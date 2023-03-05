UFC Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UFC 285

ADVERTISEMENT
“I want to win the belt now, no matter who the guy is. (The victory) It will mean a lot to me, because he is the winner. the GOAT(greatest of all time). Everyone knows that, because of his career. If I win, will it be? something big for my career and something big for my life for sure”, ended the former interim champion.
Speak up, Jon Jones!
"Expect a very versatile Jon Jones. Striking and boxing will be there. Wrestling and jiu-jitsu will be the easy way out. The fall is going to happen at some point and my goal is to get there. don't let him get up. And if he does, I'm still optimistic. I'll still have gained a few points for entertaining him, but the point is! try to keep it on the ground," he said.
"The extension of my heavyweight debut had nothing to do with money or being upset with the UFC. I wanted to be at my best when I got back, and I felt ready to go there. about a year. We needed to find out the opponents, and there were a lot of UFC moves, but now we're here. We have Cyryl Gane, and I feel like all the stars are just aligned for me."
''Gane’s last three opponents had a terrible fight. These guys couldn't stop a kick if their lives depended on it. He has fought flat-footed boxers in his last three fights. The best wrestler he's ever seen. What fought was Francis, and that's it. craziness. Gave up a dominant position and went for a leg lock when all he had to do was lay on top of Ngannou, who was exhausted.''
''I love mixing with the fans on fight week, you guys give me so much energy. It's amazing not having to lose weight. I would literally lose 20kg in fight week. Excited to go there! with all my energy and strength for the first time.''
MAIN CARD!
Flyweight belt (up to 56.7 kg): Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett
PRELIMINARY CARD!
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis
Flyweight (up to 56.7 kg): Viviane Araújo x Amanda Ribas
Middleweight (up to 83.9 kg): Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Welterweight (up to 77.1 kg): Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman
Strawweight (up to 52.1 kg): Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci
Bantamweight (up to 61.2 kg): Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat
Lightweight (up to 70.3 kg): Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov