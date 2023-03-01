Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Dubai Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz live match, as well as the latest information from center court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz ATP Dubai Match?

This is the start time of the game Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz of March 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM

Technical data - Hubert Hurkacz

Age: 26 years old

Place of birth: Poland

Height: 179 cm

Weight: 81 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2015

Record in 2023: 10 wins - 4 losses

All-time record: 135 wins - 103 losses

Career titles: 6

Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 35 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 12 wins - 0 losses

All-time record: 1043 wins - 206 losses

Career titles: 93

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz history

This will be the fourth meeting between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz, which has left a balance of four victory the Serb.

The first time they met was in the first round of Roland Garros in 2019, and there he won 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2. The second meeting was that same year at Wimbledon, which ended with partials of 7-5, 5-6, 6-1 and 6-4. The third duel was in the semifinals of the Paris Masters 1000 in 2021, which ended 3-6, 6-0 and 7-6, while the last match was in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters 1000 in 2022, with a 6-3 and 6-4 victory.

Hubert Hurkacz

Huber Hurkacz comes from overcoming the Russian Pavel Kotov, world number 138, with a 5-7 and 1-6 score. It will be an interesting challenge for the Polish player, who will be looking to defeat the Serbian for the first time in their fifth meeting.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic comes from overcoming Tallon Griekspoor from New Zealand in the round of 16 with 6-2 and 6-3, and continues to show his dominance in every tournament he plays. The world number one will be looking for a new title in his career and this match, like all of them, will be decisive in that goal.

The match will be played at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium will be played on Centre Court

The match Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz will be played at the center court of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, located in the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.
