Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Dubai Match

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz ATP Dubai Match?
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Technical data - Hubert Hurkacz
Place of birth: Poland
Height: 179 cm
Weight: 81 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2015
Record in 2023: 10 wins - 4 losses
All-time record: 135 wins - 103 losses
Career titles: 6
Technical data - Novak Djokovic
Place of birth: Serbia
Height: 188 cm
Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
Playing style: Right-handed
Backhand: Two-handed
Professional since: 2003
Record in 2023: 12 wins - 0 losses
All-time record: 1043 wins - 206 losses
Career titles: 93
Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz history
The first time they met was in the first round of Roland Garros in 2019, and there he won 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2. The second meeting was that same year at Wimbledon, which ended with partials of 7-5, 5-6, 6-1 and 6-4. The third duel was in the semifinals of the Paris Masters 1000 in 2021, which ended 3-6, 6-0 and 7-6, while the last match was in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters 1000 in 2022, with a 6-3 and 6-4 victory.
Hubert Hurkacz
Huber Hurkacz comes from overcoming the Russian Pavel Kotov, world number 138, with a 5-7 and 1-6 score. It will be an interesting challenge for the Polish player, who will be looking to defeat the Serbian for the first time in their fifth meeting.
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic comes from overcoming Tallon Griekspoor from New Zealand in the round of 16 with 6-2 and 6-3, and continues to show his dominance in every tournament he plays. The world number one will be looking for a new title in his career and this match, like all of them, will be decisive in that goal.