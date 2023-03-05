UFC Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 285
Photo: Publicity/UFC

6:00 PMan hour ago

5:55 PMan hour ago

Historic!

Jon Jones has a history of 26 wins, 10 of which by knockout. Gane has 11 wins, five by knockout and three by submission.
5:50 PMan hour ago

Schedules!

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Cyryl Gane!

“During prep camp, we trained to find a ‘beautiful’ Jon Jones. Fast as he was at light heavyweight, with the same skills but stronger, like a heavyweight. Like a true heavyweight. We hope so,” Gane said.

“I want to win the belt now, no matter who the guy is. (The victory) It will mean a lot to me, because he is the winner. the GOAT(greatest of all time). Everyone knows that, because of his career. If I win, will it be? something big for my career and something big for my life for sure”, ended the former interim champion.

5:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Jon Jones!

"I think this is the best way to go! the easy way to victory. That ground game (by Gane) looks suspicious and doesn't look very good. Yes, I think that's it. It's the easiest way to win", Jones stuck.

"Expect a very versatile Jon Jones. Striking and boxing will be there. Wrestling and jiu-jitsu will be the easy way out. The fall is going to happen at some point and my goal is to get there. don't let him get up. And if he does, I'm still optimistic. I'll still have gained a few points for entertaining him, but the point is! try to keep it on the ground," he said.

"The extension of my heavyweight debut had nothing to do with money or being upset with the UFC.   I wanted to be at my best when I got back, and I felt ready to go there. about a year. We needed to find out the opponents, and there were a lot of UFC moves, but now we're here. We have Cyryl Gane, and I feel like all the stars are just aligned for me."

''Gane’s last three opponents had a terrible fight. These guys couldn't stop a kick if their lives depended on it. He has fought flat-footed boxers in his last three fights. The best wrestler he's ever seen. What fought was Francis, and that's it. craziness. Gave up a dominant position and went for a leg lock when all he had to do was lay on top of Ngannou, who was exhausted.''

''I love mixing with the fans on fight week, you guys give me so much energy.   It's amazing not having to lose weight. I would literally lose 20kg in fight week. Excited to go there! with all my energy and strength for the first time.''

5:35 PM2 hours ago

MAIN CARD!

Heavyweight belt (up to 120.2 kg): Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Flyweight belt (up to 56.7 kg): Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

5:30 PM2 hours ago

PRELIMINARY CARD!

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Viviane Araújo x Amanda Ribas

Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman

Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci

Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat

Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov

5:25 PM2 hours ago

UFC 285

5:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena

The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane game will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with a capacity of 19,5503 people.
5:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
