectively and have practically left them out of the fight for the first place.

8:55 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stade de France

The France vs Scotland match will be played at the Stade de France, located in the Saint-Denis district, in the city of Paris, France. This venue, inaugurated in 1998, has a capacity for 81,338 spectators.

The Stade de France has been the home of the French rugby team, not only in the Six Nations Tournament, but has also played official matches against other important teams in this sport. It hosted one of the quarter-final matches of the 1999 Rugby World Cup, the 2009-10 Heineken Cup final and hosts the Top 14 final every season.

8:50 AM2 hours ago

