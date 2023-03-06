Paris Nice 2023: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 2 between Bazainville and Fontainebleau
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:55 PM17 minutes ago

Tune in here the stage 2 of the 2023 Paris Nice Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 2 of the 2023 Paris Nice live, as well as the latest information from the route between Bazainville and Fontainebleau. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
11:50 PM22 minutes ago

How to watch 2023 Paris Nice stage 2 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 2 of the Paris Nice 2023 on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:45 PM27 minutes ago

What time is stage 2 of the 2023 Paris Nice?

This is the start time for stage 2 of the 2023 Paris Nice on March 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

11:40 PM32 minutes ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟨 Overall leader: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step).

🟩 Points: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step).

Mountain: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost)

Youth: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

11:35 PM37 minutes ago

Fontainebleau

In the south of the Seine-et-Marne department and 57 km from Paris, the town of Fontainebleau has a population of more than 16,000. Its château, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, pays witness to eight centuries of history. The town enjoys a unique living environment thanks to its public forest: 25,000 hectares that have inspired many artists and which attract sportspersons and walkers from all over the world. Fontainebleau has a catchment area of approximately 100,000 inhabitants and is home to more than 500 shops, restaurants and hotels. It has a large student community in prestigious schools such as the INSEAD, MINES ParisTech and the Fontainebleau Institute of Political Studies.

Fontainebleau is a capital for equestrian activities, with the Grand Parquet, the La Solle racecourse and the Military Equestrian School. The town is also patron of the French Republican Guard. Many internationally renowned events take place in the town each year: the Django Reinhardt Festival, the art history festival, the European series summit ‘Série Series’, etc. On 18th June, make sure you are there for the concert by Sting in the grounds of the château!

11:30 PM42 minutes ago

Bazainville

With a population of 1,500, Bazainville is spread over 1,203 hectares and includes five hamlets. In the heart of the Houdan plain, it boasts a diversity of landscapes ranging from fields of crops to the Quatre Piliers forest, where nature lovers will find a number of varied rural trails. The historical heritage is eagerly maintained and is an invitation to enjoy the pleasure of strolling through the town. Visitors can discover, among other things, the church of Saint-Nicolas, which dominates the village, and its priory, the remarkable war memorial, the Franc Moreau farm and memorial stone to the martyrs of the Resistance, the listed washing places and the Giboudet Mill. The village’s commercial activities (antiques, second-hand stores, groceries, etc.), craft activities (production of foie gras or decorative objects) and leisure activities, mainly focused on horse-riding, are all respectful of the inhabitants’ quality of life. As for the fifteen or so dynamic and active associations, they offer a number of activities in the village.
11:25 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

This day will have 164 kilometers of distance sailing from Bazainville and arriving at Fontainebleau. It is expected to be very calm, as there will only be two mountainous difficulties, on the Côte des Granges le Roi and the Côte de Mereville, both of third category. The intermediate sprint will be located nine kilometers from the finish line.

11:20 PMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is how the general classification is going:

Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Tim Merlier (Belgium / Soudal Quick-Step) 3h 50'42"
2 Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'04"
3 Tadej Pogacar (Eslovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'04"
4 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'06"
5 Piere Latour (France / TotalEnergies) + 00'06"
6 Dorian Godon (France / AG2R Citroen) + 00'08"
7 Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'10"
8 Arnau de Lie (Belgium / Lotto DSTNY) + 00'10"
9 Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula) + 00'10"
10 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'10"
11:15 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1

This is the top 10 of stage 1:

Ranking - Stage 1
Pos. Rider (Team) Time
1 Tim Merlier (Belgium / Soudal Quick-Step) 3h 50'52"
2 Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
3 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo) + 00'00"
4 Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'00"
5 Arnau de Lie (Belgium / Lotto DSTNY) + 00'00"
6 Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula) + 00'00"
7 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
8 Ivan Garcia (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
9 Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
10 Arnaud Demare (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'00"
11:10 PMan hour ago

Winner of the previous stage

Tim Merlier of the Soudal Quick-Step team was the winner of the first day in La Verrière after 169.5 kilometers.

11:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 2 of the 2023 Paris Nice between Bazainville and Fontainebleau Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo