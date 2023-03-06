Paris Nice 2023: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch stage 2 between Bazainville and Fontainebleau

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is stage 2 of the 2023 Paris Nice?
This is the start time for stage 2 of the 2023 Paris Nice on March 6th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 4:00 PM on Teledeportes
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟨 Overall leader: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step).
🟩 Points: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step).
⭕ Mountain: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost)
⬜ Youth: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Fontainebleau
Fontainebleau is a capital for equestrian activities, with the Grand Parquet, the La Solle racecourse and the Military Equestrian School. The town is also patron of the French Republican Guard. Many internationally renowned events take place in the town each year: the Django Reinhardt Festival, the art history festival, the European series summit ‘Série Series’, etc. On 18th June, make sure you are there for the concert by Sting in the grounds of the château!
Bazainville
Route of the stage
This day will have 164 kilometers of distance sailing from Bazainville and arriving at Fontainebleau. It is expected to be very calm, as there will only be two mountainous difficulties, on the Côte des Granges le Roi and the Côte de Mereville, both of third category. The intermediate sprint will be located nine kilometers from the finish line.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is how the general classification is going:
|Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Tim Merlier (Belgium / Soudal Quick-Step)
|3h 50'42"
|2
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Eslovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'04"
|4
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'06"
|5
|Piere Latour (France / TotalEnergies)
|+ 00'06"
|6
|Dorian Godon (France / AG2R Citroen)
|+ 00'08"
|7
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'10"
|8
|Arnau de Lie (Belgium / Lotto DSTNY)
|+ 00'10"
|9
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'10"
|10
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'10"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 1
This is the top 10 of stage 1:
|Ranking - Stage 1
|Pos.
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Tim Merlier (Belgium / Soudal Quick-Step)
|3h 50'52"
|2
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / Trek - Segafredo)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Arnau de Lie (Belgium / Lotto DSTNY)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Michael Matthews (Australia / Jayco Alula)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Kaden Groves (Australia / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Arnaud Demare (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
Winner of the previous stage
Tim Merlier of the Soudal Quick-Step team was the winner of the first day in La Verrière after 169.5 kilometers.