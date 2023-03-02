Highlights and sets: Djokovic 2-0 Hurkacz in ATP Dubai 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:17 PM7 minutes ago

Thanks

Our coverage of the Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match in the Quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai 2023 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

12:07 PM17 minutes ago

End | 2nd set | 7-5

GAME, SET AND MATCH FOR NOVAK DJOKOVIC! Great match for the Serb who wins 7-5 in the second set and takes the match to advance to the semifinals of the Dubai ATP.
12:02 PM22 minutes ago

2nd set | 6-5

DJOKOVIC BREAKS! The Serb was 40-15 and although Hurkacz made things difficult for him recovering and being on the verge of winning, he managed to break his serve and now has the serve to win the match.
11:52 AM32 minutes ago

2nd set | 5-5

Hurkacz put pressure on Djokovic, but the Serb managed to recover from a 30-0 deficit to win the game and tie the set. 5-5.
11:50 AM34 minutes ago

2nd set | 4-5

Hurkacz continues to do a lot of damage with his serve and quickly scores his fifth game. 5-4.
11:49 AM35 minutes ago

2nd set | 4-4

Djokovic also holds his serve. 4-4 the score in the second set.
11:44 AM40 minutes ago

2nd set | 3-4

Hurkacz is still firm, very effective with his serve and now puts the second set 4-3. He needs to break Djokovic's serve to have the chance to close the set with his own.
11:42 AM42 minutes ago

2nd set | 3-3

Djokovic also gives the fight in a set that is being quite demanding with the services. 3-3.
11:40 AM44 minutes ago

2nd set | 2-3

Hurkacz is much more determined in this second set and with his serve he still keeps chances. 3-2.
11:36 AMan hour ago

2nd set | 2-2

Neither wants to give in. Djokovic puts the tie back in the set. 2-2.
11:31 AMan hour ago

2nd set | 1-2

Hurkacz takes advantage of his serve again and takes the lead in the second set. 2-1.
11:27 AMan hour ago

2nd set | 1-1

Djokovic quickly ties the second set with his serve. 1-1.
11:25 AMan hour ago

2nd set | 0-1

Hurkacz takes advantage of his serve to take the lead in the first game of the second set. 1-0.
11:20 AMan hour ago

End | 1st set | 6-3

After having double set points, Novak Djokovic confirms his serve with an ace and wins the first set of the match 6-3 against Hurkacz.
11:16 AMan hour ago

1st set | 5-3

Hurkacz takes advantage of his serve to keep the hope of equalizing the set. He is forced to break Djokovic's next serve.
11:13 AMan hour ago

1st set | 5-2

Fifth game for Djokovic. It seemed that Hurkacz recovered in the match, but then, an unforced error of the Pole makes the Serbian hold the advantage. 5-2.
11:09 AMan hour ago

1st set | 4-2

Hurkacz tries to make up ground and his serve makes the set 4-2.
11:04 AMan hour ago

1st set | 4-1

New game for Djokovic, who took advantage of his serve to confirm the break. 4-1 in the first set.
11:01 AMan hour ago

1st set | 3-1

DJOKOVIC BREAKS! The Serb had three break chances and it was precisely until the third opportunity, which forced Hurkacz to send the ball out, that he managed to win this game. 3-1.
10:55 AMan hour ago

1st set | 2-1

Djokovic takes advantage of his serve to take the lead again. He had started the game with an unforced error, but then used his power serving to the corners to make his opponent uncomfortable.
10:51 AM2 hours ago

1st set | 1-1

Hurkacz also takes advantage of his serve and ties the set. 1-1.
10:47 AM2 hours ago

1st set | 1-0

Quickly 'Nole' won the first game. 1-0 in the first set.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Match starts

The match is underway. Novak Djokovic will start serving.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Referee of the game

Marija Cicak, de nacionalidad croata, será la jueza de este partido. Es recordada por ser la primera mujer en arbitrar una final masculina en el torneo de Wimbledon.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

A little later

The start of the match will be a little later than scheduled because the previous match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Andrey Rublev has just ended.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the action of this match between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai. We invite you to follow the match with us.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz live match, as well as the latest information from center court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz Live Stream on TV and Online?

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:15 AM2 hours ago

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz ATP Dubai Match?

This is the start time of the game Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz of March 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +

10:10 AM2 hours ago

Technical data - Hubert Hurkacz

Age: 26 years old

Place of birth: Poland

Height: 179 cm

Weight: 81 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2015

Record in 2023: 10 wins - 4 losses

All-time record: 135 wins - 103 losses

Career titles: 6

10:05 AM2 hours ago

Technical data - Novak Djokovic

Age: 35 years old

Place of birth: Serbia

Height: 188 cm

Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

Playing style: Right-handed

Backhand: Two-handed

Professional since: 2003

Record in 2023: 12 wins - 0 losses

All-time record: 1043 wins - 206 losses

Career titles: 93

10:00 AM2 hours ago

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz history

This will be the fourth meeting between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz, which has left a balance of four victory the Serb.

The first time they met was in the first round of Roland Garros in 2019, and there he won 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2. The second meeting was that same year at Wimbledon, which ended with partials of 7-5, 5-6, 6-1 and 6-4. The third duel was in the semifinals of the Paris Masters 1000 in 2021, which ended 3-6, 6-0 and 7-6, while the last match was in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters 1000 in 2022, with a 6-3 and 6-4 victory.

9:55 AM2 hours ago

Hubert Hurkacz

Huber Hurkacz comes from overcoming the Russian Pavel Kotov, world number 138, with a 5-7 and 1-6 score. It will be an interesting challenge for the Polish player, who will be looking to defeat the Serbian for the first time in their fifth meeting.

9:50 AM3 hours ago

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic comes from overcoming Tallon Griekspoor from New Zealand in the round of 16 with 6-2 and 6-3, and continues to show his dominance in every tournament he plays. The world number one will be looking for a new title in his career and this match, like all of them, will be decisive in that goal.

9:45 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium will be played on Centre Court

The match Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz will be played at the center court of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, located in the city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 5,000 spectators.
9:40 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the ATP Dubai match: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo